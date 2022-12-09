Read full article on original website
Nursing Licenses Being Fast-Tracked for Nevada Hospitals
The Board says nurses should be able to get a license in hours rather than days. In order to be licensed here, the nurse will have to apply for licensure online and pay an application fee of $105.
Angel Tree Toy Workshop
The State of Nevada, Division of Child and Family services hosted a toy workshop. The Division of Child and Family Services serves Carson City and Nevada’s 14 rural counties.
Nevada Women's Fund Scholarship Applications Open Dec. 15
Nevada Women’s Fund (NWF) will accept scholarship applications for the 2023/2024 school year from Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2022 through Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Individual scholarships begin at $2,000 and assist local women pursuing higher education in a variety of fields including nursing, medicine, criminal justice, business, science and education.
Nevada State Police warn community of recent scam calls
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Command says it has received reports of fraudulent calls from persons claiming they represent the Nevada Highway Patrol and asking for personally identifiable information. State Police say if you or anyone you know receive a suspicious call, do not give out your information. Please...
Consumer Habits, Consumption Lounges, Economic Uncertainty to Define Nevada Cannabis in 2023
Deep Roots Harvest expects that in 2023 cannabis consumer habits will shift, as a more educated customer base places new focus on specialty products, trusted brands and increasingly savvy attention to strains, cannabinoids and terpenes. This is one of three trends that Deep Roots Harvest expects will define the Nevada...
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016...
California Awards $1 Billion for Walking and Biking Projects in Disadvantaged Communities
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated more than $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than...
Operation Santa Claus
Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves all flew on a Nevada Air National Guard plane to surprise families in need. Santa and Mrs. Claus were greeted by Children’s Cabinet families, volunteers and supporters.
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles...
Holiday Bazaar Supporting Seniors
People were invited to shop local vendors, hear live music and join in some holiday activities. This year, The Cold Springs Family Center added a ‘Support Our Seniors’ goods drive.
Locals prep as Winter Storm moves into northern Nevada
A winter storm is projected to come through the mountains going through the weekend. Saturday morning snow and rain were falling with chain controls in effect and travel was not advised. Locals we spoke to say they think everyone should stay home because of how bad the weather is. Jeff...
Mandatory boil water order issued in Cold Springs
Great Basin Water Company has issued a mandatory Boil Water Order for all premises west of Village Parkway and south of highway 395 in Cold Springs. The order began at 4 p.m., Friday and is expected to end at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. Until further notice please boil...
Cold Springs Boil Water Order lifted
Great Basin Water Company has lifted the mandatory boil water order for premises west of Village Parkway and south of highway 395 in Cold Springs. The company lifted the advisory after confirmation of negative samples from their labs. The order was issued on Friday afternoon. If a boil water order...
Northern Nevadans shovel snow after latest winter storm
With the winter storm coming through this weekend bringing in a few inches of snow in our neighborhoods. Residents were out with their shovels to clear driveways and sidewalks. We spoke to one neighbor who actually doesn’t use a shovel to clear his driveway…he uses a snowblower. He tells us...
7th annual Lights of the Valley Holiday Bazaar in Cold Springs
Cold Springs Family Center hosted their 7th annual Holiday Bazaar and Tree Lighting on Saturday. The event was a free and fun community event with vendors and holiday activities. This year, The Cold Springs Family Center added a ‘Support Our Seniors’ goods drive. They are also collecting everyday...
Portions of Sierra Picks Up Several Feet of Snow, Storm Reports Are In
It’s been a great start to our snow season with a few good storms rolling through the region already. Our latest storm brought heavy rain and snow, as well as strong winds along with it. The storm was fueled by an atmospheric river and dynamic area of low pressure moving in from the west. Once the atmospheric moved south of Tahoe, cold air ushered in behind it and switched the rain over to snow in the valley.
Mt. Rose Highway Closed Due to Heavy Snow
NDOT is reporting Mt. Rose Highway is currently closed following the heavy snow from the storm. Chain controls are required on all other mountain roads. They are recommending that you do not drive if you don't need to this morning, as crews are working to clear the roads and make them safe for travel.
