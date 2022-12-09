Read full article on original website
Related
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
wgxa.tv
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
Georgia State Patrol searching for suspect on the loose after car chase in Dudley
DUDLEY, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a suspect on the loose after a chase that ended up in North Wood Trails in Dudley Monday evening. According to a Facebook post on their page, the man jumped out of his car and ran away....
‘It’s all gang-related:’ Sheriffs from rural Georgia counties say more kids are joining gangs
MADISON, Ga. — Since the shooting near Atlantic Station that claimed the lives of a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old boy, Channel 2 Action News has dug deep into the juvenile crime problem in metro Atlanta. Now, we’re looking closely at the issue elsewhere in Georgia. Channel 2′s investigative...
wgxa.tv
Woman wanted in Bibb County for fraud connected to brother's life insurance policies
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Georgia woman is wanted for charges in Bibb County connected to fraud involving her brother's life insurance policies. According to Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, 59-year-old Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign two life insurance beneficiary change forms, that when completed, would remove his daughter and granddaughter from the policies. Haynes was able to convince her brother to list her as the new beneficiary of what she believed was a $30,000 life insurance policy. Haynes' brother passed away just six days after the forms were submitted. However, his doctors had previously determined Haynes' brother lacked decision-making capacity due to his medications.
Georgia woman who pushed little sister out of the way of oncoming truck graduates from college
ATLANTA — Eleven years after she saved her sister from an oncoming truck, a senior at Berry College will soon walk across the stage in her cap and gown. It’s a milestone she wasn’t always sure she’d reach. At 10 years old, Rucker pushed her then...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
Coroner: Man found shot and killed in Macon parking lot identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says they've identified the man who was found shot and killed in a parking lot on Thomaston Road. According to Jones, the man is DeShazo Howard, 23. The call came in just after 9 a.m. Friday. Jones said several shell casings...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia restaurant employee shoots and kills armed intruder after being pistol-whipped
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - An employee at a restaurant in Georgia shot and killed an armed intruder in self-defense after being pistol-whipped during the attempted robbery. Police in Warner Robins, Georgia say an armed and masked intruder entered an American Philly N Wings restaurant last week and demanded money from an employee before jumping over the counter and pistol whipping the worker, according to a report from WMAZ.
Warner Robins man speaks on need for a homeless shelter
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins community leaders met for a second time Monday to brainstorm ways to help the homeless in the area. Dozens of people want to help get folks off the streets. "They have a heart for the city and they just want to make a...
41nbc.com
1 dead, 1 in custody following Saturday night crash in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Thomaston man is dead and another man is in custody after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Saturday night. The crash happened just before 7:30 near the intersection of Georgia Highway 74 and Oxford Road, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (WXIA) - After spending more than half his life in prison, a Georgia man was exonerated of all charges and released to spend his first Christmas at home with his family in over two decades. Darrell Lee Clark, 43, hugged his loved ones for the first time...
41nbc.com
Shooting at Full House Tavern leaves man in critical condition
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting incident at the Full House Tavern early Monday left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m., deputies received a call concerning a person shot in the parking lot at the Full House Tavern restaurant off Bloomfield Road. The man found with the gunshot wound was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
41nbc.com
Bibb deputies: 1 dead after Gordon Street shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in the 2900 block of Gordon Street Saturday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde was pronounced dead on scene by deputy coroner Luanne Stone. Deputies responded to the address and...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man shot to death in Macon Saturday evening, arrest made hours later
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal shooting in Macon is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2900 block of Gordon Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday about a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde dead from a gunshot wound.
Georgia Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID License - In Order to Board a Plane - a 2 Year Extension
Georgia residents just got a 2-year extension to get their REAL ID driver's license. The previous deadline was May 3, 2023, less than 5 months away. I wrote about this on Dec. 5: "Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License By May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane."
41nbc.com
Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
19-Year-Old Khamya Ellis Killed In A Fatal Crash In Twiggs County (Twiggs County, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday night in Twiggs County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on 1-16 west near GA 112.
Georgia’s judicial system was recently called a ‘hellhole.’ Here’s why
Georgia topped the list of the American Tort Reform Foundation’s annual “Judicial Hellholes” report. The Peach State edged out the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas and the states of California and New York to top the list. “The litigation climate in Georgia...
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. deputies looking for Dodge Challenger stolen from Macon body shop
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Bibb County need your help finding a car they say was stolen from a body shop last month. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 2020 Dodge Challenger was stolen from Chandler Collision on Interstate Drive on November 25, 2022. The keys were left in the car at the request of the owner so they could pick it up.
Comments / 0