Power outages in Spokane area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Saturday as snow blanketed the area and winter weather advisories are in place. As of Saturday at 5 p.m., Avista has reported 323 active power outages. More than 150 customers are without power across Spokane. Here...
Spokane City launches full city plow Saturday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — City of Spokane snow crews transitioned into a full-city plow on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m., after more snow fell overnight and Saturday morning. According to the press release, snow crews have already been deployed in residential and arterial areas across the city. Crews have been working in residential areas since Friday to address the thick snow and other snow problems in the area.
Project ID looking for new home
SPOKANE, Wash. — The non-profit Project ID is looking for a new home after the company's landlord looks to nearly double their rent. But since then, there's been an overwhelming amount of support for the organization. Project ID provides programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their current...
Spokane city council to consider resolution to protect occupants of I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council will consider a resolution Monday night to prevent city and county law enforcement from removing people experiencing homelessness from the homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as Camp Hope. This action comes less than 24 hours after a federal judge granted...
School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
Spokane Valley Fire Department says goodbye to longtime furry firefighter, Mako
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said goodbye to its longtime furry firefighter, Mako. Born April 14, 2009, Mako the arson dog was an English Lab that died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Throughout his career, Mako worked nearly 200 fire scenes and helped with...
People move into Spokane Catalyst Housing Project
SPOKANE, Wash. — After months of work and backlash, Catholic Charities' Catalyst Housing Project opened its doors this week. Lead peer supporter for Jewels Helping Hands Sharyl Brown said she couldn't be more excited about the Sunset Boulevard Project. "Feels so good. There's been a rollercoaster of emotions. There's...
Spokane snow: Updated timing and totals for Thursday's storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — With lots of snow still on the ground from last week's huge winter storm, the next batch of snow is arriving Thursday for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. This time around, it's not as severe, but most locations will see another 4" of snow on average, with North Idaho likely getting the most.
AG Bob Ferguson weighs in on Spokane I-90 homeless camp lawsuit
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is weighing on the federal lawsuit that was filed against the City of Spokane and Spokane County over the homeless camp along I-90, commonly known as Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands, several residents of the encampment and Disability Rights Washington...
Federal judge: Closing I-90 homeless camp would do 'irreparable injury'
SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal judge granted a temporary emergency restraining order Monday against Spokane city and county, which could effectively stop the clearing of the homeless camp along I-90. U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Bastian granted the restraining order requested by Jewels Helping Hands, residents of the camp and Disability Rights Washington.
Police: Officers recover body of man who fell into the Spokane River near Spokane Police Academy
SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers recovered the body of a man who fell into the South side of the Spokane River, Saturday near the Spokane Police Academy. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) officials, the man was walking on the river bank when he trespassed onto the training facility, located at 2302 North Waterworks.
Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village anticipates crisis of kids in need
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Vanessa Moos leaves no doubt when it comes to what's happening at Children's Village, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It is, she wrote, “receiving more calls for help than ever before." “From full-time residents placed by the state, to short-time crisis...
Dec. 12 is James Chase Day; get to know Spokane's first Black mayor
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 40 years ago, former Washington state Gov. Booth Gardner declared Dec. 12 as James Chase Day. Chase made history in 1982 by becoming Spokane's first Black mayor. Chase served one term as mayor from 1982 to 1986. Today, his name lives on through Chase Middle School, the Chase Art Gallery and the Chase Youth Commission.
7-year-old from Hayden hosts food drive for holiday season
HAYDEN, Idaho — This time of year, most children are preparing a list of presents they want from Santa Claus. Lola Haycraft is not most children. The 7-year-old was indeed giving out a list on Saturday at Super 1 Foods in Hayden, but it didn't say anything about toys or dolls or games, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Coeur d'Alene to spend $1 million on police department expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d’Alene jumped on a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and will spend nearly $1.2 million on a piece of land for expansion of the police department, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “The value...
'Vibrant and safe': Rathdrum City major reports city is financially stable
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The city of Rathdrum is financially stable, vibrant and safe. Mayor Vic Holmes was pleased to announce this Thursday evening when he delivered his State of the City address, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A few more than a dozen people...
Spokane law enforcement hands out notices with intention to close I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Behavioral Health Units with the Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office handed out notices telling I-90 homeless campers the camp is closing. The notice comes with a full list of different shelter services and housing alternatives for people living at the camp, including...
Lockdowns lifted at North Central, Rogers; Lewis and Clark in 'Secure and Teach'
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three local high schools on Friday after Lewis and Clark High School reportedly received a prank phone call threatening a shooting. Spokane Public Schools confirmed to KREM 2 that the call appeared to be a hoax. Lewis and Clark...
Spokane flags lowered to honor Bellevue police officer killed
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at all City facilities on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to remember Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson's passing. 34-year-old Bellevue Police Officer Jackson died on Monday, Nov. 21, after he was struck by a car...
Spokane Police Department searching for several suspects following multiple robberies downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for four suspects following multiple robberies reported in the downtown area. Police say four people first tried to rob someone on the footbridge at Riverfront Park around 6 p.m. The victim was not injured. At 6:30 p.m., another person was robbed in front of a P.F. Changs, this time by two suspects.
