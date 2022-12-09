Read full article on original website
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell ill Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi. He was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles (200 kilometers) away. He died Monday night. “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity,” the family said in a statement issued by Mississippi State. “We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.” In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107.
Wichita Eagle
Bills Praise Jets Mike White After Hits Send QB to Hospital: ‘You’re Incredible!’ WATCH
It is to the credit to the toughness of New York Jets quarterback Mike White that he continued to try to re-enter the game on Sunday. It is a credit to the toughness of the Buffalo Bills defense that their clean and assertive hits on White kept sending him out of the game ... and, after Buffalo's 20-12 win at Highmark Stadium, to the hospital.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots WATCH: Rookie RB Pierre Strong Scores First Career TD vs. Cardinals
The New England Patriots bolstered their backfield with the selection of South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong as the 127th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. With their postseason hopes riding on the outcome of their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on...
Wichita Eagle
Florida State pressuring four-star LB Kamren Robinson to flip from Virginia
Florida State already has two linebackers committed in its 2023 class - four-star Blake Nichelson and three-star DeMarco Ward. With that being said, the Seminoles are eyeing one more prospect to round out the position group for the recruiting cycle. As of late, the coaching staff has been turning up...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Answers Tough Questions on Loss
HENDERSON, Nev.-The mood around the Las Vegas Raiders changed after an embarrassing and disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. The 2022 Silver and Black have surrendered four leads of 13+ points, but before Thursday, each loss was followed by frustration and determination. But after the loss,...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys & Dak Make 2 ‘Promises’ About NFL Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys beat the Houston Texans on Sunday with an unlikely 27-23, final-minute, come-from-behind win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... and did so with two different "promises.''. One, from Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to a 10-3 record with his last-minute heroics .. overcoming his turnover woes. Said...
Wichita Eagle
Kyler Murray Departs, Cardinals Lead Patriots, 13-10, at Halftime on Injury-Riddled Monday Night Football
At full strength, neither the New England Patriots nor Arizona Cardinals have played like a winning team this season. But on a Monday night in the desert in which both were ravaged of offensive stars by injuries, it was also obvious neither has even a remote chance of returning to State Farm Stadium in Glendale when Super Bowl LVII is played February 12.
Wichita Eagle
Texans Moves: RB Dameon Pierce MRI Result, Eno Cut - Sources
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie running back Dameon Pierce suffered a relatively mild high-ankle sprain Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys that is regarded as likely to sideline him for at least one game, according to league sources. High-ankle sprains tend to linger generally, but this isn't regarded as severe....
Wichita Eagle
Eagles-Bears Week 15 Odds, Betting Insights and Point Total
Jalen Hurts leads the red-hot Eagles into Soldier Field for a showdown with Justin Fields and the Bears in Week 15. Philadelphia has a league-best 12-1 record and will look to extend its four-game winning streak on Sunday. The Eagles have been favored in every game this season but have not allowed bettors to capitalize on their perfect 6-0 record away from Lincoln Financial Field. The NFC leaders have failed to cover against the spread in four of those contests (2-4 against the spread). They’ve been favored in 12 consecutive regular-season road contests, posting a dismal 5-7 ATS (41.7%) mark.
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action
Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
Wichita Eagle
Brock Bowers Closing in on Another Accomplishment at UGA
It has taken Brock Bowers just 2 seasons to become the greatest tight end in in the history of Georgia Football. In his brief career thus far, the sophomore Tight end has earned the Mackey Award, helped his team win its 1st National Title in 40 years, has consistently been a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators, all while being historically productive for the Bulldog offense. While Bowers has already unanimously become the greatest tight end in Georgia Football history, there's a good chance he becomes the schools greatest receiver by the end of his college career as well.
Wichita Eagle
First Team to Clinch Playoff Spot Doesn’t Guarantee Postseason Success
So, the Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot, doing it with their 48-22 win over the New York Giants. Super Bowl here they come. Not exactly. Rarely has it worked out that way for teams who were the first ones to qualify for the postseason. Since...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks WATCH: Tyler Lockett’s Toe-Drag Touchdown Makes History vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks' high-flying offense was off to a difficult start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, being held scoreless through the game's first 20 minutes. But as has been a common trend throughout much of the season, quarterback Geno Smith and receiver Tyler Lockett came to the rescue. Staring down...
Wichita Eagle
Rookies, Kyler Murray Injury Help Desperate Patriots Keep Season Alive With Victory over Cardinals
With their season gasping for air Monday night in the desert, the desperate New England Patriots found life support by turning to new faces and relying on an old friend. An injury to Kyler Murray didn't hurt their cause, either. Trailing the Arizona Cardinals 13-7 early in the third quarter,...
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ C.J. Mosley Redeemed Himself in Loss to Bills
Everyone wants to talk about how Jets' linebacker C.J. Mosley and how he literally jumped offsides on that 4th and 1 against Buffalo with 1:18 to go in the 2nd quarter Sunday. The phone lines on the sports talk radio shows will probably be lighting up. Fans will want to talk about how that penalty gave Buffalo new life and resulted in a touchdown on that drive.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Week 15 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads
Oddsmakers list six of the home teams in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest as betting favorites for Week 15. Week 14 was a chalk Sunday in the NFL as favorites went 7-4 straight-up (SU) but underdogs ruled the week posting a 7-4 mark against the spread (ATS). The Texans (+17), Jets (+9.5) and Broncos (+8.5) all covered versus the number as heavy underdogs, while the Panthers (+165), Jaguars (+150), Ravens (+110) and Chargers (+140) all emerged with moneyline cashes at solid plus-odds.
Wichita Eagle
Brock Purdy has a Chance to be Heroic and Controversial for the 49ers
Things can never align for the San Francisco 49ers. Losing Trey Lance at the beginning of the season was a sting, but the season wasn't over for them with Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup. The 49ers have been on a heater riding a five-game winning streak with the offense playing sufficient and the defense suffocating the opposition.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Player Grades for Week 14’s Loss to Chiefs
While it was another loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it wasn't the same-old, typical performance from this Denver Broncos team. Each side did its part, but the Broncos still came up short. A pick-six ended up being the difference-maker in Denver's 10th loss of the season. The Broncos' offense...
Wichita Eagle
Cade Cunningham Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
We finally have an answer for the Cade Cunningham's Injury. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Monday night. Cunningham had been sidelined for over a month for shin soreness and surgery had been noted as a potential option for quite some time. By electing to undergo surgery, he will effectively miss the rest of the season.
Wichita Eagle
‘We’ll See’: Lovie Smith on Dameon Pierce’s Status for Texans vs. Kansas City
The 1-11-1 Houston Texans almost pulled off the upset of the season, taking the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys to the brink in Arlington on Sunday. The Texans held a 23-20 lead with less than five minutes remaining, forcing Dallas to engineer what would be a game-winning 98-yard drive resulting in an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown with just 41 seconds left in the game.
