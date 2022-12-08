Read full article on original website
Spokane Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Fired Multiple Shots Near Riverfront Park Tuesday Morning
SPOKANE - On the morning of Tuesday, December 6 at approximately 7:45 a.m., the Spokane Police Department received multiple calls regarding a man shooting a gun in the air in the area of Howard and Spokane Falls Blvd. According to a media release from the Spokane Police Department, no one...
Spokane Woman Arrested on Drug Charges in Idaho County for the Second Time in Four Months
IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, December 3, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a single vehicle accident on Highway 162 in Idaho County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the driver, who was identified as 59-year-old Stacia Hewlett, of Spokane, WA.
8 girls believed to be underage wives of Mormon fundamentalist found in Spokane; woman faces kidnapping charge
SPOKANE — An Arizona woman has been ordered home to face federal charges after she was arrested Thursday leaving a Spokane Airbnb with eight girls who were believed to be the underage wives of a polygamist with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Moretta...
Spokane council to debate legality of sheriff's actions at Camp Hope
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich followed through on plans shared with The Center Square earlier this week to issue notices to Camp Hope residents that the site will soon be closed, and that drew an immediate reaction from some Spokane city councilors. An executive session at a special meeting on...
Off-Duty Deputy Who Was Injured After Being Pinned Between Two Vehicles While Trying to Help Motorist Get Unstuck from Snow Expected to Make Full Recovery
The Colfax man who was injured after becoming pinned between two vehicles while attempting to help one of them become unstuck from the snow has been identified as Cory Alcantar, who is a Deputy with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office. Alcantar, who was not "working" at the time of the...
Public Feedback Sought on Highway Intersection Redesign in Colfax
COLFAX – The community is invited to an open house on Thursday, Dec. 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax. The Washington State Department of Transportation project team will be on hand to discuss possible design options as well as bridge replacement for the twin bridges at the north end of town.
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of the state and meet...
N. Idaho Republican committee will host US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as keynote speaker
The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee announced U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, will be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner in February, one of the committee’s largest fundraising events. Since she was first elected in 2020, Greene has promoted antisemitic and white supremacist conspiracy theories, along...
