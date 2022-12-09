ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Power outages in Spokane area

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Saturday as snow blanketed the area and winter weather advisories are in place. As of Saturday at 5 p.m., Avista has reported 323 active power outages. More than 150 customers are without power across Spokane. Here...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane City launches full city plow Saturday

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — City of Spokane snow crews transitioned into a full-city plow on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m., after more snow fell overnight and Saturday morning. According to the press release, snow crews have already been deployed in residential and arterial areas across the city. Crews have been working in residential areas since Friday to address the thick snow and other snow problems in the area.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Project ID looking for new home

SPOKANE, Wash. — The non-profit Project ID is looking for a new home after the company's landlord looks to nearly double their rent. But since then, there's been an overwhelming amount of support for the organization. Project ID provides programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their current...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

People move into Spokane Catalyst Housing Project

SPOKANE, Wash. — After months of work and backlash, Catholic Charities' Catalyst Housing Project opened its doors this week. Lead peer supporter for Jewels Helping Hands Sharyl Brown said she couldn't be more excited about the Sunset Boulevard Project. "Feels so good. There's been a rollercoaster of emotions. There's...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane snow: Updated timing and totals for Thursday's storm

SPOKANE, Wash. — With lots of snow still on the ground from last week's huge winter storm, the next batch of snow is arriving Thursday for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. This time around, it's not as severe, but most locations will see another 4" of snow on average, with North Idaho likely getting the most.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

AG Bob Ferguson weighs in on Spokane I-90 homeless camp lawsuit

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is weighing on the federal lawsuit that was filed against the City of Spokane and Spokane County over the homeless camp along I-90, commonly known as Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands, several residents of the encampment and Disability Rights Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Federal judge: Closing I-90 homeless camp would do 'irreparable injury'

SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal judge granted a temporary emergency restraining order Monday against Spokane city and county, which could effectively stop the clearing of the homeless camp along I-90. U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Bastian granted the restraining order requested by Jewels Helping Hands, residents of the camp and Disability Rights Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Dec. 12 is James Chase Day; get to know Spokane's first Black mayor

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 40 years ago, former Washington state Gov. Booth Gardner declared Dec. 12 as James Chase Day. Chase made history in 1982 by becoming Spokane's first Black mayor. Chase served one term as mayor from 1982 to 1986. Today, his name lives on through Chase Middle School, the Chase Art Gallery and the Chase Youth Commission.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

7-year-old from Hayden hosts food drive for holiday season

HAYDEN, Idaho — This time of year, most children are preparing a list of presents they want from Santa Claus. Lola Haycraft is not most children. The 7-year-old was indeed giving out a list on Saturday at Super 1 Foods in Hayden, but it didn't say anything about toys or dolls or games, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
HAYDEN, ID
KREM2

Spokane flags lowered to honor Bellevue police officer killed

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at all City facilities on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to remember Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson's passing. 34-year-old Bellevue Police Officer Jackson died on Monday, Nov. 21, after he was struck by a car...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

