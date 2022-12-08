ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Walters hiring: 5 things to know about Purdue's new head coach

Ryan Walters has been officially hired as the next head football coach at Purdue. Walters joins the Boilermakers after two seasons in the B1G on Bret Bielema’s coaching staff at Illinois. Now, Walters will try to build on the success that Jeff Brohm achieved before departing for Louisville. With...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Carousel of Coaching | Purdue Football Coaching Search | Assistant Coaches

Before we get started we want to make one thing very, very clear. Like, as transparent as we possible can be: THIS IS NOT A LIST OF CANDIDATES PURDUE AD MIKE BOBINSKI IS USING TO FIND THE NEW HEAD COACH. This is just who we believe Purdue would be smart to contact and would make a great hire for the football program. Some of these choices are realistic and others seem to be a shot in the dark. Either way, these are the guys that would have a lot of success at Purdue if given the chance. With that being said, let’s get into it!
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of B1G hoops players earn weekly conference honors

Purdue’s Zach Edey and Michigan freshman Dug McDaniel are B1G’s Players of the Week. Edey Averaged 17.0 points on .636 shooting, 17.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocked shots as Purdue got wins over Nebraska and Hofstra last week. Because of Houston’s loss Saturday to Alabama, the Boilermakers are now the No. 1 team in the nation, and a lot of the credit goes to Edey.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Why are Purdue Fans So Scared of A #1 Ranking?

Look, I know that success can sometimes be scary. Once you reach the top there’s nowhere to go but down. The climb is the best part because you’re testing yourself, you’re doing new things, you’re reaching heights you’ve never been to before. Then, suddenly, there’s nowhere else to go. You’ve reached your goal. The ceiling has been hit. What do you do now?
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Louisville DB Rayquan Adkins confirms weekend visit to Louisville

Add Miami Northwestern defensive back Rayquan Adkins to the list of official visitors this weekend at the University of Louisville. Adkins, who committed to U of L back in March, confirmed via his social media on Monday night that he will make an official this weekend and spend some time with new U of L coach Jeff Brohm and the new staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue hoops survives OT scare with Nebraska thanks to Fletcher Loyer

Take a breath Purdue fans, it’s over. Purdue basketball survived a close game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers took the Boilermakers to overtime, but couldn’t finish the job as Purdue escaped with a 65-62 victory. Nebraska knew who Purdue’s main scorer was and prioritized shutting...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville 2023 recruiting class holds 14, among top 25

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 14 and sits among the nation's top 25. The arrival of Jeff Brohm as head coach following the departure of Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati is having an impact...
LOUISVILLE, KY
stadiumjourney.com

Case Arena - Frankfort Hot Dogs

Frankfort, Indiana is a small town of 18,000 residents located roughly 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Like most small towns in Indiana, Frankfort has a downtown square complete with a town hall and a passion for the game of basketball. The history of the game in Frankfort can be traced back to the earliest part of the 20th century, and like with so many other communities in the state, a magnificent arena was constructed to house the hysteria that is on display in the Hoosier state during the fall and winter months of basketball season.
FRANKFORT, IN
WANE-TV

2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list

(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Outsider.com

Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront

Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

