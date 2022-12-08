ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Newberry Observer

Celebrating Wells Japanese Garden renovations

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry, along with the community, and members of the Wells family, celebrated the recent upgrades to Wells Japanese Garden on Friday, December 2. “Among the things we celebrate today are the Wells family, the cultural significance of the park, the great effort that went into this renovation and the beauty of the park,” Mayor Foster Senn said.
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: A much-deserved retirement after a full career

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, after more than 30 years of faithful service to the music ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, Dr. Richard Conant will retire. Before he lays down his baton, we wanted on Soda City Live to take a look back at a career...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
verdictfoodservice.com

Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina

The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

Twins win $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against South Carolina university

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Twin sisters who attended the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and were accused of cheating have won a major lawsuit against the establishment. CBS News reports that Kayla and Killie Bingham were accused of academic dishonesty in 2016 after performing very similarly on medical school exams. CBS said the school's honor council alleged the two were signaling each other and that this explained how they had identical answers on 296 of 307 questions that included 54 wrong answers.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate business sentenced for operating illegal gambling org.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bubba Technology Group, LLC was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented to the court showed that Bubba Technology Group, a gaming business operating from Piedmont, was leasing and selling...
PIEDMONT, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina ranked with 9th highest HIV case rate in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To raise awareness about the HIV-AIDS epidemic, South Carolina residents gathered at the State House to mark the 41st anniversary of World AIDS Day and honor those who have lost their lives. Around 20,000 South Carolina residents are living with a diagnosed HIV infection, according to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Holiday light displays shining bright in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Midlands is shining bright with some Christmas lights and attractions. You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo this weekend. The lights run on select nights in December from 5:00–9:00pm. You can take a stroll through the Zoo featuring one millions lights. You...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Truck collides into Irmo area auto repair shop, possibly destroying building

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District reported a truck directly drove into a Seven Oaks area auto repair shop in Irmo, possibly destroying the establishment. Officials said the collision happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, December 12. A black Ford F-150 was driven at a high speed, going to the left of the road.
IRMO, SC
WLTX.com

83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Lugoff lottery winner turns small win into nice jackpot by playing again

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Lottery wins often amount to little more than a few extra dollars at best, but for a lucky South Carolina man, a little persistence paid off. The South Carolina Education Lottery announced on Thursday that a winning ticket sold in Lugoff was actually bought with the winnings of another.
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
IRMO, SC
WRAL

FBI investigates another attack on a substation - this time in South Carolina

The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's investigative data journalist Ali Ingersoll looked at federal data to track the trend in these types of attacks. The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

