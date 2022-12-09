ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Comeback

Devastating Mike Leach update revealed

The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
AL.com

Buccaneers-49ers live stream (12/11): How to watch online, TV, time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers face off on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Tom Brady grew up in the Bay Area going to Candlestick Park with his family watching Joe Montana, Steve Young and other greats from the San Francisco 49ers dynasty.
TAMPA, FL
AL.com

Chiefs-Broncos live stream (12/11): How to watch online, TV, time

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos face off on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Chiefs coach Andy Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati last weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
AL.com

Jalen Hurts joins Cam Newton, makes more NFL history

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for at least 10 touchdowns in consecutive seasons as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth with a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Until Sunday, former Auburn standout Cam Newton had been the only...
WASHINGTON, PA
AL.com

Saints keeping coach, QB in place for stretch run

Sometimes NFL teams with records such as 4-9 will use their bye week to make a coaching change. The 4-9 New Orleans Saints did not. Sometimes teams who have scored six touchdowns while going 1-4 over their previous five games to fall to 4-9 use their bye week to change quarterbacks. But Dennis Allen, still the coach of the Saints after New Orleans’ open date, said Andy Dalton will remain the starting quarterback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa struggles in Miami’s loss to Chargers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went into last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers as the top-rated passer in the NFL. But he had a tough outing against one the league’s top defenses. In the Dolphins’ 33-17 loss, the former Alabama All-American completed 18-of-33 passes for 295...
TENNESSEE STATE
AL.com

Will Anderson is Alabama’s first Lott Trophy winner of Nick Saban era

A day after graduating from Alabama, outside linebacker Will Anderson flew to Newport Beach, California to accept his fourth national award of the past week. Anderson was named Sunday night as the 2022 winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which has been given since 2004 to “a defensive player who makes the biggest IMPACT on his team both on and off the field.” The Tide junior was one of four finalists alongside USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg and Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle reaches receiving milestone

Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle reached 1,000 receiving yards for the 2022 season in the Dolphins’ 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Waddle passed the milestone on a 12-yard reception on the first play after the two-minute warning. With his 19-yard reception earlier in the...
AL.com

Can Mac Jones, Patriots expect a different prime-time experience?

Late in New England’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 1, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen on the sideline yelling – at no one in particular, he later said – to “throw the (expletive) football.”. After the game, the former Alabama All-American said...
AL.com

Auburn NFL roundup: Eagles punter turns into ball-carrier

Maybe Arryn Siposs had something similar happen to him during his career playing in Australian-rules football, but what took place on Sunday during the Philadelphia Eagles’ 48-22 victory over the New York Giants was a first in the NFL for the former Auburn punter and something rarely seen in the league.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

