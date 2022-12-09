Read full article on original website
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Wichita Eagle
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Loss vs. Clippers: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Were Up for the Challenge, a Fatigued Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Were Not
View the original article to see embedded media. Monday, a matchup billed as a battle between two of the NBA's top tandems, got undermined by the visitors' fatigue. Jayson Tatum struggled for the second-straight game, finishing with 20 points on 20 shots and going 2/8 from beyond the arc. That comes on the heels of him scoring 18 points on 21 attempts Saturday against the Warriors.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner has Offer on the Table from Another Team
After a month into the offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers look a bit different. They've lost former MVP Cody Bellinger, MVP candidate Trea Turner, southpaw Tyler Anderson, relievers Tommy Kahnle, Chris Martin, and a couple more core pieces. The offseason isn't going the way people would have imagined, and there...
Wichita Eagle
Cade Cunningham Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
We finally have an answer for the Cade Cunningham's Injury. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Monday night. Cunningham had been sidelined for over a month for shin soreness and surgery had been noted as a potential option for quite some time. By electing to undergo surgery, he will effectively miss the rest of the season.
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Hornets: Doc Rivers Highlights James Harden’s Night
The biggest takeaway from Sunday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets by far is Joel Embiid’s scoring performance. As the All-Star center scored 53 points, exceeding 50 for the second time this season and becoming the first player to do so this year, Embiid was the star of the show on Sunday night.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat Hang On For An 87-82 Victory Against The Indiana Pacers
View the original article to see embedded media. In a game that resembled the 1990s NBA, the Miami Heat pulled out a victory Monday against the Indiana. With both teams struggling offensively, the Heat held on for an 87-82 victory. Heat center Bam Adebayo led the way with 22 points...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: A Slow Offseason Could Result in A Big Offseason Next Year
Many Dodger fans aren't happy with how this offseason is going thus far. The Dodgers have lost a lot more than they've gained, and fans wonder why that is. Are the Dodgers a full-go on this youth movement? Does their financial situation on Trevor Bauer have something to do with it? Many of us may never know.
12-years-old running back goes viral, does not look 12
Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-years-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys & Dak Make 2 ‘Promises’ About NFL Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys beat the Houston Texans on Sunday with an unlikely 27-23, final-minute, come-from-behind win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... and did so with two different "promises.''. One, from Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to a 10-3 record with his last-minute heroics .. overcoming his turnover woes. Said...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Shams Charania’s Latest On L.A.’s Quest For Shooting Help
Detroit Pistons power forward Bojan Bogdanovic has long been a person of interest for your Los Angeles Lakers. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, that remains the case for L.A., as the team looks to bolster its size and shooting depth. The 6'7" Bogdanovic would address both those needs for...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Interested in Free Agent Mets Reliever
Heading into next season, the Dodgers currently have four starting pitchers, but need additional support with so many injury-prone pitchers in the lineup. In hopes to add some depth to their pitching, the Dodgers are reportedly showing interest in Seth Lugo, a reliever/starter who’s spent the first seven years of his career with the Mets.
Wichita Eagle
Mavericks ‘In Market’ for John Collins Trade with Hawks
The Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to slow start for the third consecutive season. Despite having some bright moments, stability is lacking, and the Mavs' front office might have to make some changes at some point. Dallas has huge wins against teams like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles-Bears Week 15 Odds, Betting Insights and Point Total
Jalen Hurts leads the red-hot Eagles into Soldier Field for a showdown with Justin Fields and the Bears in Week 15. Philadelphia has a league-best 12-1 record and will look to extend its four-game winning streak on Sunday. The Eagles have been favored in every game this season but have not allowed bettors to capitalize on their perfect 6-0 record away from Lincoln Financial Field. The NFC leaders have failed to cover against the spread in four of those contests (2-4 against the spread). They’ve been favored in 12 consecutive regular-season road contests, posting a dismal 5-7 ATS (41.7%) mark.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Week 15 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads
Oddsmakers list six of the home teams in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest as betting favorites for Week 15. Week 14 was a chalk Sunday in the NFL as favorites went 7-4 straight-up (SU) but underdogs ruled the week posting a 7-4 mark against the spread (ATS). The Texans (+17), Jets (+9.5) and Broncos (+8.5) all covered versus the number as heavy underdogs, while the Panthers (+165), Jaguars (+150), Ravens (+110) and Chargers (+140) all emerged with moneyline cashes at solid plus-odds.
Wichita Eagle
Yankees Showing Trade Interest in These Diamondbacks Outfielders
With a vacancy in left field, the Yankees are considering all options as the dust settles from an eventful Winter Meetings. One way for New York to find a starting left fielder for the 2023 season involves a trade. Nope, we're not talking about a deal with the Pirates to...
Wichita Eagle
‘We’ll See’: Lovie Smith on Dameon Pierce’s Status for Texans vs. Kansas City
The 1-11-1 Houston Texans almost pulled off the upset of the season, taking the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys to the brink in Arlington on Sunday. The Texans held a 23-20 lead with less than five minutes remaining, forcing Dallas to engineer what would be a game-winning 98-yard drive resulting in an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown with just 41 seconds left in the game.
Wichita Eagle
Actor Michael Douglas Hoping The Miami Heat Land French Phenom Victor Wembanyama
The Miami Heat are hoping to make the playoffs this season but one fan wants them to grab projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in next year's draft. Actor Michael Douglas recently gave an interview that stated he was a Heat fan and thinks they should go after Wembanyama. “I...
Wichita Eagle
Sean McVay Reveals Rams Starting QB For Remainder of Season
After coming into 2022 as defending Super Bowl champions, at 4-9, the Los Angeles Rams seem hopelessly out of the playoff race. The Rams have a very slim chance but would have to run the table and get a lot of help from other teams across the league. The Seattle...
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Studs and Duds: Goff, Chark Continue Hot Stretches
The Detroit Lions continued their late season roll with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company exorcised the demons that came with the team’s close loss in Week 3, and ensured that the division-leading Vikings couldn’t clinch the NFC North title at Ford Field.
Wichita Eagle
Bears Rookie DB Starters No Longer in NFL Protocol
The Bears will have two rookie starters back for their secondary to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon would return after almost a month away with concussions. Brisker and Gordon both went into...
