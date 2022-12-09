ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

Well+Good

The Most Appreciated Last-Minute Gifts To Bring Your Holiday Party Host Under $50

Holiday season is officially here, which means your schedule is likely filling up fast. While your first thought might revolve around what to wear to all your festive fêtes, hosting gift etiquette should be top of mind, too. After all, you don’t want to show up empty handed. Instead of bringing a generic bottle of wine and calling it a day, though, put a little extra effort into your gift-giving to show your host just how appreciative you are of their efforts to bring everyone together. And remember: a memorable host gift doesn’t haven’t to cost beaucoup bucks. Ahead, find 10 last-minute gift ideas under $50 that any host would love to receive.
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday Sale Is Still On — Final Hours to Save Up to 80% On Designer Gifts

Coach Outlet has extended their incredible Cyber Monday Sale for one more day today. For Coach Outlet's biggest sale, not only are stylish Coach bags, wallets, and more accessories up to 70% off, but now you can take an extra 25% off the already discounted items sitewide. With double discounts this big, this is a designer sale you don't want to miss. Whether you're looking for a classic shoulder bag or a luxurious holiday gift, the Coach Outlet Cyber Monday sale is offering unreal discounts on iconic Coach styles.
Well+Good

This $9 ‘Concealer Serum’ Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Totally Invisible

I’ll cut to the chase: NYX’s Bare With Me Concealer Serum ($9) is skin care-meets-makeup at an insanely affordable price point. We typically see these types of complexion-friendly hybrid products in the luxury category, but this stuff? Not only is it an exceptional hydrating concealer, it’s also under $10 and available at the drugstore.
Joel Eisenberg

Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently Closes

The decision was reportedly not expected by the store’s longtime customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailDive.com, CNBC.com, andStarTribune.com.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's Only $15 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down...
Allrecipes.com

The 12 Best Holiday Deals at Costco This December

From throwing holiday parties and cookie swaps to buying hostess gifts and stocking stuffers, it seems the trips to the store never end in December. That's just another reason why we love Costco; it's a one-stop shop for all our holiday needs. And Costco seems to sense that everyone's looking to save where they can this year, or at least their latest drop of monthly deals suggests it.
ETOnline.com

The Ulta Sale Is Offering Savings All Month Long Before The Holidays: Shop The Best Beauty Deals

For many retailers, the end of Cyber Week also means the end of savings until next year. But through some sort of holiday miracle, not all online companies are following that pattern. Ulta's end-of-year deals on makeup, skincare, hair products and fragrance are going strong with the Holiday Beauty Blitz that runs all the way until Christmas Eve. The month-long sale leads up to December 24 with weekly deals on all of your favorite beauty brands.
People

Shoppers Get Tons of Compliments in This Plaid Shacket That's 'Great for Layering,' and It's on Sale at Amazon

There are 25 colors to choose from On those days when the temperature isn't quite low enough for a parka, but it's too chilly to just throw on a sweater, getting dressed can be somewhat of a challenge.  Enter: the shacket, a shirt-jacket combo designed for that in-between weather, as it's lightweight, yet still majorly cozy and warm, and "great for layering." And at Amazon, the Prettygarden Plaid Shacket has become a popular pick among shoppers, thanks to its design and comfortable fit. Plus, right now, you can...
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
Well+Good

7 Winter Coats With So Much Pocket Space, You Can Leave Your Bag at Home

Winter is my least favorite season for many reasons: Freezing temps, shorter days, and feeling tired more often, just to name a few. But besides all of that, the one thing that gets me the most is the layering (too many layers can start to feel constricting). Wintry weather calls for thermals, sweaters, wool socks, and a poofy coat. But if there's anything I've learned over the years when I lived in the coldest regions in the U.S.—specifically Chicago, Wisconsin, and Boston—it's time to ditch the personal bag for the best winter coats with deep pockets.
WISCONSIN STATE
SheKnows

Get Yankee Candles For Up to 50% Off Thanks to Amazon’s Super-Secret Candle Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whenever there’s a season change or a holiday around the corner, our minds go straight to two things: the decor and the comforting candles. We can’t help it, candles are the best: they’re great to treat yourself with and are a no-fail gift idea for that hard-to-shop-for bestie. Now thanks to Amazon, you can get a bunch of bestselling and beloved Yankee Candles for up to 50 percent off. However, these are selling out faster than anyone expected, so if you’re...
ZDNet

The 16 best holiday tech gifts at Walmart

If you're looking for top tech gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, you can make Walmart your one-stop shop. The major retailer has a wide range of items, from TVs and home audio to laptops, desktops, and cameras. They even have STEM and tech toys for kids, like the Kano Computer Kit and AstroMaster 70AZ telescope.
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
Community Policy