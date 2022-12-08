ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Same-sex marriage bill a ‘gift to radical’ activists trying to ‘redefine marriage,’ Alabama congressmen say

By Howard Koplowitz
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 151

Sheila Clark
4d ago

I don't have anything to lose so that being said that's man law God almighty bless marriages between a man and woman shame on the United Snakes of America to pass a law trying too force people to except this lifestyle the Government is a bully and they have favoritism when it comes to people they are preaching hate speech trying to make people to except this lifestyle Never. The United Snakes of America is going to answer to God. Don't open up pandora box

Reply(34)
33
Sherry Prevett
4d ago

Everyone is different, not all think or feel the same. What others do and the life style they choose that is their decision . Thinking and being different doesn’t make them right or wrong. God loves all and he suggests we do the same. Those who are calling others names, pointing fingers, placing blame and judging are guilty as well. They too will have to answer questions about their behavior.

Reply(7)
8
marshmellowsatan
4d ago

Your beliefs are your own, but lgbtq+ people have always existed and always will! You will not shame these people into the shadows again

Reply(5)
11
Related
FOX8 News

Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill

Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Tearful Herschel Walker accuser says Georgia Republican paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’

The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began by the women playing audio of the phone conversation between Ms Doe and Mr Walker when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship. The alleged relationship took place while Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married. They first played a voice message Mr...
GEORGIA STATE
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Obama pauses mid-speech to let a four-year-old boy speak at rally for Georgia runoff race

Former US President Barack Obama paused his speech while campaigning for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoff to let a four-year-old boy speak. Mr Obama paused on several occasions to interact with the child, who at one point said, “we’ve got the power”. “He’s only four and he’s making sense,” the 44th president said, adding that the boy must be “getting straight A’s” in school.Towards the end of his appearance, Mr Obama said that if supporters put in the work to reelect Rev Warnock, “we will be setting an example for a four-year-old right here and laying...
GEORGIA STATE
KSAT 12

Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill

Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin were jubilant after winning a decadelong fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma. But eight years after tying the knot — on the day they won their lawsuit challenging a state ban on gay marriage — and seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples' constitutional right to marry, they no longer take their union for granted.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hill

Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill

The Senate’s Respect for Marriage Act has progressives arguing that efforts to safeguard same-sex unions remain unfinished after concessions were made to Republican demands for bolstered religious liberty protections. The bill as it currently stands would officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and require state recognition of legal...
IOWA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy