Devastating Mike Leach update revealed
The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buccaneers-49ers live stream (12/11): How to watch online, TV, time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers face off on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Tom Brady grew up in the Bay Area going to Candlestick Park with his family watching Joe Montana, Steve Young and other greats from the San Francisco 49ers dynasty.
College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model
The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season. What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups. Football Power Index ...
Is the Manning Megacast on tonight? Monday Night Football live stream, TV, time, guest list
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are back for another week of the Manning Megacast on Monday, Dec. 12 when the New England Patriots face the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). The broadcast will include Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
Patriots’ Mac Jones offers prayers for Mike Leach after win against Cardinals
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones sent thoughts and prayers to Mike Leach and his family Monday night after the Patriots’ win over the Arizona Cardinals. During his postgame press conference, the former Alabama quarterback made it a point to talk about the Mississippi State coach. Leach is in...
Chiefs-Broncos live stream (12/11): How to watch online, TV, time
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos face off on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Chiefs coach Andy Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati last weekend.
2022 AP All-American football team secures consensus status for Will Anderson
Another day brought another All-American honor for Alabama linebacker Will Anderson. The junior secured consensus status Monday when he was named to the Associated Press All-American team. That makes Anderson 3-for-3 on official All-American teams with two to go if he is to make unanimous status for a second straight year.
DraftKings promo code for MNF: Bet $5, win $150 on Patriots vs. Cardinals
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Mac Jones and the Patriots are looking to stay alive in the crowded AFC playoff picture, and by using our DraftKings promo code,...
Jalen Hurts joins Cam Newton, makes more NFL history
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for at least 10 touchdowns in consecutive seasons as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth with a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Until Sunday, former Auburn standout Cam Newton had been the only...
Live Updates: No. 11 Auburn men’s basketball vs Memphis at State Farm Arena
Greetings and salutations from State Farm Arena in Atlanta for No. 11 Auburn’s game against Memphis. A large contingent of fans wearing Orange and Blue either made the short drive from the Plains or are based near the arena where the Atlanta Hawks play. Wendell Green, Zep Jasper, Chris...
Saints keeping coach, QB in place for stretch run
Sometimes NFL teams with records such as 4-9 will use their bye week to make a coaching change. The 4-9 New Orleans Saints did not. Sometimes teams who have scored six touchdowns while going 1-4 over their previous five games to fall to 4-9 use their bye week to change quarterbacks. But Dennis Allen, still the coach of the Saints after New Orleans’ open date, said Andy Dalton will remain the starting quarterback.
What TV channel is Monday Night Football tonight? Live stream, how to watch Patriots-Cardinals online
The New England Patriots face off with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Dec. 12. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury says it’s an honor to coach against his former mentor Bill Belichick. It’s safe to say the student could really use...
FanDuel promo code for NFL Sunday: $1,000 no sweat first bet for any Week 14 game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With six divisional matchups in Week 14′s slate of NFL games, it’s a fantastic time to use our FanDuel promo code to give...
Final 2022 Heisman Trophy voting results of top ten candidates
In case you lost track of a major happening in the sports world, the Heisman Trophy was handed out on Saturday night and we’re here to report to you that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud came up short to Caleb Williams of USC in winning the bronze statue for 2022.
Tua Tagovailoa struggles in Miami’s loss to Chargers
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went into last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers as the top-rated passer in the NFL. But he had a tough outing against one the league’s top defenses. In the Dolphins’ 33-17 loss, the former Alabama All-American completed 18-of-33 passes for 295...
Will Anderson is Alabama’s first Lott Trophy winner of Nick Saban era
A day after graduating from Alabama, outside linebacker Will Anderson flew to Newport Beach, California to accept his fourth national award of the past week. Anderson was named Sunday night as the 2022 winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which has been given since 2004 to “a defensive player who makes the biggest IMPACT on his team both on and off the field.” The Tide junior was one of four finalists alongside USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg and Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle reaches receiving milestone
Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle reached 1,000 receiving yards for the 2022 season in the Dolphins’ 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Waddle passed the milestone on a 12-yard reception on the first play after the two-minute warning. With his 19-yard reception earlier in the...
Cole Beasley comes out of retirement, sign with Buffalo Bills
WR Cole Beasley, who retired in October after spending two weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad, has come out of retirement to sign with the practice squad of his former team, the Buffalo Bills.
Can Mac Jones, Patriots expect a different prime-time experience?
Late in New England’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 1, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen on the sideline yelling – at no one in particular, he later said – to “throw the (expletive) football.”. After the game, the former Alabama All-American said...
Auburn NFL roundup: Eagles punter turns into ball-carrier
Maybe Arryn Siposs had something similar happen to him during his career playing in Australian-rules football, but what took place on Sunday during the Philadelphia Eagles’ 48-22 victory over the New York Giants was a first in the NFL for the former Auburn punter and something rarely seen in the league.
