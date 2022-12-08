ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
cw34.com

Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
FORT PIERCE, FL
mynews13.com

Brevard County removes trees, foliage blocking view at Viera intersection

VIERA, Fla. — Some drivers say it was difficult to turn on to Stadium Parkway at Addison Drive in Viera because trees and tall grass in the median. “One of the biggest problems is, if you watch people coming across here, in order to see cars coming through that blind side over there, they have to come out on to the crosswalk,” Brevard County resident Harry Rogers said.
cw34.com

Investigators searching for teen missing out of Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are asking for help locating a missing teen out of Okeechobee. According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Cassidy Ortez was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 11 p.m. Cassidy was last seen near Southeast 24th Boulevard in Okeechobee. Investigators say...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit

A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”At the heated meeting, teachers lamented both not being taken seriously in their complaints of bad student behavior, and principals feeling unsupported, according to reporting by Florida Today. Staff also described being hit and bitten by kids.More than 50 staff members have resigned this year, according to reporting by the New York Post.“I’ve watched dozens of my...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Tax breaks teed up for hurricane damage

TALLAHASSEE — Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would allow...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Puppy mill, shootings, and kittens: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. 'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach. After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Deputies looking for missing 62-year-old man in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a 62-year-old man who hasn't been seen for four days. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Carlos Cini, 62, was last seen on Friday, Dec. 9 at his job on 2800 N Highway A1A in Fort Pierce. Cini was seen on surveillance video walking westbound on Shorewinds Dr., wearing an orange shirt, gray jogging pants and he was carrying a small bag.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Wednesday Night Shooting in Fort Pierce the Latest in a Surge of Incidents Across the Treasure Coast; Rise in Gang Violence Believed to Be the Cause

Fort Pierce - Thursday December 8, 2022: St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara Thursday said law enforcement across our region is on heightened alert over the recent surge in shootings throughout the Treasure Coast. Authorities believe its due to an upsurge in gang activity across the Treasure Coast. One example...
FORT PIERCE, FL
click orlando

Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

BOLO: 62 YO Male in Fort Pierce

BOLO out of Fort Pierce…. Suffers from depression and anxiety. Carlos left his place of work on the morning of 12/9/22 (2800 North SR A1A 34949). He left his phone and wallet behind. He was spotted on camera at the nearby Cumberland Farms. Shortly after, he was seen walking towards the nearby bridge. That is the last time.
FORT PIERCE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy