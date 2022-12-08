Read full article on original website
Las Vegas carjacker shot dead by victim who grabbed another robber’s gun
A masked carjacker was shot dead by his intended victim after she managed to grab one of his cohorts’ guns during the botched armed robbery in Las Vegas, according to cops. The victim and another woman said they had been in a parked car last month when another vehicle pulled up and blocked them in — with three screaming gunmen jumping out and pointing weapons at them, according to police reports obtained by local outlet KSNV. One of the attackers yanked the driver out and then jumped into the car. He attempted to zoom away — but struggled to get the push-to-start...
North Las Vegas Police arrest 2 more suspects in attempted carjacking case that left 1 dead
North Las Vegas Police have arrested two more suspects in an attempted carjacking case that left one dead, police said.
Las Vegas police arrest woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a 47-year-old woman in connection with the Dec. 8 death of her boyfriend, according to a Monday news release. Rotesha Battle was found at an apartment in the 0 block of North Pecos Road around 10:45 p.m. after officers received a report of a stabbing, police said. […]
Las Vegas police: Summerlin shooting was result of prior ‘beef;’ 19-year-old woman arrested
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a third person Sunday in connection with a September shooting in Summerlin, documents said. Haley Ferree, 19, was facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, records showed. Police arrested Malachi Garey and Elijah Warren in September in connection with the incident. […]
North Las Vegas police arrest suspect who allegedly robbed a bank
North Las Vegas police arrested a suspect who allegedly robbed a bank early December at the 3100 block of West Ann.
LVMPD: 27-year-old arrested for the stabbing of man near a dumpster
Las Vegas police arrested 27-year-old Joshua Billings for open murder with a deadly weapon as he is connected to the murder of a victim found with a stab wound near a dumpster.
Alleged Carjacker Shot Dead With His Own Gun by a Woman in Las Vegas
Last month in a North Las Vegas neighborhood, a woman used self-defense by shooting and killing an alleged carjacker attempting to steal her car, according to a report released by North Las Vegas police this week. On November 19, the victim and her friend stopped in the vicinity of another...
North Las Vegas Police: Man claims he ‘needed to pay some bills’ after bank robbery arrest
North Las Vegas Police have arrested a man accused of a bank robbery after he told police he "needed to pay some bills."
2 young children die in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say
Warrant issued for Biden official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport. Time is running out on the city of Oakland solidifying a deal with the A’s. Dinner with dignity, at least 100 holiday meals served to the homeless in Henderson. During the season of giving, businesses and...
North valley community mourns lives of two toddlers after suspected DUI crash
North Las Vegas Police say the two toddlers were not wearing proper restraints when the crash happened Sunday night, near Craig and MLK.
Speeding, impairment suspected in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 toddlers
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two toddlers are dead after a single-vehicle car crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday night. Two adults are hospitalized. WATCH: NORTH LAS VEGAS POLICE SPEAK ON FATAL CRASH:. Police say the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Clayton Street and...
Man who shot Chinatown waiter several times sentenced to a minimum of 7 years in prison
Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 24, was initially found not competent to go to trial for the shooting of Shanghai Taste waiter Chengyan Wang who was shot in the early morning hours as Wang was cleaning the restaurant.
LVMPD: Driver hits man lying under a blanket while driving in a parking lot
Las Vegas police said a 43-year-old driver hit a man lying under a blanket at a complex near the strip on Monday morning.
Two kids killed in NLV crash; Impairment suspected
Two young children were killed, and two women were seriously hurt after a crash in North Las Vegas Sunday night. It happened just after 9pm near Lone Mountain and Clayton. Speed and impairment are thought t be the main factors in the crash.
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Las Vegas Monday afternoon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a driver Monday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred in the 4200 block of West Desert Inn Road just after 11 a.m. Police told FOX5 that evidence at the scene and...
LVMPD: 57-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash on Rainbow, Sahara
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday around 9:58 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was on scene of a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Rainbow and Sahara. Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of the crash indicated that a 2015 Harley Davidson Softail Breakout FXSB motorcycle was traveling south on S. Rainbow Boulevard approaching W. Sahara Avenue. A 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV was traveling north on S. Rainbow Boulevard in the center of three travel lanes north of W. Sahara Avenue. A 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling north on S. Rainbow Boulevard in the right of three travel lanes north of W. Sahara Avenue, next to the Rogue.
Questions rise about 'gun show loophole' after gun sale leaves two dead
Las Vegas police officer Lt. Robert Price told local media that the investigation is still in the early stages and it's unclear if the gun sale that took place was legal or not.
Nuclear energy official Sam Brinton was spotted on security footage 'looking in all directions' before taking someone else's luggage at airport, Las Vegas police alleged
Brinton "demonstrated several signs of abnormal behavior while taking the victim's luggage," Las Vegas police accused in an arrest warrant.
Rapper convicted in Las Vegas double murder says he is innocent
A rapper convicted of double murder alleges he was wrongfully convicted and is fighting for a new trial.
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Officials confirmed that multiple people were injured due to his accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the 2015 southern beltway at the I-15 ramp. Multiple people sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital. It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in...
