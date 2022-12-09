ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Wichita Eagle

Broncos Player Grades for Week 14’s Loss to Chiefs

While it was another loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it wasn't the same-old, typical performance from this Denver Broncos team. Each side did its part, but the Broncos still came up short. A pick-six ended up being the difference-maker in Denver's 10th loss of the season. The Broncos' offense...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Patriots WATCH: Rookie RB Pierre Strong Scores First Career TD vs. Cardinals

The New England Patriots bolstered their backfield with the selection of South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong as the 127th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. With their postseason hopes riding on the outcome of their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on...
Wichita Eagle

Kyler Murray Departs, Cardinals Lead Patriots, 13-10, at Halftime on Injury-Riddled Monday Night Football

At full strength, neither the New England Patriots nor Arizona Cardinals have played like a winning team this season. But on a Monday night in the desert in which both were ravaged of offensive stars by injuries, it was also obvious neither has even a remote chance of returning to State Farm Stadium in Glendale when Super Bowl LVII is played February 12.
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys & Dak Make 2 ‘Promises’ About NFL Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Houston Texans on Sunday with an unlikely 27-23, final-minute, come-from-behind win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... and did so with two different "promises.''. One, from Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to a 10-3 record with his last-minute heroics .. overcoming his turnover woes. Said...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Jets’ C.J. Mosley Redeemed Himself in Loss to Bills

Everyone wants to talk about how Jets' linebacker C.J. Mosley and how he literally jumped offsides on that 4th and 1 against Buffalo with 1:18 to go in the 2nd quarter Sunday. The phone lines on the sports talk radio shows will probably be lighting up. Fans will want to talk about how that penalty gave Buffalo new life and resulted in a touchdown on that drive.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Texans Moves: RB Dameon Pierce MRI Result, Eno Cut - Sources

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie running back Dameon Pierce suffered a relatively mild high-ankle sprain Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys that is regarded as likely to sideline him for at least one game, according to league sources. High-ankle sprains tend to linger generally, but this isn't regarded as severe....
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Eagles-Bears Week 15 Odds, Betting Insights and Point Total

Jalen Hurts leads the red-hot Eagles into Soldier Field for a showdown with Justin Fields and the Bears in Week 15. Philadelphia has a league-best 12-1 record and will look to extend its four-game winning streak on Sunday. The Eagles have been favored in every game this season but have not allowed bettors to capitalize on their perfect 6-0 record away from Lincoln Financial Field. The NFC leaders have failed to cover against the spread in four of those contests (2-4 against the spread). They’ve been favored in 12 consecutive regular-season road contests, posting a dismal 5-7 ATS (41.7%) mark.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Brock Purdy has a Chance to be Heroic and Controversial for the 49ers

Things can never align for the San Francisco 49ers. Losing Trey Lance at the beginning of the season was a sting, but the season wasn't over for them with Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup. The 49ers have been on a heater riding a five-game winning streak with the offense playing sufficient and the defense suffocating the opposition.
Wichita Eagle

The Cowboys Star Explains the NFL’s Most Mind-Blowing Stat

A certain statistic circumnavigated the football world late this summer, soaring above the usual wave of colorless preseason content. It first took flight on social media—raising eyebrows, halting scrolling thumbs, all those early signs of something going gobsmacking viral. And before long it barged into real life, too, popping up one day in conversation at its point of origin inside the Cowboys’ offensive line room.
Wichita Eagle

Mavericks ‘In Market’ for John Collins Trade with Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to slow start for the third consecutive season. Despite having some bright moments, stability is lacking, and the Mavs' front office might have to make some changes at some point. Dallas has huge wins against teams like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

NFL Week 15 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

Oddsmakers list six of the home teams in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest as betting favorites for Week 15. Week 14 was a chalk Sunday in the NFL as favorites went 7-4 straight-up (SU) but underdogs ruled the week posting a 7-4 mark against the spread (ATS). The Texans (+17), Jets (+9.5) and Broncos (+8.5) all covered versus the number as heavy underdogs, while the Panthers (+165), Jaguars (+150), Ravens (+110) and Chargers (+140) all emerged with moneyline cashes at solid plus-odds.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat Hang On For An 87-82 Victory Against The Indiana Pacers

View the original article to see embedded media. In a game that resembled the 1990s NBA, the Miami Heat pulled out a victory Monday against the Indiana. With both teams struggling offensively, the Heat held on for an 87-82 victory. Heat center Bam Adebayo led the way with 22 points...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Studs and Duds: Goff, Chark Continue Hot Stretches

The Detroit Lions continued their late season roll with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company exorcised the demons that came with the team’s close loss in Week 3, and ensured that the division-leading Vikings couldn’t clinch the NFC North title at Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

‘We’ll See’: Lovie Smith on Dameon Pierce’s Status for Texans vs. Kansas City

The 1-11-1 Houston Texans almost pulled off the upset of the season, taking the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys to the brink in Arlington on Sunday. The Texans held a 23-20 lead with less than five minutes remaining, forcing Dallas to engineer what would be a game-winning 98-yard drive resulting in an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown with just 41 seconds left in the game.
HOUSTON, TX

