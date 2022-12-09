ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYX ABC6

Reward to be offered in 2021 Columbus triple homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are scheduled to talk about a reward being offered for a 2021 triple homicide. Three people, including two children, were killed on Dec. 7, 2021, when suspects fired more than 50 rounds into a vehicle they were sitting in at an apartment complex in southeast Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus detectives searching for red sedan involved in I-70 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a red sedan that was involved in a shooting last week on I-70. Columbus police said the red four-door sedan in the newly released dashcam video was involved in the shooting of another motorist who had two young children and an adult passenger in the car.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Second victim in deadly north Columbus shooting identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second victim in a deadly north Columbus shooting Thursday evening has been positively identified by police. Columbus police were called to the scene and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man, now identified as Branden Morris, suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting happened...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 injured in separate shootings in Columbus Sunday evening

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents Sunday. The first shooting victim came to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and hand around 5:50 p.m. The victim told Columbus police that they were in the area of Mt....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after central Hilltop shooting

One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. The Spectrum Dec. 11, 2022. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSYX ABC6

16-year-old injured after shots fired into west Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot overnight while he slept when someone fired gunshots into a home in the Hilltop area, police said. Columbus police said officers went to the home in the 300 block of South Warren Avenue around 4 a.m. Investigators said the 16-year-old...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police. Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police searching for robbery suspects that beat up man after connecting online

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two people accused of assaulting and robbing a man after they connected online for a potential car sale. Investigators said the incident happened on July 24, 2022, around 5:20 p.m. The victim said he viewed a car for potential sale on the Offer Up website and met in a Walmart parking lot near Bethel Road and Sawmill Road.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Large fire reported at Whitmer Woodworks near Plain City

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters responded to a large business fire in Madison County Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at Whitmer Woodworks, located along Carters Mill Road in a rural area just southeast of Plain City. The fire chief at the scene said the fire started in a...
PLAIN CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thieves steal central Ohio Santa’s ‘sleigh’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local Santa Claus is adding names to his naughty list after his car was stolen in broad daylight. The theft was reported at a Cabela’s parking lot near Polaris Saturday evening, where the man was inside working as Santa Claus. During the holidays, he and his wife, who asked to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man, woman dead following 2 separate crashes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed Thursday in two separate vehicle crashes on opposite ends of Columbus. In the first incident, the Columbus Division of Police said Mark Grooms was walking westbound in the middle of the lane on East Broad Street when the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling in the same direction failed to see him.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

14-year-old dead, 19-year-old injured in Perry County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl is dead and a 19-year-old woman is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 3:56 p.m. on Township Road 128. The 19-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Blazer with the girl as a passenger when she lost control of the vehicle.
