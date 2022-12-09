ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post

Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
lastwordonsports.com

Messi’s Last World Cup Match? – Argentina vs Croatia Predictions and Best Odds for World Cup Semi-Final

The 2022 World Cup is nearing its completion as we hurtle toward the semi-final stage. We are down to just four teams, two of which were expected to make deep runs, while the other two have pulled off tournament miracles to reach this stage. In this contest, one of those underdogs will take on one of the best players in the world and his in-form nation.
The Independent

‘They can now give World Cup to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal

Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened...
CBS New York

Morocco fans flood NYC streets to celebrate World Cup win

NEW YORK -- A history-making match at the World Cup sent an African nation to the semifinals for the first time Saturday as Morocco beat out the star-studded Portugal team 1-0.The masses descended on the Little Morocco restaurant in Queens to share in the celebration and send a shockwave of energy their family and friends could feel all the way around the globe."We gotta change the name. It's gonna become Big Morocco now," restaurant owner Driss Lazhar said.Crowds took over Steinway Street to commemorate the momentous moment Morocco moved ahead to the World Cup semifinals. For Moroccan natives, this victory means...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Desert stadium is left deserted as England’s World Cup quarter-final against France is played out in front of thousands of empty seats, despite organisers later claiming it was another sell out in Qatar

England's World Cup quarter-final against France — the most-eagerly anticipated match of the tournament — was played out in front of thousands of empty seats at the Al Bayt Stadium. About a quarter of spaces at the 68,895-capacity venue were not taken, leading to serious questions for FIFA.
lastwordonsports.com

Luka Modric Starts – Croatia Predicted Lineup vs Argentina

Croatia hopes to make some personal history by qualifying for their second-consecutive FIFA World Cup finals by defeating Argentina. See Last Word on Football’s Croatia Predicted Lineup for their massive World Cup semi-final clash against Argentina. Croatia Predicted Lineup vs Argentina. How Croatia Have Lined-up Recently. Croatia has walked...
Reuters

Soccer-Morocco's foreign-born contingent deliver in Qatar

DOHA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Morocco’s unexpected march to the World Cup semi-finals can be attributed partly to a policy of deliberately seeking out talent in the Diaspora to strengthen the national team and give them a better chance of success.
CNN

The world's most 'welcoming' countries of 2022

For the busiest of business travelers, who regularly find themselves called to fly to a string of countries at short notice, up-to-date information on which countries require visas or electronic travel authorizations (eTAs) is essential.
CBS Sports

World Cup bracket today: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage dates, printable wall chart; Morocco face France

We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the quarterfinals upon us. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to four teams vying for the prize.
lastwordonsports.com

The Five Finest World Cup Semi-Finals Ever

Brazilian, Dutch, Portuguese, and English fans can console themselves with the fact that the only thing worse than losing in a World Cup quarter-final is losing in a World Cup semi-final. To be so close to the biggest game of all and not make it is harrowing. However, that is also the reason why teams in the semi-finals do everything they can to make the final and why the semi-finals are so often the best game of any World Cup tournament.
TMZ.com

French Montana Leads Morocco World Cup Rally in Packed Times Square

French Montana is on top of the world, and it showed as he led a massive Times Square rally to celebrate his homeland of Morocco making World Cup history. The rapper was a proud cheerleader Saturday evening as he stood on top of scaffolding, waving the Moroccan flag and chanting along with a crowd of thousands who were hyped up about their soccer team defeating Portugal -- sorry Cristiano Ronaldo -- and making it to the World Cup semifinals.
MONTANA STATE

