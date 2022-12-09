Jalen Hurts leads the red-hot Eagles into Soldier Field for a showdown with Justin Fields and the Bears in Week 15. Philadelphia has a league-best 12-1 record and will look to extend its four-game winning streak on Sunday. The Eagles have been favored in every game this season but have not allowed bettors to capitalize on their perfect 6-0 record away from Lincoln Financial Field. The NFC leaders have failed to cover against the spread in four of those contests (2-4 against the spread). They’ve been favored in 12 consecutive regular-season road contests, posting a dismal 5-7 ATS (41.7%) mark.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO