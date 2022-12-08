Read full article on original website
When does mental distress become a mental illness?
Human beings experience a range of emotions, some of which are pleasant, such as joy and happiness, and others that are uncomfortable or even painful, such as anxiety, anger or grief. Often, emotional discomfort or pain is temporary and appropriate to the circumstances. It is natural, and even helpful, to experience anxiety when facing a difficult decision, or grief when a loved one dies. However, when painful mental states are long-lasting and interfere with our ability to function well in our daily lives and relationships, it can mean we are experiencing a form of mental illness. Mental illnesses usually have...
A Pennsylvania student tells U.S. Senators that more money is needed for teens’ mental health
In front of a committee of U.S. Senators, senior Brooklyn Williams said that her mental health issues were overlooked as a child and like many of her peers, her symptoms worsened during the pandemic. The Baldwin-Whitehall student told the Senate committee on health education, labor and pensions Wednesday during a...
Katherine Heigl Said Taking Medication for Her Mental Health 'Saved My Life'
The actress is opening up about her mental health, helping to chip away at the stigma surrounding psychiatric medicine.
How parents can play a key role in prevention, treatment of teen mental health problems
More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide.
13 tattoos that powerfully represent people's mental health journeys
Whether representing recovery or covering up self-harm scars, these tattoos all speak to our readers' mental health journeys.
How to Take Care of Your Mental Health: 8 Tips to Help You
Mental health is a state of well-being in which every individual realizes his or her own potential, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to her or his community. It is not just the absence of mental illness. It is characterized by positive emotions, good relationships with others, and a sense of purpose. Mental health problems can range from mild to severe and can be temporary or long-term. They can include depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, eating disorders, and addiction. Let’s take look at some tips for taking care of your mental health.
Four Myths About Mental Illness
I am crazy, insane even, and I own it (and the words). I’m bipolar. My Twitter name is Madwoman Out of the Attic. Let me say next what I’m not: Anyone’s least favorite president. The billionaire who’s either heading for Mars or emailing pink slips. Or the neighbor who keeps telling you about lizard people.
Isle of Man mental health scheme set to help more young people
More young people on the Isle of Man will receive mental health treatment than anticipated as part of new support scheme, Manx Care has said. The health operator has funded a charity to provide therapies as it aims to slash waiting lists for its Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.
The Mental and Physical Benefits of Spending Time in Public
Even the presence of others, in the form of regular contact and proximity, is an essential component of health and well-being. Human beings are a social species for whom social behavior and the proximity of others is critical for human development and health. The importance of social engagement is perceived...
Spotlight on Mental Health
Complex Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (a.k.a Complex PTSD or C-PTSD) is an anxiety disorder that involves many of the same symptoms as Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (a.k.a PTSD). However, unlike PTSD where the traumatic events are attributed to one instance of trauma, C-PTSD is attributed to multiple instances of trauma mostly happening during a person’s childhood. Also, when looking at the development of C-PTSD within minority populations, racism, poverty, the justice system, and oppression can add an additional layer of trauma to an individual that has experienced ongoing trauma during their early childhood years. The types of long-term traumatic events that can cause C-PTSD include:
Mental health care needs are increasing, but there's hope
The holidays are a time of warmth and connection, but they can also trigger painful memories of loss, trauma and loneliness. Driving the news: A new report by the American Psychological Association says a high demand for mental health services has led to longer waitlists, psychologist burnout and a large swath of unmet needs among Americans.
Concerned About Your Child’s Mental Health: When To Seek Help
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Mental health issues, especially in children, are more common than you think. One in five children will experience some form of mental illness before 18. But two-thirds of those who need help do not get access to...
Wellness Check: Mental Health
1. In this meta-ethnography, basic human needs, psycho-emotional factors, and external social determinants demonstrated a role in the unmet mental health needs of homeless individuals. 2. Furthermore, stable housing was found to be foundational in improving all domains of mental health needs. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Over 200,000 individuals...
How Therapy Can Help Manage Altered States and Psychosis
In times of distress, we may be unsure about how to handle different states of consciousness. Consulting an expert may help guide us through our episodes, whether they are clinical or not. Strategies such as curiosity, mindfulness, and internal family systems can help manage extreme symptoms. This is the fourth...
What to know about the stages of depression
Depression affects people differently. Some people suggest that depression has stages similar to the stages of grief, but no research supports this. Studies suggest the stages of depression are a continuum of increasing symptom severity. Depression is a common yet serious mental health condition affecting millions of people worldwide. Approximately.
How Fentanyl Is Forcing Providers to Go Rogue
Illicit fentanyl has changed the addiction treatment landscape. It is harder to initiate buprenorphine for treatment of opioid use disorder in people who are using fentanyl. Healthcare providers that treat addictions are innovating. Healthcare providers who treat addictions are having to try new things thanks to the arrival of illicit...
What parenting with a severe mental illness looks like
Content warning: Discussion of suicidal ideation ahead. This story was written by Duckie May and originally appeared on The Mighty. I have had mental health problems all my life, but I did not grasp the severity of them until after I had started a family. Had I known, I probably would have considered not having children. However, my children are my life. They are where the sun rises and sets, they are where heaven begins.
What to Know About Off-Label Use of Mental Health Medications
Most medications are formulated to treat a particular condition or set of symptoms. They go through multiple trials and human studies before being approved by the Food and Drugs Association (FDA) for public use. However, it's common practice for some medications to be prescribed off-label, especially when it comes to...
Are You Aware of Medical Gaslighting?
The first time it happened I was experiencing intense chest pains. My primary care physician, who was a woman, referred me to the cardiologist in her practice, a man. He spent five minutes with me and diagnosed me with anxiety. I was aware my chart was peppered with mental health diagnoses such as depression, anorexia, and probably anxiety, as well as the psychotropic medications I was prescribed.
Adolescence Brings Adult Sensibilities to Our Laugh Response
The mutual vulnerability theory maintains that our view of what is and isn’t amusing is affected by what does and doesn’t lead to success. As adolescents transition from children to adults, they develop a much greater sense of how certain traits represent potential shortcomings. These now include characteristics...
