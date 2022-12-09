Judge orders 105-year prison sentence for Wichita parolee convicted in rape investigations

A Wichita man convicted of 33 charges in a criminal case that spanned multiple sexual assault, robbery and other crime reports investigated by Wichita police in 2020 has been ordered to serve 105 years in prison, according to court records and Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Dillon.

Sedgwick County District Court Judge Jeffrey Syrios handed down the sentence Thursday to Patrick Alex Newborn, a 35-year-old parolee found guilty by a jury in September — two years after his arrest following a six-hour standoff with law enforcement in the 9100 block of East Harry.

During the standoff, Newborn barricaded himself in an apartment, brandished a gun and threatened officers who tracked him there on Sept. 15, 2020, Wichita police have said, after he emerged as the prime suspect in a series of sex crimes cases reported in the days and weeks prior. Newborn surrendered the next morning.

His crimes included the sexual assault of women, prosecutors and police alleged, at least some of whom were acquaintances. At the time, he was on parole for an earlier child sex crimes conviction, aggravated indecent liberties with a child committed in 2012, his Kansas prison record shows.

In all, jurors on Sept. 28 convicted him of 30 felonies — several counts of rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary, among them — and three misdemeanors, court records show. Newborn won acquittals on 15 other charges.

In addition to the prison sentence, Syrios ordered Newborn pay $1,362 in restitution, Dillon said.