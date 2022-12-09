ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Loss vs. Clippers: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Were Up for the Challenge, a Fatigued Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Were Not

View the original article to see embedded media. Monday, a matchup billed as a battle between two of the NBA's top tandems, got undermined by the visitors' fatigue. Jayson Tatum struggled for the second-straight game, finishing with 20 points on 20 shots and going 2/8 from beyond the arc. That comes on the heels of him scoring 18 points on 21 attempts Saturday against the Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner has Offer on the Table from Another Team

After a month into the offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers look a bit different. They've lost former MVP Cody Bellinger, MVP candidate Trea Turner, southpaw Tyler Anderson, relievers Tommy Kahnle, Chris Martin, and a couple more core pieces. The offseason isn't going the way people would have imagined, and there...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Cade Cunningham Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

We finally have an answer for the Cade Cunningham's Injury. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Monday night. Cunningham had been sidelined for over a month for shin soreness and surgery had been noted as a potential option for quite some time. By electing to undergo surgery, he will effectively miss the rest of the season.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Hornets: Doc Rivers Highlights James Harden’s Night

The biggest takeaway from Sunday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets by far is Joel Embiid’s scoring performance. As the All-Star center scored 53 points, exceeding 50 for the second time this season and becoming the first player to do so this year, Embiid was the star of the show on Sunday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat Hang On For An 87-82 Victory Against The Indiana Pacers

View the original article to see embedded media. In a game that resembled the 1990s NBA, the Miami Heat pulled out a victory Monday against the Indiana. With both teams struggling offensively, the Heat held on for an 87-82 victory. Heat center Bam Adebayo led the way with 22 points...
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: A Slow Offseason Could Result in A Big Offseason Next Year

Many Dodger fans aren't happy with how this offseason is going thus far. The Dodgers have lost a lot more than they've gained, and fans wonder why that is. Are the Dodgers a full-go on this youth movement? Does their financial situation on Trevor Bauer have something to do with it? Many of us may never know.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

12-years-old running back goes viral, does not look 12

Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-years-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys & Dak Make 2 ‘Promises’ About NFL Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Houston Texans on Sunday with an unlikely 27-23, final-minute, come-from-behind win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... and did so with two different "promises.''. One, from Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to a 10-3 record with his last-minute heroics .. overcoming his turnover woes. Said...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers Interested in Free Agent Mets Reliever

Heading into next season, the Dodgers currently have four starting pitchers, but need additional support with so many injury-prone pitchers in the lineup. In hopes to add some depth to their pitching, the Dodgers are reportedly showing interest in Seth Lugo, a reliever/starter who’s spent the first seven years of his career with the Mets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Mavericks ‘In Market’ for John Collins Trade with Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to slow start for the third consecutive season. Despite having some bright moments, stability is lacking, and the Mavs' front office might have to make some changes at some point. Dallas has huge wins against teams like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Eagles-Bears Week 15 Odds, Betting Insights and Point Total

Jalen Hurts leads the red-hot Eagles into Soldier Field for a showdown with Justin Fields and the Bears in Week 15. Philadelphia has a league-best 12-1 record and will look to extend its four-game winning streak on Sunday. The Eagles have been favored in every game this season but have not allowed bettors to capitalize on their perfect 6-0 record away from Lincoln Financial Field. The NFC leaders have failed to cover against the spread in four of those contests (2-4 against the spread). They’ve been favored in 12 consecutive regular-season road contests, posting a dismal 5-7 ATS (41.7%) mark.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

NFL Week 15 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

Oddsmakers list six of the home teams in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest as betting favorites for Week 15. Week 14 was a chalk Sunday in the NFL as favorites went 7-4 straight-up (SU) but underdogs ruled the week posting a 7-4 mark against the spread (ATS). The Texans (+17), Jets (+9.5) and Broncos (+8.5) all covered versus the number as heavy underdogs, while the Panthers (+165), Jaguars (+150), Ravens (+110) and Chargers (+140) all emerged with moneyline cashes at solid plus-odds.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Yankees Showing Trade Interest in These Diamondbacks Outfielders

With a vacancy in left field, the Yankees are considering all options as the dust settles from an eventful Winter Meetings. One way for New York to find a starting left fielder for the 2023 season involves a trade. Nope, we're not talking about a deal with the Pirates to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

‘We’ll See’: Lovie Smith on Dameon Pierce’s Status for Texans vs. Kansas City

The 1-11-1 Houston Texans almost pulled off the upset of the season, taking the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys to the brink in Arlington on Sunday. The Texans held a 23-20 lead with less than five minutes remaining, forcing Dallas to engineer what would be a game-winning 98-yard drive resulting in an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown with just 41 seconds left in the game.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Studs and Duds: Goff, Chark Continue Hot Stretches

The Detroit Lions continued their late season roll with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company exorcised the demons that came with the team’s close loss in Week 3, and ensured that the division-leading Vikings couldn’t clinch the NFC North title at Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Bears Rookie DB Starters No Longer in NFL Protocol

The Bears will have two rookie starters back for their secondary to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon would return after almost a month away with concussions. Brisker and Gordon both went into...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy