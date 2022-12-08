ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

musictimes.com

Christine McVie ‘Real’ Cause of Death: Sudden Demise Due To This? The Truth!

What is the real cause of the death of Christine McVie?. The 79-year-old singer-songwriter died on November 30 after a "short illness," according to her relatives. "It is with a heavy heart that we notify you of Christine's passing," they said to fans. "She died quietly in hospital this morning,...
New York Post

Jay Leno hits cop car twice at first gig since fire accident

Maybe it’s time for this car buff to hire a driver and mechanic. Jay Leno hit a police vehicle multiple times as he pulled up to his comeback gig Sunday in California — more than two weeks after suffering third-degree burns while working on a classic car in his garage. The 72-year-old comic and classic car aficionado hit the tire of a police Jeep with the back right tire of his Tesla as he attempted to park in front of a Hermosa Beach comedy club, video shows. Leno then inexplicably backed up and collided with the car a second time. “You can just go,...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Popculture

Classic Rock Drummer Collapses While on Stage Due to 'Cardiac Event'

Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant found himself in a touchy situation after collapsing on stage due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the longtime drummer collapsed on stage in Virginia after completing his finale drum solo on Nov. 18, prompting an ambulance's arrival within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
LEESBURG, VA
musictimes.com

Christine McVie Health Problems: Fleetwood Mac Singer Suffered These Before Death

Christine McVie's health problems before her death have been put under the spotlight. On Wednesday, McVie died peacefully at a hospital following a short illness. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking event and said that they were with her at the time of her passing. They also asked for privacy as...
musictimes.com

Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
People

Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'

"Irreplaceable buddies," Stewart expressed of his deep losses via Instagram on Wednesday Rod Stewart is mourning the death of his brothers, Bob and Don, who died just two months apart. "It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," the music icon and soccer mega-fan, 77, shared of his loss via Instagram on Wednesday. "I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies,'"...

