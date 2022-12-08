Read full article on original website
Christine McVie ‘Real’ Cause of Death: Sudden Demise Due To This? The Truth!
What is the real cause of the death of Christine McVie?. The 79-year-old singer-songwriter died on November 30 after a "short illness," according to her relatives. "It is with a heavy heart that we notify you of Christine's passing," they said to fans. "She died quietly in hospital this morning,...
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Jay Leno Reveals Burns In New Photo After Release From Hospital
Television host Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” to his face and hands on November 12. On Monday, Leno was released from the hospital, continuing his healing process. Ahead of his release, the Grossman Burn Center, where he stayed, took a photo providing a status update on the actor.
Country music star Alan Jackson stays silent on bizarre rumor he had died after sharing cryptic post
COUNTRY music superstar Alan Jackson has seemingly brushed off the bizarre rumors about his death, insisting he's still living that "honky-tonk dream". Jackson has been at the center of a death hoax after the website FNEWS2 featured a framed picture of the It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere singer with “RIP” written next to it.
Jay Leno hits cop car twice at first gig since fire accident
Maybe it’s time for this car buff to hire a driver and mechanic. Jay Leno hit a police vehicle multiple times as he pulled up to his comeback gig Sunday in California — more than two weeks after suffering third-degree burns while working on a classic car in his garage. The 72-year-old comic and classic car aficionado hit the tire of a police Jeep with the back right tire of his Tesla as he attempted to park in front of a Hermosa Beach comedy club, video shows. Leno then inexplicably backed up and collided with the car a second time. “You can just go,...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Classic Rock Drummer Collapses While on Stage Due to 'Cardiac Event'
Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant found himself in a touchy situation after collapsing on stage due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the longtime drummer collapsed on stage in Virginia after completing his finale drum solo on Nov. 18, prompting an ambulance's arrival within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
Christine McVie Health Problems: Fleetwood Mac Singer Suffered These Before Death
Christine McVie's health problems before her death have been put under the spotlight. On Wednesday, McVie died peacefully at a hospital following a short illness. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking event and said that they were with her at the time of her passing. They also asked for privacy as...
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed
Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Bruno Mars Was Arrested on Drug Charges Early in His Career, but His Record Is Clean Now
Bruno Mars' 2010 arrest could have derailed his career, but it didn't. The musician shared how the incident affected him.
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Las Vegas Strip Loses Two Major Acts (Including One of its Biggest)
Las Vegas Strip residencies for star performers are as much of an institution as the city's poker tables, slot machines and sports betting bars. Visitors flock to the city year-round for entertainment, and are generally pleased to spend their hard-earned cash to open their eyes and ears to the acts in town.
Christine McVie Was the Only Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Willing to Talk About Stevie Nicks for a Cover Story
Fleetwood Mac was famously contentious. Christine McVie was the only bandmate willing to talk about Stevie Nicks for an article.
Jimi Hendrix Shared a Bed With a Bandmate But That Didn’t Stop Him From Bringing Women Home After a Show
Jimi Hendrix was known for having a good time, and that included when he shared a bed with a bandmate and brought women home after a show.
Lindsey Buckingham’s Ex Said Abuse Was so Bad a Doctor Ordered Her to ‘Leave’ the Fleetwood Mac Star
Lindsey Buckingham’s ex-girlfriend Carol Ann Harris claims he abused her so severely that a doctor told her she had to leave the Fleetwood Mac star.
Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'
"Irreplaceable buddies," Stewart expressed of his deep losses via Instagram on Wednesday Rod Stewart is mourning the death of his brothers, Bob and Don, who died just two months apart. "It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," the music icon and soccer mega-fan, 77, shared of his loss via Instagram on Wednesday. "I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies,'"...
Peter Cooper Cause of Death: Country Hall Executive Dead 1 Week After Suffering Injury
Peter Cooper, a well-known personality in the country music industry for being a music journalist, singer, and executive for the Country Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 52. Last week, the musician's friends, fans, and family have been worried and keeping him in their thoughts after...
