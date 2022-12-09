Read full article on original website
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Devastating Mike Leach update revealed
The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2022 AP All-American football team secures consensus status for Will Anderson
Another day brought another All-American honor for Alabama linebacker Will Anderson. The junior secured consensus status Monday when he was named to the Associated Press All-American team. That makes Anderson 3-for-3 on official All-American teams with two to go if he is to make unanimous status for a second straight year.
Patriots’ Mac Jones offers prayers for Mike Leach after win against Cardinals
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones sent thoughts and prayers to Mike Leach and his family Monday night after the Patriots’ win over the Arizona Cardinals. During his postgame press conference, the former Alabama quarterback made it a point to talk about the Mississippi State coach. Leach is in...
Jalen Hurts joins Cam Newton, makes more NFL history
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for at least 10 touchdowns in consecutive seasons as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth with a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Until Sunday, former Auburn standout Cam Newton had been the only...
Will Anderson is Alabama’s first Lott Trophy winner of Nick Saban era
A day after graduating from Alabama, outside linebacker Will Anderson flew to Newport Beach, California to accept his fourth national award of the past week. Anderson was named Sunday night as the 2022 winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which has been given since 2004 to “a defensive player who makes the biggest IMPACT on his team both on and off the field.” The Tide junior was one of four finalists alongside USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg and Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
Alabama NFL roundup: Jerry Jeudy matches Don Hutson feat
Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy became the fourth Alabama alumnus with at least three touchdown receptions in an NFL game and the second to do so in a non-overtime game in the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Jeudy caught touchdown passes of 18 yards...
12-years-old running back goes viral, does not look 12
Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-years-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Saints keeping coach, QB in place for stretch run
Sometimes NFL teams with records such as 4-9 will use their bye week to make a coaching change. The 4-9 New Orleans Saints did not. Sometimes teams who have scored six touchdowns while going 1-4 over their previous five games to fall to 4-9 use their bye week to change quarterbacks. But Dennis Allen, still the coach of the Saints after New Orleans’ open date, said Andy Dalton will remain the starting quarterback.
Is the Manning Megacast on tonight? Monday Night Football live stream, TV, time, guest list
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are back for another week of the Manning Megacast on Monday, Dec. 12 when the New England Patriots face the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). The broadcast will include Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
FanDuel promo code for MNF: Get $1,000 no sweat first bet for Cardinals vs. Patriots
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 14 concludes at the home of Super Bowl LVII, where the Cardinals host the Patriots on MNF, and you can enhance your...
Cole Beasley comes out of retirement, sign with Buffalo Bills
WR Cole Beasley, who retired in October after spending two weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad, has come out of retirement to sign with the practice squad of his former team, the Buffalo Bills.
Miami Herald
Heat embarks on important week looking to change direction of season: ‘It’s a big trip for us’
The Miami Heat knows this week is important. Coaches and players aren’t afraid to admit it.
Chiefs-Broncos live stream (12/11): How to watch online, TV, time
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos face off on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Chiefs coach Andy Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati last weekend.
What TV channel is Monday Night Football tonight? Live stream, how to watch Patriots-Cardinals online
The New England Patriots face off with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Dec. 12. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury says it’s an honor to coach against his former mentor Bill Belichick. It’s safe to say the student could really use...
Can Mac Jones, Patriots expect a different prime-time experience?
Late in New England’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 1, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen on the sideline yelling – at no one in particular, he later said – to “throw the (expletive) football.”. After the game, the former Alabama All-American said...
