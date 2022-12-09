Remember the name: Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Ava Keenan wants to be the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal

Read full article on original website
It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.
When then 15-year-old Elizabeth Lemley burst onto the scene last January with a fourth-place finish in her World Cup debut in Tremblant, U.S. mogul insiders knew to keep an eye out for the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail star. On Sunday, she took the step those fans all knew was coming, claiming her first career World Cup win in the Idre Fjall, Sweden, dual moguls competition.
When it’s time to take a break from the slopes, Kelly Wilkerson, her husband, Rick Wilkerson, and their guests ski straight to their Park City, Utah, home’s ski room. “Everyone can leave their boots on and come into the room, which has a storage system for 25 pairs of skis, boot dryers and USB chargers in every locker, plus a couch, music, and a bathroom if you just want a brief break before heading back out,” says Mr. Wilkerson, 55, who was in the oil-and-gas pipeline business. “Every surface outside and inside has radiant heat to melt the snow, so you can safely walk from the ski room to the 8-foot-by-12-foot stainless-steel hot tub.”
It’s been awhile since a female Swiss skier has won back-to-back World Cup slaloms. On Sunday, Wendy Holdener inserted herself into the narrative. The 29-year-old, who won her first career World Cup slalom two weeks ago in Killington, was the class of the field at the Sestriere, Italy event with a combined time of 1 minute 56.29 seconds, becoming the first Swiss since Vreni Schneider in 1994 to win two consecutive slaloms. Mikaela Shiffrin (1:56.76) was denied her 50th career slalom win, but finished in second to maintain a tie with Holdener in the discipline standings (at 325 points). Petra Vlhova (1:56.99), who posted the fastest first run, finished third.
From buying used gear to saving on lift fees with a multi-resort pass, here's how an avid skier enjoys ski resort trips while staying on budget.
Though Americans didn’t invent après, we can hold our own. These snow-filled mountain towns have some of our favorite spots to drink, eat, and hang post-ski.
In the summer of 1988, alpinist Ed Webster visited me in Colorado Springs. He had just returned from Mount Everest, where with Steven Venables, Paul Teare, and Robert Anderson, he had established a new route on the forbidding 12,000-foot Kangshung Face—located on Everest’s rarely-visited east side. The unassisted quartet succeeded without the help of sherpas or supplemental oxygen, pulling off one of history’s most audacious Himalayan first ascents. Reinhold Messner, the first climber to solo the mountain, called the climb, “The best ascent of Everest in terms of style and pure adventure!”
What: Gallery Show and Silent Auction to support Battle Mountain art student trip to Los Angeles. Where: Colorado Mountain College, Edwards Campus (150 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards) When: Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Why: Students in upper-level classes of Portfolio, AP Art and Design and AP/DE...
Few slopes are swarming with kids. It’s an odd observation if you think about it: What’s more fun than skiing or snowboarding down a mountain? What kid wouldn’t want to strap on a plank or two to their feet, be lifted to the top of a massive hill, and have at it? Still, the mountains are primarily populated by itinerant twenty-somethings, weekending couples, and parents with generous in-laws. It doesn’t have to be that way. Skiing with kids is a truly special experience that, sure, is up there in price with a Disney Land vacation, but is so much more rewarding. It just takes the right resort, and yeah, a lot of planning.
