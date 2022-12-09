Read full article on original website
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting boyfriend: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a woman who allegedly shot her boyfriend Sunday night, according to a release from the MPD. Alicia Townsend, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Forman Circle in reference to a shooting “involving a […]
2 arrested, 1 juvenile suspect at large in Bay Minette shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — An adult and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman in her car in Bay Minette early Saturday morning, according to a news release from Bay Minette Police. Police said they are searching for a second juvenile suspect. Zachariah Malloy, 20, of Bay Minette was arrested shortly […]
Man arrested for allegedly stealing items from Best Buy: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly stole items from a Best Buy over the weekend, according to a release from the MPD. Matthew Smith, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree theft of property. Smith remains in Metro Jail. Officers were called to […]
Man accused of killing woman in hit-and-run confessed: Mobile ADA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is facing a reckless manslaughter charge for allegedly hitting a car and killing Rachel Pickard, 24, while traveling on I-10 towards Biloxi on Nov. 5. Wyatt Newburn, 26, faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday morning, but the hearing was waved since Newburn confessed to investigators […]
MPD investigating shooting on Foreman Circle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to shots fired at a home on Foreman Circle around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the incident stemmed from a fight between a homeowner and another person. Investigators say one of the two suffered a gunshot wound...
Mobile man arrested in connection with shooting of father
A Mobile man has been arrested after police say he shot his father during an argument. WKRG reported Saturday that the incident happened in the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive. After receiving a report of a shooting, officers arrived to find an argument that had turned physical, with one...
12-year-old shot, Mobile police looking for suspect
UPDATE: Mother of shot 12-year-old gives update on son’s condition MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Garland Street near University Boulevard and Overlook Road. Officers tell us the victim was taking out […]
Single car crash kills 1 in Lake Forest subdivision: Daphne Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department said one person died Monday night in a single car crash, according to a tweet from the DPD. Officers said the crash happened on Ridgewood Drive near Avon Circle in the Lake Forest subdivision. DPD originally tweeted at around 7:13 p.m. they were “investigating a serious traffic […]
Attempted murder suspect returns to scene of crime, arrested: Police
UPDATE (8:00 p.m.): Robinson will be in court on Friday, Dec. 9 for a bond hearing, according to the jail log. CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Police said they arrested 29-year-old Russell Lamar Robinson Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting in Citronelle that left one man in “critical condition” Wednesday. Robinson is charged with […]
Mother of shot 12-year-old gives update on son’s condition
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot in the leg while chasing his dog down the street. WKRG News 5 spoke with the boy’s mother about her son’s injury and their family pet being killed. The mom said her son is still at USA Children’s […]
Son shoots dad during argument, dad suffers life-threatening injuries: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he allegedly shot his father during an argument. Officials said officers were called to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive after receiving a report about a person who was shot. When officers arrived they found out that the […]
MPD: 12-year-old shot while chasing after dog
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was shot after chasing his dog down the street. It happened at the 1000 block of Garland Drive. The 12-year-old was trying to take out the trash when the dog escaped, after which it began chasing...
Man arrested for allegedly hitting father-in-law, stealing money: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Thursday who allegedly hit his father-in-law in the face and stole money from him on Tuesday, according to a release from the MPD. Michael Miller, 42, was found on Thursday, Dec. 8 and arrested. Miller was charged with elder abuse and theft of property. […]
Bayou La Batre convicted felon sentenced to 7 years in prison, found with stolen gun, drugs: DOJ
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A United State District Court Judge sentenced a Bayou La Batre man to 84 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a release from the Southern District of Alabama. Winston Alexander Thatch pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm “previously.” […]
MCSO: Woman scams Walmart cashier out of $1,800
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and woman who they say scammed a Walmart cashier in Semmes out of $1,800. According to the sheriff’s office, the woman told the new cashier that she was part of the store’s human resources department and needed change. Meanwhile, the man kept other cashiers busy, the sheriff’s office said.
Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Sykes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Anthony Sykes, who Marshals said could be in the RV Taylor area. Anthony Sykes was convicted of being a Felon in […]
2 kilos of fentanyl bound for Mobile streets seized on I-10, says sheriff’s office
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security arrested two men who authorities said were traveling on I-10 with about two kilograms of fentanyl powder in their vehicle. Nester Alvarado and Efren Rodriquez are both charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement […]
Baldwin County widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in fatal crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on September 21st after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of 1-10. Kelsie Platt, 28, says she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
2 more car chases in Mobile, 4 since Wednesday: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested two more people who fled from officers in separate incidents Thursday night making this four police chases in two days, according to a release from the MPD. At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers tried to pull over 34-year-old Carl Dillard at E Lindwood […]
Woman arrested for allegedly fighting employees at The Juicy Seafood, damaging window: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a woman after she got into a fight with employees at The Juicy Seafood and damaged a window outside the restaurant Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD. Renee Ramm, 44, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief....
