ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on December 9

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKCv9_0jcPZ4Fn00

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

Making the home you have into the home you need is easier when you put your priorities into order.

And suddenly see what (or who) you’re missing.

Early mornings sets up an intrigue that shows all you have to do is think of someone special – and they’ll be thinking of you, too.

Luck knocks at door No9.

Get all the latest Aries horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

PLAY MYSTIC MEG BINGO TO WIN A SHARE OF £19,000

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

Taking friends for granted is not your style – so if you know you’ve not given important people enough of your time, you can correct this.

Even just with a call.

You can hear news that brings a big date forward.

A working lunch, or other meeting, can have romance on the menu, so do bring your passion A-game.

Get all the latest Taurus horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

Horoscope traits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBfZf_0jcPZ4Fn00

What does your star sign mean for you?

Aries - The best and worst characteristics of the head of the zodiac

Aquarius - The traits you need to know for the air sign

Capricorn - What does this star sign mean for your personality?

Cancer - The key traits for the sign include a keen love of food

Gemini - The traits to be aware of for the sign with a symbol of twins

Leo - The best and worst characteristics of the fire sign

Libra - What does the seventh star sign mean for your personality?

Pisces - The key traits for the sign include an interest in the arts

Sagittarius - The traits you need to know for the fire sign

Scorpio - What does this star sign mean for your personality?

Taurus - The best and worst characteristics of the earth sign

Virgo - The key traits for the sign include loyalty and kindness

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

It takes confidence to stand by your ideas – as the moon links your sector to your values chart, you definitely have this.

Plus persuasion powers to get important people on to Team Gemini.

In love terms, though, having very different views can be what draws a couple closer, so don’t see it as an automatic no-no.

Get all the latest Gemini horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

You have your share of moon charisma – just when you think a love answer may be going against you, you can win the chance to ask a question again.

This time, focus on the future, rather than the past.

You’re the one to bring a team together, but Mercury’s spiky approach helps you stand up for yourself instead.

Get all the latest Cancer horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

If you know you’re avoiding a fitness topic, now you can face it. But this must come from inside yourself, not others’ opinions.

Your Jupiter gift for lightening any mood can turn back time in a family, and get everyone talking, and laughing, again.

But this also brings the chance to be honest, instead of kind, at home.

Get all the latest Leo horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

Imagination is your super-power, and you can think your way into, or out of, many situations.

Just by letting your thoughts run free. In love, beware of setting your sights on an impossible dream, when perfect passion is already there in your life.

Single? A five-letter name and distinctive style are your love clues.

Get all the latest Virgo horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

A learning, or experience, path you’ve always assumed is not for you can be open when you choose to look.

Instead of listing the reasons you can’t make a move, focus on how you can.

Changing your mind can be the best move of all. As a movie theme tune plays, you can meet your own sexy heartthrob.

Get all the latest Libra horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

List of 12 star signs

The traditional dates used by Mystic Meg for each sign are below.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 2

The sun’s easy-going cash approach can help you make decisions – by trusting your ability to spot bargains, as well as bad deals.

So instead of acting on outside expectations, you follow inner certainty.

Love is hot and getting hotter, when you follow a series of identity clues that include a love of board games.

Get all the latest Scorpio horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

Venus hosts a farewell passion party in your sign, it’s now or never to make that bold love move.

You have the attraction appeal, but best of all the sincerity to sense when a bond is simply right for you.

Mercury’s eye for detail kicks in when you scan finance figures again and find exactly what you’re looking for.

Get all the latest Sagittarius horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Jupiter’s glow in your communication sector has been low-key – but now you can feel its full force.

If you need to make a point, make a call, or make yourself heard at home – the sooner you speak up, the better.

The right people will be listening.

Pace yourself in a fitness challenge to avoid too much, too soon.

Get all the latest Capricorn horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39y4M3_0jcPZ4Fn00
The right people will be listening Credit: Getty

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

Instead of making a choice between two cash options, you could have both?

With Neptune’s empathy and Jupiter’s prize potential, you can connect with people who can help this happen.

The most important individual will be yourself. Love is looking at you, when you raise your eyes from a newspaper.

Get all the latest Aquarius horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

The bonds in your life can get closer when you decide to step away from always seeking answers.

Let questions stay open instead.

At work, remember trust has to be earned, don’t give it away too easily or too soon.

A “K” friend carries news you are ready to hear. The luck factor centres on a spicy food flavour.

