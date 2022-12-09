ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Reward to be offered in 2021 Columbus triple homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are scheduled to talk about a reward being offered for a 2021 triple homicide. Three people, including two children, were killed on Dec. 7, 2021, when suspects fired more than 50 rounds into a vehicle they were sitting in at an apartment complex in southeast Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed. The Columbus Division of Police shared dashcam video Monday in hopes of identifying the driver of a red sedan. Investigators believe that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 injured in separate shootings in Columbus Sunday evening

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents Sunday. The first shooting victim came to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and hand around 5:50 p.m. The victim told Columbus police that they were in the area of Mt....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during fight in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Large fire reported at Whitmer Woodworks near Plain City

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters responded to a large business fire in Madison County Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at Whitmer Woodworks, located along Carters Mill Road in a rural area just southeast of Plain City. The fire chief at the scene said the fire started in a...
PLAIN CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after central Hilltop shooting

One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. The Spectrum Dec. 11, 2022. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Aurora man dies in single-vehicle crash in Trumbull County

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his pickup truck went off a road in Trumbull County, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WFMJ Channel 21 that Sean Ganzhorn was driving a Ford F350 on Ohio 46 at about 1:35 a.m. when he lost control while going through a curve. The pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch, then hit two trees and a traffic sign.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police to gain access to 'nuisance' complex's security cameras

Columbus police to gain access to 'nuisance' complex's security cameras. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VOPcFM. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …. Columbus police to gain access to 'nuisance' complex's security cameras. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VOPcFM. The Spectrum Dec. 11, 2022. The Spectrum Dec. 11, 2022. FOR MORE:...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy