Martin County commissioners approve $1.7 million Palm City project
Commissioners in Martin County voted Tuesday to approve a $1.7 million project to build the Patio at Palm City Place located off Mapp Road.
School District of Indian River County Invites Stakeholders to Provide Feedback for the 2023-2024 Code of Student Conduct
Indian River County - Sunday December 11, 2022: The School District of Indian River County is inviting parents and other stakeholders to provide their feedback on the Code of Student Conduct. The Feedback Session for the 2023 – 2024 Code of Student Conduct is scheduled for January 11, 2023, from...
Brevard Sheriff: “Adults are back in charge” with new school disciplinary policy
(BREVARD COUNTY, FLA) — Days after the Brevard County School Board ousted the superintendent, plans are underway for a new school disciplinary policy in Brevard Public Schools. While standing outside…
Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
Indian River County Unresolved Missing Persons Cases 2022
Indian River County Unresolved Missing Persons Cases 2022. Using the NamUS 2.0 Missing Person Database, I found 8 unresolved Missing Persons cases in Indian River County... List of Missing Persons Cases in Indian River CountyPhoto byKristin Wilson.
Brevard County removes trees, foliage blocking view at Viera intersection
VIERA, Fla. — Some drivers say it was difficult to turn on to Stadium Parkway at Addison Drive in Viera because trees and tall grass in the median. “One of the biggest problems is, if you watch people coming across here, in order to see cars coming through that blind side over there, they have to come out on to the crosswalk,” Brevard County resident Harry Rogers said.
Investigators searching for teen missing out of Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are asking for help locating a missing teen out of Okeechobee. According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Cassidy Ortez was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 11 p.m. Cassidy was last seen near Southeast 24th Boulevard in Okeechobee. Investigators say...
School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit
A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”At the heated meeting, teachers lamented both not being taken seriously in their complaints of bad student behavior, and principals feeling unsupported, according to reporting by Florida Today. Staff also described being hit and bitten by kids.More than 50 staff members have resigned this year, according to reporting by the New York Post.“I’ve watched dozens of my...
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Urge Joe Biden Declare a Major Disaster for Counties Hit by Hurricane Nicole
On November 10, Hurricane Nicole made landfall south of Vero Beach, Florida as a Category 1 storm. Over its course, it tragically killed five in the state and caused widespread damage. The hurricane hit just weeks after Floridians began the long recovery process following Hurricane Ian. This week, U.S. Sens....
Tax breaks teed up for hurricane damage
TALLAHASSEE — Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would allow...
Sheriff: Shooting breaks out over infidelity and meth in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are in jail following a shooting in Indian River County. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Mark Perruzzi, 64, and Jason Nesbitt, 46, got into an altercation on Dec. 4 over infidelity and methamphetamine. Deputies say, Perruzzi found out...
Rare 8-Foot American Crocodile Spotted On Florida Beach
These reptiles aren't nearly as common as their relatives.
Puppy mill, shootings, and kittens: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. 'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach. After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River...
Deputies looking for missing 62-year-old man in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a 62-year-old man who hasn't been seen for four days. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Carlos Cini, 62, was last seen on Friday, Dec. 9 at his job on 2800 N Highway A1A in Fort Pierce. Cini was seen on surveillance video walking westbound on Shorewinds Dr., wearing an orange shirt, gray jogging pants and he was carrying a small bag.
Osceola County deputies say department is trying to discourage them from joining union
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Investigates has learned the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is handing out paperwork to its supervisors asking them to tell deputies the downfalls of joining a union. Sources inside the department said deputies are voting on a union because of concerns about unfair treatment...
Florida teachers flee county with 'egregious' student behavior, like spitting, biting, drug use, theft
Brevard County in Florida is the scene of an increasingly tense rise in student misbehavior that some say is forcing educators out of their chosen profession. Parents, educators and school administrators spoke candidly of the problem, at a Thursday school board meeting in the county. “I’ve watched dozens of my...
Wednesday Night Shooting in Fort Pierce the Latest in a Surge of Incidents Across the Treasure Coast; Rise in Gang Violence Believed to Be the Cause
Fort Pierce - Thursday December 8, 2022: St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara Thursday said law enforcement across our region is on heightened alert over the recent surge in shootings throughout the Treasure Coast. Authorities believe its due to an upsurge in gang activity across the Treasure Coast. One example...
17 vehicles broken into at Port St. Lucie apartment complex
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said multiple vehicle break-ins occurred at the Reserve apartment complex in Port St. Lucie.
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
BOLO: 62 YO Male in Fort Pierce
BOLO out of Fort Pierce…. Suffers from depression and anxiety. Carlos left his place of work on the morning of 12/9/22 (2800 North SR A1A 34949). He left his phone and wallet behind. He was spotted on camera at the nearby Cumberland Farms. Shortly after, he was seen walking towards the nearby bridge. That is the last time.
