Jacksonville, FL

FDOT issues two Jacksonville traffic detour alerts

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has issued two separate planned detours. Drivers are urged to stay informed of these changes and to slow down during roadwork.

I-10 West exit to Roosevelt Boulevard detour planned this weekend

As part of FDOT’s Interstate 10 from Interstate 295 to Interstate 95 widening project, the I-10 West exit to Roosevelt Boulevard (U.S. 17) will be detoured Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. while crews perform bridge construction activities.

Drivers who wish to take the Roosevelt Boulevard exit will be detoured to the McDuff Avenue exit and turn left on McDuff Avenue to reconnect with U.S. 17.

Northbound McDuff Avenue will be closed at the U.S. 17 intersection, southbound McDuff Avenue will be closed at Lenox Avenue, the eastbound I-10 exit to McDuff Avenue will be closed, both direction of Old Roosevelt Boulevard will be closed at McDuff Avenue and both directions of Post Street will be closed at McDuff Avenue.

The widening project is projected to be complete in early 2025.

I-95 North detours planned for next week at the I-10/I-95 interchange

I-10/I-95 operational improvements project will result in overnight detours of I-95 north on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for bridge construction activities.

Drivers on I-95 north will be detoured to the Acosta Bridge, right on Broad Street and left on Adams Street to reconnect with I-95 north. Drivers who wish to connect with I-10 will take I-95 south to connect with I-10.

The $126 million project is scheduled to be complete in early 2023.

