The Most Appreciated Last-Minute Gifts To Bring Your Holiday Party Host Under $50
Holiday season is officially here, which means your schedule is likely filling up fast. While your first thought might revolve around what to wear to all your festive fêtes, hosting gift etiquette should be top of mind, too. After all, you don’t want to show up empty handed. Instead of bringing a generic bottle of wine and calling it a day, though, put a little extra effort into your gift-giving to show your host just how appreciative you are of their efforts to bring everyone together. And remember: a memorable host gift doesn’t haven’t to cost beaucoup bucks. Ahead, find 10 last-minute gift ideas under $50 that any host would love to receive.
ETOnline.com
Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday Sale Is Still On — Final Hours to Save Up to 80% On Designer Gifts
Coach Outlet has extended their incredible Cyber Monday Sale for one more day today. For Coach Outlet's biggest sale, not only are stylish Coach bags, wallets, and more accessories up to 70% off, but now you can take an extra 25% off the already discounted items sitewide. With double discounts this big, this is a designer sale you don't want to miss. Whether you're looking for a classic shoulder bag or a luxurious holiday gift, the Coach Outlet Cyber Monday sale is offering unreal discounts on iconic Coach styles.
This $9 ‘Concealer Serum’ Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Totally Invisible
I’ll cut to the chase: NYX’s Bare With Me Concealer Serum ($9) is skin care-meets-makeup at an insanely affordable price point. We typically see these types of complexion-friendly hybrid products in the luxury category, but this stuff? Not only is it an exceptional hydrating concealer, it’s also under $10 and available at the drugstore.
The One Costco Dessert You Probably Shouldn’t Buy For Thanksgiving—Shoppers Called It ‘Disappointing’
As Thanksgiving Day approaches, you might be planning a trip to Costco‘s dessert section to grab a treat to follow the big holiday meal. According to some Costco fans, avoiding the store’s Junior’s Mini Cheesecakes is best, as they ...
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently Closes
The decision was reportedly not expected by the store’s longtime customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailDive.com, CNBC.com, andStarTribune.com.
Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping
If you want to save money on your food expenses, you're better off preparing meals at home rather than dining out. But even if you're buying most of your food at the grocery store, there's a good...
Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's Only $15 for Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down...
Need a last-minute gift? Bath & Body Works is now on Instacart
Need a last-minute gift? Or maybe you just want to smell good or light an aromatic candle but don’t feel like leaving the house? You’re in luck, because Bath & Body Works is now on Instacart.
Allrecipes.com
The 12 Best Holiday Deals at Costco This December
From throwing holiday parties and cookie swaps to buying hostess gifts and stocking stuffers, it seems the trips to the store never end in December. That's just another reason why we love Costco; it's a one-stop shop for all our holiday needs. And Costco seems to sense that everyone's looking to save where they can this year, or at least their latest drop of monthly deals suggests it.
ETOnline.com
The Ulta Sale Is Offering Savings All Month Long Before The Holidays: Shop The Best Beauty Deals
For many retailers, the end of Cyber Week also means the end of savings until next year. But through some sort of holiday miracle, not all online companies are following that pattern. Ulta's end-of-year deals on makeup, skincare, hair products and fragrance are going strong with the Holiday Beauty Blitz that runs all the way until Christmas Eve. The month-long sale leads up to December 24 with weekly deals on all of your favorite beauty brands.
Shoppers Get Tons of Compliments in This Plaid Shacket That's 'Great for Layering,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
There are 25 colors to choose from On those days when the temperature isn't quite low enough for a parka, but it's too chilly to just throw on a sweater, getting dressed can be somewhat of a challenge. Enter: the shacket, a shirt-jacket combo designed for that in-between weather, as it's lightweight, yet still majorly cozy and warm, and "great for layering." And at Amazon, the Prettygarden Plaid Shacket has become a popular pick among shoppers, thanks to its design and comfortable fit. Plus, right now, you can...
Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s
New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
7 Winter Coats With So Much Pocket Space, You Can Leave Your Bag at Home
Winter is my least favorite season for many reasons: Freezing temps, shorter days, and feeling tired more often, just to name a few. But besides all of that, the one thing that gets me the most is the layering (too many layers can start to feel constricting). Wintry weather calls for thermals, sweaters, wool socks, and a poofy coat. But if there's anything I've learned over the years when I lived in the coldest regions in the U.S.—specifically Chicago, Wisconsin, and Boston—it's time to ditch the personal bag for the best winter coats with deep pockets.
This $23 Four-Piece Handbag Set Has 25,600+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews and It Comes in 44 Colors
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This $25 Brush-On Nail Serum Is Basically a Magic Wand for Manicures
Getting a manicure is about so much more than changing up your polish. It's about caring for your nails, making sure they stay strong and healthy. The new On the Mend kit from Chillhouse gives you the tools you need to care for your nails at home with ease. Chillhouse...
Get Yankee Candles For Up to 50% Off Thanks to Amazon’s Super-Secret Candle Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whenever there’s a season change or a holiday around the corner, our minds go straight to two things: the decor and the comforting candles. We can’t help it, candles are the best: they’re great to treat yourself with and are a no-fail gift idea for that hard-to-shop-for bestie. Now thanks to Amazon, you can get a bunch of bestselling and beloved Yankee Candles for up to 50 percent off. However, these are selling out faster than anyone expected, so if you’re...
ZDNet
The 16 best holiday tech gifts at Walmart
If you're looking for top tech gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, you can make Walmart your one-stop shop. The major retailer has a wide range of items, from TVs and home audio to laptops, desktops, and cameras. They even have STEM and tech toys for kids, like the Kano Computer Kit and AstroMaster 70AZ telescope.
Doing Your Holiday Shopping Early? Keep These Return Policies From Target, Amazon, Costco & More In Mind
With the holidays and holiday sales fast approaching, it's smart to start your shopping early. The only downside? Return policies. If you decide to get ahead on your holiday expenses, you should get...
Madewell’s Mega Winter Sale Has the Best Puffer Jackets and Coats Up to 40% Off Right Now
'Tis the season for bundling up, which means it's time to get your cold weather essentials in order. But for those who haven't been able to refresh and fortify their winter closet just yet, we've got good news. Whether you're in need of a cozy sweater or a full-length coat to help fight against the cold, Madewell has got you covered, thanks to its major winter sale.
