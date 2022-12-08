Same-sex marriage bill a ‘gift to radical’ activists trying to ‘redefine marriage,’ Alabama congressmen say

I don't have anything to lose so that being said that's man law God almighty bless marriages between a man and woman shame on the United Snakes of America to pass a law trying too force people to except this lifestyle the Government is a bully and they have favoritism when it comes to people they are preaching hate speech trying to make people to except this lifestyle Never. The United Snakes of America is going to answer to God. Don't open up pandora box
Everyone is different, not all think or feel the same. What others do and the life style they choose that is their decision . Thinking and being different doesn’t make them right or wrong. God loves all and he suggests we do the same. Those who are calling others names, pointing fingers, placing blame and judging are guilty as well. They too will have to answer questions about their behavior.
Your beliefs are your own, but lgbtq+ people have always existed and always will! You will not shame these people into the shadows again
