Video shows Memphis man detained at his home after being accused of stealing car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Imagine being detained at your own house for no reason.

That’s what a North Memphis man said happened to him Wednesday morning.

Cell phone video shows Memphis police detaining Joshua Clark after he asked for a badge number.

“I have paperwork to this car. It is not stolen,” said Clark.

Clark is a car dealer.

He said that he bought the white 2011 G37x Infinity about two weeks ago to sell.

But when he got a knock on his door Wednesday morning, he didn’t expect it to be three Memphis police officers.

“They basically told me that they are doing an investigation. Someone called and said my car was stolen,” Clark said.

According to MPD, officers got a report of a stolen car similar to Clark’s car.

The officers were advised to meet the accuser at Clark’s home.

“Once I let them know I had my dealer tag on it and it’s not registered, but I still have the title from the auction, they really wasn’t hearing that and didn’t want me to go get it. They told me they didn’t feel safe,” Clark said.

As two MPD officers searched the car, Clark said that he asked the third one for his name and badge number.

“Well, I ain’t got it on me,” said a MPD officer.

“You’re supposed to know it,” Clark said.

“Well, I’m going to detain you. We are going to detain you until we figure it out,” said a MPD officer.

Clark said he was tightly handcuffed and placed in the back of a police car for about 15 minutes as the officers continued to investigate.

MPD said that they determined the 2011 G37x infinity was not the accuser’s car.

“I was basically hurt that the law enforcement that was supposed to protect us, had come to my house and basically accused me of something I didn’t do and treated me like a criminal,” Clark said.

Clark said that he plans to file an Internal Affairs complaint with MPD about what happened.

