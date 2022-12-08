Read full article on original website
Athena Wins ROH Women’s Title At Final Battle
There is a new ROH Women’s World Champion as Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the belt at ROH Final Battle. She threw Martinez into an exposed turnbuckle and then hit the O-Face to score the victory. Athena is only the fourth champion since the belt was introduced in...
Details On NXT Call-Up Pitch Process, Names Pitched
A new report has some details on how WWE is handling their process for pitching NXT call-ups to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that the process of talent appearing on WWE Main Event is being done as it gives them a more accurate picture of how a talent would connect with main roster audiences as opposed to the regulars that appear on NXT TV. That said, it was also noted that appearing on Main Event doesn’t necessarily mean there’s been a pitch or plans for a call-up, and that WWE is instead just seeking to get looks at talent on the road outside of the Performance Center. It was also noted by several NXT talent that they view an appearance on WWE Main Event as a reward.
Jimmy Korderas Weighs In On ROH TV Announcement: ‘The Money Is In Television’
Jimmy Korderas recently shared his thoughts on ROH TV going to HonorClub, arguing that he’d rather see the show on regular television. As reported, ROH announced after Final Battle that the show will appear on the HonorClub steaming service. Korderas weighed in on the situation in his latest Reffin’ Rant.
MLW News: Mack vs. Fatu Challenge, Alex Kane Promo, & More
– MLW featured a video of Willie Mack and Jacob Fatu on their official YouTube channel that you can watch below, described as:. Jacob Fatu and Willie Mack cross paths for first time. The encounter puts in motion an explosive showdown. – MLW posted a promo clip with Alex Kane...
Tony Khan Discusses Trent Seven’s Standing With AEW
In response to questions at the ROH Final Battle media event, Tony Khan shared a few details about Trent Seven appearing in the crowd at the show (per Wrestling Inc). Khan referenced Seven’s Rampage match against Orange Cassidy on Friday and left the door open for the wrestler to return in the future. You can read a highlight and watch the full scrum video below.
Grayson Waller Wins Men’s Iron Survivor Match At WWE NXT Deadline
Grayson Waller was the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor winner at NXT Deadline, getting himself a shot at the NXT title. Unlike the women’s match earlier in the night, this had several more falls, with most of the wrestlers getting two or more. Waller was able to get a third in the final moments to secure his victory. The list of wrestlers involved include:
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 12
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has made the full episode 12 video available:. A NEW full episode of WOW – Women Of Wrestling is here! Which team do you think will be the next Tag Team Champion? WATCH the full episode to find out! 💣. The relentless...
