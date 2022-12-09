Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez takes latest swipe at Portugal coach Fernando Santos after World Cup elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning a World Cup is over after Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in surprising fashion in a World Cup 2022 quarterfinal. Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is pointing the finger at the person she feels is responsible. Following the 1-0 knockout round loss, which saw Morocco become...
England fans left seething at Kylian Mbappe’s reaction to Harry Kane’s skied penalty in World Cup heartbreaker vs France
ENGLAND fans fumed at Kylian Mbappe after he laughed in reaction to Harry Kane's penalty miss. Kane blazed over from 12 yards and it proved costly as France beat England 2-1 to secure a place in the World Cup semi-final where they will meet Morocco. Earlier in the half the...
hypebeast.com
Portugal Coach Fernando Santos Says He Doesn't Regret Benching Cristiano Ronaldo
Following Morocco’s upset defeat of Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Portugal’s Head Coach Fernando Santos shares that he has “no regrets” about not starting Cristiano Ronaldo. The soccer star only made his way on the field during the 51st minute as his team was trailing 1-0.
Yardbarker
Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post
Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
lastwordonsports.com
Messi’s Last World Cup Match? – Argentina vs Croatia Predictions and Best Odds for World Cup Semi-Final
The 2022 World Cup is nearing its completion as we hurtle toward the semi-final stage. We are down to just four teams, two of which were expected to make deep runs, while the other two have pulled off tournament miracles to reach this stage. In this contest, one of those underdogs will take on one of the best players in the world and his in-form nation.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Woman Catching Man Appearing to Flirt at World Cup Goes Viral: 'Busted'
A short clip of a woman applying makeup during Brazil's game against Croatia has gone viral.
‘They can now give World Cup to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal
Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Teary-Eyed, Unfulfilling World Cup Ending
Ronaldo, 37, has likely played his last World Cup minute, it coming as a substitute in a match whose outcome he could not influence, all while his club options dwindle.
Morocco fans flood NYC streets to celebrate World Cup win
NEW YORK -- A history-making match at the World Cup sent an African nation to the semifinals for the first time Saturday as Morocco beat out the star-studded Portugal team 1-0.The masses descended on the Little Morocco restaurant in Queens to share in the celebration and send a shockwave of energy their family and friends could feel all the way around the globe."We gotta change the name. It's gonna become Big Morocco now," restaurant owner Driss Lazhar said.Crowds took over Steinway Street to commemorate the momentous moment Morocco moved ahead to the World Cup semifinals. For Moroccan natives, this victory means...
Desert stadium is left deserted as England’s World Cup quarter-final against France is played out in front of thousands of empty seats, despite organisers later claiming it was another sell out in Qatar
England's World Cup quarter-final against France — the most-eagerly anticipated match of the tournament — was played out in front of thousands of empty seats at the Al Bayt Stadium. About a quarter of spaces at the 68,895-capacity venue were not taken, leading to serious questions for FIFA.
lastwordonsports.com
Luka Modric Starts – Croatia Predicted Lineup vs Argentina
Croatia hopes to make some personal history by qualifying for their second-consecutive FIFA World Cup finals by defeating Argentina. See Last Word on Football’s Croatia Predicted Lineup for their massive World Cup semi-final clash against Argentina. Croatia Predicted Lineup vs Argentina. How Croatia Have Lined-up Recently. Croatia has walked...
CBS Sports
Bruno, Pepe blame ref for Portugal World Cup elimination: 'Clearly, they've tilted the field against us'
Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday. Morocco is the first African nation to ever advance to the World Cup semifinal, and Youssef En-Nesyri provided the game-winning goal. The closely contested match saw tempers flare and mounting frustrations come to a boiling point in post-game comments from Portuguese players.
Soccer-Morocco's foreign-born contingent deliver in Qatar
DOHA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Morocco’s unexpected march to the World Cup semi-finals can be attributed partly to a policy of deliberately seeking out talent in the Diaspora to strengthen the national team and give them a better chance of success.
The world's most 'welcoming' countries of 2022
For the busiest of business travelers, who regularly find themselves called to fly to a string of countries at short notice, up-to-date information on which countries require visas or electronic travel authorizations (eTAs) is essential.
CBS Sports
World Cup bracket today: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage dates, printable wall chart; Morocco face France
We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the quarterfinals upon us. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to four teams vying for the prize.
Soccer-I'll have to live with penalty miss, says Kane
DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - England skipper Harry Kane said he will have to live with the penalty miss that condemned his team to a World Cup quarter-final exit against reigning champions France on Saturday.
Harry Kane’s best chance of England glory faded with World Cup penalty miss vs France.. but he’s still an-time great
HARRY KANE will keep on believing. He has no choice. But in his heart of hearts, the England captain knows his best chance of glory with the national team has probably gone. And with it, perhaps, his best opportunity of winning a major trophy in his career. Kane will blame...
lastwordonsports.com
The Five Finest World Cup Semi-Finals Ever
Brazilian, Dutch, Portuguese, and English fans can console themselves with the fact that the only thing worse than losing in a World Cup quarter-final is losing in a World Cup semi-final. To be so close to the biggest game of all and not make it is harrowing. However, that is also the reason why teams in the semi-finals do everything they can to make the final and why the semi-finals are so often the best game of any World Cup tournament.
TMZ.com
French Montana Leads Morocco World Cup Rally in Packed Times Square
French Montana is on top of the world, and it showed as he led a massive Times Square rally to celebrate his homeland of Morocco making World Cup history. The rapper was a proud cheerleader Saturday evening as he stood on top of scaffolding, waving the Moroccan flag and chanting along with a crowd of thousands who were hyped up about their soccer team defeating Portugal -- sorry Cristiano Ronaldo -- and making it to the World Cup semifinals.
Comments / 0