75 years of 'give and take'
SIOUX CENTER—Dorene Boeve and Arnold Hulshof met when they were 16 and 17 years old, respectively. It was the mid-1940s and Dorene was just leaving the Sunday evening youth group gathering at Carmel Reformed Church. Arnold was driving by with a group of friends after they had attended their own Sunday gathering at First Reformed Church in Hull.
Sibley-Ocheyedan students named to honor ensembles
SIBLEY—Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School students earned the chance to participate in two different events open to N’West Iowa musicians. The Northwest Iowa Choral Director’s Association Seventh- and Eighth-Grade Treble and Bass Clef Honor Choir Festival took place on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Storm Lake High School. Sixteen students...
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
CHAPTER 25 - Paul Gruchow. A few months after Iowa Information bought The Sheldon Mail-Sun, Jeff and I found in Paul Gruchow in Worthington, MN, the perfect candidate to join our group as the eighth investor. Paul had been managing editor and editor at The Daily Globe in Worthington and...
Hawarden Chamber's Christmas kickoff
HAWARDEN—It was a busy weekend for members of Hawarden Chamber Retail Community Events Committee as they hosted the annual Festival of Trees luncheon on Friday, the Festival of Trees event on Saturday and the lighted parade with a meet a greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus Saturday evening. To...
Sheldon teacher finalist for state award
SHELDON—Multiple variables added up to equal Sheldon High School math teacher Levi Letsche being named a finalist for the Iowa Teacher of the Year. Letsche was one of the six top qualifiers for the statewide award. He did not win, but he said that does not subtract from the dividends already making a positive difference at his school.
One injured in collision by Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on Jackson Avenue, three miles south of Orange City. Forty-five-year-old Travis Lee Te Grotenhuis of Hospers was driving south when he lost control of his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, which struck a concrete bridge guard, bounced off the guard and struck a northbound 2005 Buick Rendezvous driven by 20-year-old Jenna Joyce Kock of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Granville man sentenced for harassment
GRANVILLE—A 59-year-old Granville man who threatened hospital personnel has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Ryan Alwin Betcke had been arrested Oct. 26 stemming from him calling Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD, two days earlier, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. Betcke threatened to shoot...
Sheldon woman arrested for intox at jail
PRIMGHAR—A 34-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 5:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in Primghar on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews stemmed from her entering the O’Brien County Law Enforcement Center in Primghar while intoxicated, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Man who hit, killed bicyclist released
ORANGE CITY—A 28-year-old Doon man sentenced to 10 years in prison in July in connection with the death of a bicyclist near Hull last year has been released. Seth Thomas De Jong had pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving after his vehicle struck and killed 69-year-old Lorna Rae Moss of Sioux Center as she was bicycling north of Hull about 6 p.m. Sept. 3, 2021.
Maggert soars to $1,500 at Boyden karaoke
BOYDEN—The high note of last Saturday’s Karaoke Contest was Rachel Maggert, who earned first place and a grand prize of $1,500. “I’ve always been able to sing. I don’t want to sound cocky, it’s just come naturally for me, so it’s very fun. I’m a perfectionist, so if I’m not good right away, I don’t do it. I just find it really fun,” Maggert said.
Sheldon woman hurt in crash near Sheldon
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 5:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on the Highway 60 expressway, one mile south of Sheldon. Sarah Angelina Lerma was driving south when she lost control of her 2020 Ford Explorer, which entered the median and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Man sentenced for meth, gun as a felon
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Inwood man facing several charges following a probation check in September has pleaded guilty to two of the charges and been sentenced to more than five years incarceration. The case against Tyler Joe Den Besten stemmed from a probation search of his residence at 322 E....
Rock Valley man in crash charged for OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 21-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his motor vehicle. The arrest of Omar Alejandro Gonzalez-Torres stemmed from him crashing a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe on the...
Driver, passenger hurt in crash in Hull
HULL—Two people received minor injuries in a collision about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the intersection of Birch Street and Center Street in Hull. Eighteen-year-old Sidney Covarrubias of Hull was driving west on Center Street when her 2014 Chevrolet Cruze collided with a northbound 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 67-year-old Cheryl Mae Madsen of Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Search leads to arrest for meth and pipe
SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old rural Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Alexandria Renee Davis stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at her residence...
Semi hits pole, knocks out power in Hull
HULL—A commercial vehicle accident caused a power outage in Hull about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Sixty-one-year-old Michael Lawrence Block of Sibley was backing a 2021 Peterbilt semitruck attached to a 2022 Walker milk trailer from a parking lot onto Industrial Road near Division Street when he struck a MidAmerican Energy Co. electrical utility pole, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
