ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Judge orders 105-year prison sentence for Wichita parolee convicted in rape investigations

By Amy Renee Leiker
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBFIR_0jcPdseO00

A Wichita man convicted of 33 charges in a criminal case that spanned multiple sexual assault, robbery and other crime reports investigated by Wichita police in 2020 has been ordered to serve 105 years in prison, according to court records and Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Dillon.

Sedgwick County District Court Judge Jeffrey Syrios handed down the sentence Thursday to Patrick Alex Newborn, a 35-year-old parolee found guilty by a jury in September — two years after his arrest following a six-hour standoff with law enforcement in the 9100 block of East Harry.

During the standoff, Newborn barricaded himself in an apartment, brandished a gun and threatened officers who tracked him there on Sept. 15, 2020, Wichita police have said, after he emerged as the prime suspect in a series of sex crimes cases reported in the days and weeks prior. Newborn surrendered the next morning.

His crimes included the sexual assault of women, prosecutors and police alleged, at least some of whom were acquaintances. At the time, he was on parole for an earlier child sex crimes conviction, aggravated indecent liberties with a child committed in 2012, his Kansas prison record shows.

In all, jurors on Sept. 28 convicted him of 30 felonies — several counts of rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary, among them — and three misdemeanors, court records show. Newborn won acquittals on 15 other charges.

In addition to the prison sentence, Syrios ordered Newborn pay $1,362 in restitution, Dillon said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Fraud trial begins for former Kansas lawmaker

A jury is seated in the trial of a former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud in getting COVID assistance funds during the pandemic. Michael Capps trial is underway in federal court in Wichita. A grand jury indicted Capps on 19 felony counts. According to the indictment, prosecutors said Capps lied...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman pleads guilty after dragging, killing pedestrian while under the influence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman pleaded guilty to multiple charges Monday after killing a pedestrian with her car last year. Hayley Wilkinson pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence. Investigators say in January 2021 Wilkinson hit and killed a man as he walked home from a bar. She then drove more than 1,000 feet with his body on her windshield.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police presence near Derby connected with search warrant, months-long investigation

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed a heavy law enforcement response near Derby is connected with a search warrant that’s part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes “involving multiple people and jurisdictions.”. Early Monday morning, the WPD said officers with the departments SWAT...
DERBY, KS
KAKE TV

Winfield Correctional Facility inmate dies

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Juan Manuel Torres passed away on December 8, 2022, at the Winfield Correctional Facility. When Torres was found unresponsive in his housing unit, the staff began life-saving measures, but they proved unsuccessful. The 31-year-old had been serving a 63-month sentence based on convictions in Ford County...
WINFIELD, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Kansas felon arrested in 1980 cold case homicide

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of Mary Robin Walter, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, age 68, Burden, Kansas, is being transported to Barton County at this time. Hanks was arrested at Oxford in Sumner County. Hanks has previous convictions in 1983 for rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Edy Zoo

Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by police

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Police Division apprehended a man accused of an armed robbery at a northwest Wichita Walmart on Thursday. The individual was taken into custody after police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Kellogg and Seneca following a pursuit that originated from the Walmart store near Maize Road and 21st Street North.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Haysville woman charged in death of Wichita man

A Haysville woman has been charged with first degree murder for the death of a Wichita man who was reported missing in November. Bond for 19-year-old Tehya Turner was set at $1 million. She has been charged with burglary and a misdemeanor count of theft in addition to the murder count. Attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case again on December 19th.
HAYSVILLE, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
4K+
Followers
224
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy