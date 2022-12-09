Same-sex marriage bill clears Congress; Russia frees Brittney Griner; Harry, Meghan slam tabloids; Celine Dion cancels shows | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death
Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
How the Queen’s Christmas Speech was 'final straw' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of royal exit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly upset with the Royal Family after the Queen's Christmas Speech
Harper's Bazaar
BBC
Harry and Meghan reveal Archie's favourite song in Netflix documentary
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor may be only three, but he has already decided upon a favourite song, his doting parents have revealed in their new Netflix documentary. Luckily for Harry and Meghan, the song happens to be one by their close friend Elton John, Bennie And The Jets. The little boy, sixth...
In Style
Prince William Reportedly "Will No Longer Sit Back" as Prince Harry Makes Claims Against the Royal Family
As the world waits for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries to premiere this week, sources close to Prince William say that he's ready to "push back any wild claims" that may or may not come to light as the episodes roll out. This comes as a stark contrast to the royals' usual M.O. of "never complain, never explain," according to the Daily Mail. Buckingham Palace staffers told the publication that William is primed to speak out against anything that could tarnish his family's sterling reputation.
Prince Harry thinks Royal family were surprised ‘a ginger could land such a beautiful woman’
Prince Harry reckons the Royal family were surprised that “a ginger could land such a beautiful woman.”Speaking on the hotly anticipated Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, the price shared his family were “incredibly impressed” with her.“Some didn’t quite know what to do with themselves,” Harry recalled, suggesting they were taken aback by her beauty and intelligence.However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as he said her being an American actress “clouded their judgment more than anything else in the beginning.”Meghan shared that she felt they “typecast” her as a Hollywood star.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie
A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
Royal aide embroiled in race row reportedly advised Meghan Markle and said Harry marriage would ‘end in tears’
The late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, who has resigned and apologised for “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, once reportedly advised Meghan Markle.Lady Susan Hussey, 83, who is a godmother to Prince William, served the late Queen for more than 60 years. During her time in the role, the palace aide was reportedly directed by Buckingham Palace to help the Duchess of Sussex settle into royal life prior to and after her wedding to Prince Harry, according to Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors.Bower claims...
seventeen.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Did Not Ask Royals For Their Input Ahead of Series Premiere
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated docuseries, Harry & Meghan, premiered this morning, and the royal family apparently has some thoughts. A royal insider told BAZAAR.com that despite the disclaimer at the start of the series—which claims "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series"—neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace (nor any member of the royal family) were approached for comment on the content of the show. They are not aware of any such approach for comment.
Harry and Meghan: What to expect in the second volume of the Netflix series
After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the first part of their six-episode documentary series on Netflix, the streaming giant has given viewers a short preview of the second volume,The first three episodes of the highly anticipated series, Harry and Meghan, launched on Thursday morning (8 December), with the second volume containing the last three episodes set to drop on 15 December.A 30-second teaser available at the end of the third episode suggests they will focus on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, as well as their decision to quit the monarchy and ultimately move to the US.A...
Prince Harry vows not to repeat ‘same mistakes’ father King Charles made
The Duke of Sussex has vowed he will not repeat the “same mistakes” his father, King Charles III, made.Speaking in the first episode of his Netflix documentary, released on Thursday, Prince Harry reflected on how being the “product of divorced parents” led to him and Meghan having a lot in common.“What’s most important, for the two of us, is to make sure we don’t repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made,” he said.Meghan added that the couple brought a lot of their childhood into the present.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal baby babbles at photo of Princess Diana in Meghan and Harry Netflix documentarySweet moment Archie distracted by his feet while Harry and Meghan birdwatchMeghan ‘had beautiful life’ before Prince Harry relationship, former assistant says
Royal family, Netflix at war over comment calls for Harry, Meghan’s show
There’s a fresh royal war brewing. Palace sources claim Netflix did not ask the royal family for comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries, but the streaming giant and filmmakers insist they did. At the very beginning of “Harry & Meghan,” which started streaming in the early hours of Thursday morning, a message flashes over a black screen that reads, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, one source alleged to us shortly after the premiere that neither Buckingham Palace, which represents King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Kensington Palace, which represents...
British royal reporters condemn Meghan and Harry docuseries before it’s aired
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated Netflix docuseries has been condemned by British royal reporters even before its release.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-part series, titled Harry & Meghan, will be released in two instalments. The first three episodes are set to air on 8 December and the following three episodes will be released a week later, on 15 December.In the lead up to the docuseries’ release, Netflix released a trailer for the project in which the couple promised to share the “full truth” about their time as senior royals and the reasons behind their decision to...
Despite Family Tensions, Prince William and Princess Catherine Will Reportedly Still Send Archie and Lili Christmas Presents
The adults, however, will not be exchanging gifts.
BBC
Harry and Meghan on Netflix: Royals 'didn't understand need to protect Meghan'
Some royals questioned why Meghan should be protected from press harassment, Prince Harry has claimed in the couple's new Netflix documentary. Harry said some members of the family felt negative treatment in the media was "a rite of passage" - but he added: "The difference is the race element." The...
'Here We Go Again': Royal Family IGNORES Turmoil Over Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Docuseries
The Royal Family is planning to stay mum and ignore the turmoil when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com has learned. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are said to be "wearied" by the constant explosive revelations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leading to a sense of "here we go again" in the palace.Insiders claim there is "mounting frustration and exhaustion" because they want the lingering tension with Harry and Meghan to come to an end, alleging they are opting for a "business as usual approach" this time around with the...
Harry and Meghan’s tell-all series hits Netflix
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary has aired on Netflix amid fears of bombshell allegations against the royal family.Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am in the UK on Thursday, with the Windsors steeling themselves for the revelations in the first three episodes.Who was late for their first date? Harry & Meghan. Volume I: Now Streaming. pic.twitter.com/SEv8AqGZhR— Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2022In the opening scenes, began with a written statement on black background saying it was a “first hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story told with never before seen...
Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan released Thursday shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle the topic of their rift with the royal family head on and in their own words. Netflix’s release of roughly a minute of footage of...
