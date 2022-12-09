2 teens arrested at West Oakland BART station for stealing cellphone

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two teenagers were arrested at the West Oakland BART station on Wednesday for stealing another rider’s cellphone, BART police said.

Police said a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy snatched a phone from someone on board a train to Daly City. Neither teen had proof that they had paid the BART entry fare. They were both booked into the Alameda County Juvenile Hall.

Despite the alleged theft Wednesday, BART police say cellphone thefts have “significantly decreased” since they peaked in the fall of 2019. “They are still occurring,” BART warned. “Especially as the value of phones continue to rise and new models are released.

BART offered the following tips to keep your phone from getting stolen:

Protect your phone, especially near train doors and when waiting on the platform.

Put your phone under your arm when the doors are open.

Put it away or at least secure it when approaching stops.

Be aware of your surroundings at all times.

