Binghamton, NY

Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?

Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Tioga County Charity Looking at 3X Rent Hike

A Tioga County Charity is trying to drum up public support after it says it learned its rent may be going up over three-fold. Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga says it was informed last month the rent on the building it has leased in the Nichols Elementary School on Roki Boulevard in Nichols for ten years would increase from $17,712 a year to $48,348 a year with additional charge for use of the kitchen space.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Broome Reports a Spike in Drug Overdoses

The Broome County Health Department says it has received reports of increased suspected drug overdose deaths during the past few days. According to a news release issued by Broome County officials late Friday, December 9, here have been a total of 75 suspected overdoses in Broome County to-date, compared to 54 deaths last year.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Owego Man Accused of Following Woman Home from Casino

Pennsylvania State Police say an Owego man is accused of following an elderly Bradford County woman home from a day at the casino and robbing her. According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police Towanda barracks, authorities say on November 22nd they responded to a home on Upper Mountain Road in Canton for a home invasion robbery.
OWEGO, NY
25 Businesses That Could Fill that Empty Space in Downtown Binghamton

Since I moved here, Court Street in downtown Binghamton has had a huge chunk of unused real estate. Here's 25 businesses that could make better use of the prime location. Months later, the reason that Dos Rios and The Colonial closed down is pretty common knowledge. As reported by WNBF's Bob Joseph, the locations shut down while members of the ownership group fought felony sexual assault charges, though they cited financial issues as the reason for the closure. Since then, both the popular restaurants have been shuttered, with Dos Rios being placed for sale in September.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Nobody Loves Late Night McDonald’s Like New York

McDonald's released their end of the year fan report, and New York set the pace in the most predictable category, late night McDonald's orders. New York City is world-renown as the city that never sleeps, but Binghamton doesn't get too much sleep either. The bars in downtown Binghamton are opened well past midnight, and everyone knows that the ideal time to order some fast food is in those early hours in the morning. So I have zero doubt that Binghamton played a hefty role in getting New York the prestigious honor of ordering more late night McDonald's than any other state in the country.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Over a dozen volunteers gathered to renovate a home in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Eighteen women volunteered for Habitat for Humanity on Saturday morning for a Women-Only Build Event. The Women-Only Build was an opportunity for those who participated to learn construction skills in a hands-on environment, while helping to build a home for a future Habitat Homeowner. Volunteers continued...
CORNING, NY
Pa. Quietly Approves Resumption of Fracking in Dimock

One of the largest natural gas extraction companies in the country is being allowed to resume drilling operations in a Susquehanna County community that has become synonymous with fracking and pollution from the high-volume hydraulic fracture drilling technique. The Associated Press reports Houston-based Coterra Energy, Inc. is being cleared by...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Local Schools Lift Lockouts After Suspect is Taken in by Police

As of Monday afternoon, school districts in the area were lifted out of their lockout procedures following the apprehension of a threat in the community by local law enforcement. Late Monday morning, schools within the Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, Whitney Point and Binghamton districts, as well as UHS Wilson, were...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Former Waverly Rec. Director Misappropriated Funds

The former recreation director in the Village of Waverly admits he altered and destroyed Village Recreation League documents to cover up his misappropriation of funds. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office has announced that 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to official misconduct, confessing he misappropriated $16,525 in village funds. He has been sentenced to one year conditional discharge and has paid restitution.
WAVERLY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

