Tuscaloosa, AL

The Comeback

Devastating Mike Leach update revealed

The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
AL.com

Jalen Hurts joins Cam Newton, makes more NFL history

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for at least 10 touchdowns in consecutive seasons as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth with a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Until Sunday, former Auburn standout Cam Newton had been the only...
WASHINGTON, PA
AL.com

Will Anderson is Alabama’s first Lott Trophy winner of Nick Saban era

A day after graduating from Alabama, outside linebacker Will Anderson flew to Newport Beach, California to accept his fourth national award of the past week. Anderson was named Sunday night as the 2022 winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which has been given since 2004 to “a defensive player who makes the biggest IMPACT on his team both on and off the field.” The Tide junior was one of four finalists alongside USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg and Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama NFL roundup: Jerry Jeudy matches Don Hutson feat

Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy became the fourth Alabama alumnus with at least three touchdown receptions in an NFL game and the second to do so in a non-overtime game in the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Jeudy caught touchdown passes of 18 yards...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

12-years-old running back goes viral, does not look 12

Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-years-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AL.com

Saints keeping coach, QB in place for stretch run

Sometimes NFL teams with records such as 4-9 will use their bye week to make a coaching change. The 4-9 New Orleans Saints did not. Sometimes teams who have scored six touchdowns while going 1-4 over their previous five games to fall to 4-9 use their bye week to change quarterbacks. But Dennis Allen, still the coach of the Saints after New Orleans’ open date, said Andy Dalton will remain the starting quarterback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AL.com

Chiefs-Broncos live stream (12/11): How to watch online, TV, time

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos face off on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Chiefs coach Andy Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati last weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
AL.com

Can Mac Jones, Patriots expect a different prime-time experience?

Late in New England’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 1, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen on the sideline yelling – at no one in particular, he later said – to “throw the (expletive) football.”. After the game, the former Alabama All-American said...
AL.com

AL.com

