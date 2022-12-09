Read full article on original website
Former Emerson Power site on South Hill gets new ownership, new branding
ITHACA, N.Y.—The long-incubating Chainworks District planned for Ithaca’s South Hill has a new name and a new primary developer as of this month. Goodbye “Chainworks,” hello “Southworks.”. The announcement, made last week in tandem with the finalization of the real estate deal, states that the...
Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?
Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
How Many of Binghamton’s Historical Landmarks Have You Seen?
As I drive around the Triple Cities area every day, I tend to forget some of the beauty of our area. More specifically, I mean buildings that are architecturally beautiful. And I should be more aware since I originally pursuing a career in Architecture. Well, somehow that path went off the rails, but that's another story.
Tioga County Charity Looking at 3X Rent Hike
A Tioga County Charity is trying to drum up public support after it says it learned its rent may be going up over three-fold. Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga says it was informed last month the rent on the building it has leased in the Nichols Elementary School on Roki Boulevard in Nichols for ten years would increase from $17,712 a year to $48,348 a year with additional charge for use of the kitchen space.
Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar
Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
Most of Iconic IBM Country Club Knocked Down by Demolition Crews
Over the past month, workers using heavy equipment have removed the majority of the structures that made up the old IBM Country Club complex near Johnson City. While most of the graffiti-decorated buildings are no longer standing, the demolition project is expected to take several more weeks to complete. A...
Broome Reports a Spike in Drug Overdoses
The Broome County Health Department says it has received reports of increased suspected drug overdose deaths during the past few days. According to a news release issued by Broome County officials late Friday, December 9, here have been a total of 75 suspected overdoses in Broome County to-date, compared to 54 deaths last year.
Owego Man Accused of Following Woman Home from Casino
Pennsylvania State Police say an Owego man is accused of following an elderly Bradford County woman home from a day at the casino and robbing her. According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police Towanda barracks, authorities say on November 22nd they responded to a home on Upper Mountain Road in Canton for a home invasion robbery.
Broome County School, Hospital Lockdowns Lifted Following Threats
Police took a Broome County man into custody after threats prompting security lockouts at several schools and hospitals. Broome County sheriff's deputies and state troopers surrounded a residence on Route 12 in Chenango Forks early Monday afternoon. Law enforcement officers on Route 12 in Chenango Forks on December 12, 2022....
25 Businesses That Could Fill that Empty Space in Downtown Binghamton
Since I moved here, Court Street in downtown Binghamton has had a huge chunk of unused real estate. Here's 25 businesses that could make better use of the prime location. Months later, the reason that Dos Rios and The Colonial closed down is pretty common knowledge. As reported by WNBF's Bob Joseph, the locations shut down while members of the ownership group fought felony sexual assault charges, though they cited financial issues as the reason for the closure. Since then, both the popular restaurants have been shuttered, with Dos Rios being placed for sale in September.
Suspect in custody, Sheriff did not order lockouts
Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that a man was arrested in Chenango Forks today.
Demo Project at Old IBM Endicott Site Reveals Walkway “Skeleton”
Demolition crews are making steady progress on a project to remove an unused pedestrian bridge over a busy Endicott street. The exterior concrete on the span at the former IBM Endicott manufacturing complex was taken down over the last several days. That exposed the long sections of metal inside the old walkway.
Several schools on lockout due to ‘community safety issue’
There are currently several Binghamton-area schools on lockout due to an ongoing community safety issue in Broome County.
whcuradio.com
Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
Owego man charged with purse snatching after following woman across Bradford County
CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – An Owego man is in jail after police accused him of following an elderly woman across Bradford County and stealing her purse from her house. Andrew Honnick, 41, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on November 22 in connection to the incident. According to the police report, Honnick allegedly saw the […]
Nobody Loves Late Night McDonald’s Like New York
McDonald's released their end of the year fan report, and New York set the pace in the most predictable category, late night McDonald's orders. New York City is world-renown as the city that never sleeps, but Binghamton doesn't get too much sleep either. The bars in downtown Binghamton are opened well past midnight, and everyone knows that the ideal time to order some fast food is in those early hours in the morning. So I have zero doubt that Binghamton played a hefty role in getting New York the prestigious honor of ordering more late night McDonald's than any other state in the country.
NewsChannel 36
Over a dozen volunteers gathered to renovate a home in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Eighteen women volunteered for Habitat for Humanity on Saturday morning for a Women-Only Build Event. The Women-Only Build was an opportunity for those who participated to learn construction skills in a hands-on environment, while helping to build a home for a future Habitat Homeowner. Volunteers continued...
Pa. Quietly Approves Resumption of Fracking in Dimock
One of the largest natural gas extraction companies in the country is being allowed to resume drilling operations in a Susquehanna County community that has become synonymous with fracking and pollution from the high-volume hydraulic fracture drilling technique. The Associated Press reports Houston-based Coterra Energy, Inc. is being cleared by...
Weekend Snow Cleanup While Twin Tiers Looks at Next Storm System
Area Emergency Services officials are reporting mainly clear but wet roads remaining from the up to three inches of snow that fell on the region through the day on Sunday, December 11. Authorities reported Monday morning that there had been a few minor crashes reported, mainly in the evening hours,...
Broome, Tioga, Susquehanna, Bradford High COVID Transmission Risk
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention has moved Broome, Tioga, Bradford and Susquehanna Counties in the Twin Tiers into the “HIGH” category for risk of community transmission of COVID-19. The CDC updates its weekly COVID-10 County Check on Thursdays. Prior to the weekly revision dated December...