Get all the latest Pisces horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: December 11 to 17, 2022

After a tumultuous start to the month, things slow down and stabilize this week as the sun connects with steady Saturn on the 12th. It will be important to remember that feeling of confidence when on the 14th the sun squares off with hazy Neptune putting us back in a state of confusion. Things might feel amazing, and they also might feel overwhelming. (Think: Drew Barrymore—who was born with this aspect in her birth chart—in the rain). Sometimes it’s best to just let everything drift away. Mercury connects with innovative Uranus on the 17th leading to inspired thought and unexpected conversations. This influence gets us ready to make a vision board for 2023. Though not everything makes sense, it’s getting easier to think about the future.
Women's Health

What Your December 2022 Horoscope Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign, Per An Astrologer

It’s the end of the year, so might as well go out with a bang, right? Or at least, that’s what the planets have in mind for what may be a very astrologically impactful December. "This is the month to expect the unexpected," says Donna Page, a professional astrologer with a graduate degree in counseling psychology based in Atlanta. You’re in for all the good cheer as fun-loving Sagittarius season continues until the winter solstice on the 21st. But as Capricorn season approaches, you may notice things are becoming a little more grounded and pragmatic, like the workhouse of the zodiac.
BGR.com

This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why

Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 10, 2022

The first full day of Venus in Capricorn features adjustments of power in the realm of romance, professional relationships and more. Pointed questions will be posed. Questions like “Who is in charge?” And more importantly, “Who is ACTUALLY in charge?” Note that true authority can be held by unlikely candidates such as small children or pets.
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable

Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed.  Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
brytfmonline.com

Four zodiac signs find it difficult to maintain friendships

TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
In Style

Your Winter Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

December 21 commences the winter solstice and Capricorn season — so bust out the mistletoe, flannel pajamas, and hot toddies. As the temperature dips outside, it’s heating up in our personal lives. Luckily, the tarot can offer advice on how to handle the energy ahead. With the help of the cards, we can navigate the months ahead and know how to navigate the process of advancing ourselves into greatness as we head into the new year.
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 12/12/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You won't get what you want on the first try or even the second. However this does a lot to improve your reach so that when you finally do grasp it, you'll hold on to it. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Ask a...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says Your Manifestations Are Finally Coming True, So Claim It

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 21 to 27 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
Well+Good

Astrologically Speaking, 2023 Is Going To Be an Intense Time of Change—Here’s What’s in Store for Your Sign Next Year

Survey the astrological landscape for 2023, and one thing is clear: The year's transits have the potential to spark major progress—but as all good things go, it probably won’t come easily. We can primarily thank Pluto, the planet of transformation, for the societal change of pace. It will shift into Aquarius on March 23, marking its first time in the sign since the 18th century. (!) This once-in-a-lifetime transit, coupled with a few other cosmic biggies, will define the astrological vibe for the year to come and shape our 2023 horoscopes, says astrologer Stephanie Campos.
POPSUGAR

What Venus in Capricorn Means For Your Love Life

We're already deep into cuffing season, but get ready to pull a Tom Holland and Zendaya and really settle in: Venus heading into Capricorn from Dec. 9 until Jan. 2, so things are getting serious. According to astrology, Venus has a big impact on our love lives and relationships. But...
Astronomy.com

Why your zodiac sign is probably wrong

I was born a Capricorn (please don’t judge me), but the Sun was in the middle of Sagittarius when I was born. As a professor emeritus of astronomy, I am often asked about the difference between astrology and astronomy. The practice of astrology, which predicts one’s fate and fortune based on the positions of the Sun, Moon, stars and planets, dates back to ancient times. It was intermingled with the science of astronomy back then – in fact, many astronomers of old made scientific observations that are valuable even today. But once Copernicus, Kepler and Galileo realized the planets orbit the Sun, rather than the Earth, and Newton discovered the physical laws behind their behavior, astrology and astronomy split, never to be reunited.
New York Post

December 2022 horoscopes predict a month of frustration for all zodiac signs

2022 will not end with a bang—it’ll end with a sluggish pace!   December arrives with the continuation of Mars retrograde, which has caused tension and turmoil for weeks on end. Not only have we felt more burnt out and anxiety, but we’ve felt confusion and miscommunication at every turn. Delays and stagnation are common during Mars retrograde cycles—and this continues until the middle of January. Mercury retrograde returns once again in December, too, and we’ll feel this approach as early as the middle of the month. While Mercury stations retrograde on the 29th, it’s crucial to seize the day to try...
StyleCaster

Deck the Halls! These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Holiday Season of All—Here’s Why

Jingle bells, magic spells, astrology leads the way! It may be the most wonderful time of year, but the planets aren’t planning to take a holiday from impacting your life. If you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the best holiday season of 2022, you’re probably already feeling concerned about receiving a lump of coal. Don’t worry—if you’re a Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn or Pisces, you’re definitely not on the naughty list this year. The holiday season of astrology always begins on 11/1 and ends on 1/11. As soon as you process the spiritual reflection of Samhain—aka Halloween—you move onward toward the...
StyleCaster

Capricorn—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Getting to Know the New & Improved You

If you feel like the universe has been ignoring you, think again. Your Capricorn horoscope for December 2022 proves that you’re definitely one of the main characters of the upcoming month, so stay tuned for a wild ride! Don’t judge the journey based on how it begins, because the slow pace of the Sagittarius sun transiting your sleepy and dreamy 12th house won’t last long. However, in the meantime, it could lead to some pretty emotional and spiritually healing developments. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your sixth house of health and routine on December 1, you may feel...
The List

December Capricorn Vs. January Capricorn: What's The Difference?

Zodiac signs can tell you a lot about someone's personality, but they can also be slightly misleading. There are some signs that are well-known for having certain traits. For example, Leos need attention, Tauruses have a stubborn streak, and Scorpios are mysterious — at least according to popular belief. However, there are other signs that are often forgotten and not talked about as much.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
907K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy