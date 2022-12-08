ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane Woman Arrested on Drug Charges in Idaho County for the Second Time in Four Months

IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, December 3, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a single vehicle accident on Highway 162 in Idaho County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the driver, who was identified as 59-year-old Stacia Hewlett, of Spokane, WA.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Public Feedback Sought on Highway Intersection Redesign in Colfax

COLFAX – The community is invited to an open house on Thursday, Dec. 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax. The Washington State Department of Transportation project team will be on hand to discuss possible design options as well as bridge replacement for the twin bridges at the north end of town.
COLFAX, WA
Lewiston, ID
