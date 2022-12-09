ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12NewsNow

Major changes coming to Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD's stadium, facilities following October vandalization

ORANGE, Texas — Major changes are coming to facilities at an area school district after a recent crime and 2017 storm left them damaged and defaced. In October 2022, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District stadium and other facilities were vandalized with spray paint. The vandalization frustrated district...
MAURICEVILLE, TX
KFDM-TV

Council authorizes study that could lead to downtown Beaumont hotel

BEAUMONT — Beaumont City Council has approved allowing the City Manager to enter into an agreement with Garfield Public/Private LLC to conduct a market study, perform planning and design services, determine estimated costs and develop a business and financing plan related to the possible development of a hotel on property owned by the city.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Port Neches-Groves school board takes no action on grievance

Port Neches — The Port Neches- Groves ISD board has taken no action on a grievance a former student filed against the mascot. Ken Doiron graduated from PN-G in 20-21. Doiron filed the grievance in October and tonight showed up at the board meeting with about ten other supporters.
PORT NECHES, TX
kjas.com

Longtime Jasper Educator Dal Coleman is dead at the age of 90

Longtime Jasper Educator Dal Coleman died on Sunday evening at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont at the age of 90. Well respected and loved by all, Coleman served as coach, teacher, instructor, a truant officer and also principal at Jasper High School. Coleman's death comes a bad time for his family....
JASPER, TX
12newsnow.com

6-year-old Fannett girl using hot cocoa stand to raise money for children in need

GROVES, Texas — A 6-year-old girl from Fannett is using hot cocoa to raise money and give back to Southeast Texas children during the holiday season. Aspen Manuel previously opened a lemonade stand to help Madison Jackson, a toddler battling leukemia. When 12News last spoke to Manuel, she managed to raise more than $1,000 to help Jackson.
GROVES, TX
12NewsNow

Jasper County deputy involved in wreck late Sunday night

JASPER, Texas — A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck involving a sheriff's office patrol unit late Sunday night in Jasper County. The wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and U.S. Highway 96 in Jasper according to a spokesperson from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Former martial arts instructor sentenced

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Peter Rossomando named as next Lamar University football coach

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University has found their next head football coach after Blane Morgan was fired on November 21. Peter Rossomando comes to Beaumont from Charlotte where he served as offensive line coach for the 49ers. The following statement was released by Lamar University this morning. Former NCAA...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
MERRYVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release name of man killed in Merryville train accident

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities on Monday released the name of a man struck and killed by a train in Merryville Saturday. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 5:46 a.m. Saturday by a local train company employee who said there was a dead body on the railroad tracks west of Merryville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
MERRYVILLE, LA

