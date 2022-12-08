Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Celebrating Wells Japanese Garden renovations
NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry, along with the community, and members of the Wells family, celebrated the recent upgrades to Wells Japanese Garden on Friday, December 2. “Among the things we celebrate today are the Wells family, the cultural significance of the park, the great effort that went into this renovation and the beauty of the park,” Mayor Foster Senn said.
Soda City Live: A much-deserved retirement after a full career
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, after more than 30 years of faithful service to the music ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, Dr. Richard Conant will retire. Before he lays down his baton, we wanted on Soda City Live to take a look back at a career...
This Abandoned South Carolina Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
South Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina
The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
Twins win $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against South Carolina university
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Twin sisters who attended the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and were accused of cheating have won a major lawsuit against the establishment. CBS News reports that Kayla and Killie Bingham were accused of academic dishonesty in 2016 after performing very similarly on medical school exams. CBS said the school's honor council alleged the two were signaling each other and that this explained how they had identical answers on 296 of 307 questions that included 54 wrong answers.
South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
South Carolina company sold, operated illegal fishing gaming machines, federal officials say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A video gaming machine allowing players to cash in after shooting fish will cost an Upstate company more than $1 million after it pleaded guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, officials said Friday. The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina said in a release that...
Upstate business sentenced for operating illegal gambling org.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bubba Technology Group, LLC was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented to the court showed that Bubba Technology Group, a gaming business operating from Piedmont, was leasing and selling...
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere
Kiawah Island, SC.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A South Carolina witness at Kiawah Island reported watching an orange-colored sphere hovering above them at about 8 p.m. on September 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Swansea Police Department and the Blood Connection hosting a Holiday Blood Drive in late December
Swansea, SC 12/12/2022 - The Swansea Police Department and the Blood Connection are hosting a Holiday Blood Drive at the Swansea Police Department. This is located at 320 W 3rd Street in Swansea, SC. It will take place Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 10:00 am until 3:00pm. All donors will...
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in South Carolina, officials say
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gunshots were fired near a power station in Ridgeway, South Carolina Wednesday, Duke Energy confirmed to Queen City News. Officials said gunfire was reported near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. No one was injured in the incident and no outages were reported. There were also no reports […]
South Carolina ranked with 9th highest HIV case rate in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To raise awareness about the HIV-AIDS epidemic, South Carolina residents gathered at the State House to mark the 41st anniversary of World AIDS Day and honor those who have lost their lives. Around 20,000 South Carolina residents are living with a diagnosed HIV infection, according to...
Holiday light displays shining bright in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Midlands is shining bright with some Christmas lights and attractions. You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo this weekend. The lights run on select nights in December from 5:00–9:00pm. You can take a stroll through the Zoo featuring one millions lights. You...
Truck collides into Irmo area auto repair shop, possibly destroying building
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District reported a truck directly drove into a Seven Oaks area auto repair shop in Irmo, possibly destroying the establishment. Officials said the collision happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, December 12. A black Ford F-150 was driven at a high speed, going to the left of the road.
83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
Lugoff lottery winner turns small win into nice jackpot by playing again
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Lottery wins often amount to little more than a few extra dollars at best, but for a lucky South Carolina man, a little persistence paid off. The South Carolina Education Lottery announced on Thursday that a winning ticket sold in Lugoff was actually bought with the winnings of another.
Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
FBI investigates another attack on a substation - this time in South Carolina
The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's investigative data journalist Ali Ingersoll looked at federal data to track the trend in these types of attacks. The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's...
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
