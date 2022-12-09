Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Tom Brady blasts Buccaneers after loss to 49ers: 'They kicked our a—'
The Buccaneers' Sunday afternoon clash with the 49ers was billed as Tom Brady's homecoming to the Bay Area. It ended as one of the most humbling games of Brady's career. Tampa Bay was dismantled 35-7 in Santa Clara, with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy outdueling the San Mateo native Brady in the third-worst loss of Brady's NFL career, dropping Tampa Bay to 6-7 on the year.
Sporting News
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott explains why he faked Salvation Army kettle jump after game-winning TD vs. Texans
Ezekiel Elliott opted not to perform one of his signature celebrations — the Salvation Army kettle jump — after scoring the game-winning touchdown in the Cowboys' 27-23 victory over the Texans in Week 14. Instead, Elliott acted like he was going to jump in the kettle after scoring...
Sporting News
NFC South standings: How Buccaneers' loss, Panthers' win impacts division race, NFC playoff picture
The Buccaneers had a chance to improve their standing in the NFC South in Week 14. They could have taken a two-game lead in the division with a win and moved above .500 for the first time since Week 5. It wasn't expected to be an easy task. The Bucs...
Sporting News
Frustrated Mac Jones drops hot-mic F bomb, waves off Patriots Matt Patricia
Mac Jones is exhibiting some frustration in his second year as Patriots quarterback. It appears the source of that frustration can be traced to de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. That was fairly evident in New England's "Monday Night Football" game vs. the Cardinals. ESPN cameras caught the second-year signal-caller...
Sporting News
Tyler Huntley injury update: Ravens QB ruled out after taking blow to head vs. Steelers
When it rains it pours for the Ravens, who suffered their second injury to a quarterback in as many weeks Sunday. This time it's backup Tyler Huntley who is the injured party, having sustained a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet shot midway through the third quarter of Baltimore's Week 14 clash with Pittsburgh.
Sporting News
How did Brock Purdy play in starting debut vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers? Rookie dazzles in 49ers' dominating win
Fox tried — and failed — to not make comparisons between Tom Brady and Brock Purdy as the two faced off in Purdy's NFL starting debut Sunday. But at the end of the day, Brady looked like the shellshocked quarterback making his first career start while Purdy looked like the savvy veteran play-caller, with the 49ers running away with a 35-7 victory.
Sporting News
Deebo Samuel injury update: 49ers star carted off the field after suffering gruesome knee injury vs. Buccaneers
The good vibes from Brock Purdy's impressive showcase vs. the Bucs summarily evaporated when San Francisco's star wideout Deebo Samuel went down clutching his left knee in the second quarter. Samuel crumbled to the turf after getting caught up in the crunch of a Rakeem Nunez-Roches tackle. Samuel's left foot...
Sporting News
Patriots playoff chances: How New England can earn AFC wild card — or win AFC East — in NFL playoff picture
The Patriots (7-6) ended their two-game losing streak and got back above .500 for the 2022 NFL season after beating the Cardinals 27-13 in Arizona to close Week 14. The victory over an NFC opponent was needed coming off tough losses to the Vikings and Bills. New England is trying...
Sporting News
Fox Sports cuts away from 49ers-Buccaneers blowout game featuring Brock Purdy debut start, Tom Brady homecoming
You better know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em... Fox thought it had a winner on its hands for "America's Game of the Week" between the 49ers vs. Buccaneers. It was a matchup dripping with intrigue — from Tom Brady's return to his hometown to Brock Purdy's first start, it seemed a game destined to capture the nation's interest.
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 15: Rhamondre Stevenson injury puts Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris among top free-agent pickups
Few things are worse than big injuries during the final game of the week, and fantasy football owners were dealt a big blow when Rhamondre Stevenson and Kyler Murray exited early last Monday night. Murray's injury won't lead to any waiver-wire activity (at least not until Week 17 when Arizona plays Atlanta), but Stevenson's exit paves the way for Patriots' handcuffs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris to be among the top Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. If nothing else, Strong and Harris are worth adding after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Sporting News
Browns' Kevin Stefanski roasted for Jacoby Brissett fourth-down play call by NFL Twitter
Kevin Stefanski is known for being aggressive when it comes to fourth-down decisions, but he took it to another level in the Browns' Week 14 game against the Bengals. The Browns were facing a fourth-and-1 on the Cincinnati 25-yard line in the first quarter. The game was scoreless, but Stefanski still opted to go for it.
Sporting News
Patriots vs. Cardinals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14 'Monday Night Football'
When the Patriots take on the Cardinals to close NFL Week 14 on "Monday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN), they will be looking to improve their AFC wild-card playoff odds. New England (6-6) is trying to make up ground to at least finish as the No. 7 seed, while host Arizona (4-8) is headed to miss the postseason after getting there last season.
Sporting News
AFC East standings: What Dolphins' loss to Chargers means for division, wild-card races
The Dolphins' loss in Week 13 to the 49ers put their hopes of stealing the AFC East title from the Bills in jeopardy. Sunday night's loss to the Chargers in Week 14 makes the task even more difficult. Justin Herbert and the Chargers defeated Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins 23-17...
Sporting News
Kenny Pickett injury update: Steelers QB ruled out with concussion after big hit vs. Ravens
The Steelers and the Ravens both appear down to their backup quarterbacks in their Week 14 rivalry game. While Baltimore ruled Lamar Jackson out before the game began, Pittsburgh lost Kenny Pickett during it. Pickett appeared to suffer some sort of injury after being sacked by Roquan in the first...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell ill Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi. He was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles (200 kilometers) away. He died Monday night. “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity,” the family said in a statement issued by Mississippi State. “We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.” In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107.
Sporting News
'My goodness' - Scottish punter confuses NFL with classic rugby play
Scottish NFL punter Jamie Gillan has confused American football fans and officials alike after drop-kicking the ball as he botched a snap for the New York Giants. Former rugby player Gillan dropped the ball during his side’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend, a move that one pundit described as a ‘near disaster’, before kicking it off the ground.
Sporting News
Tyreek Hill injury update: Dolphins WR sidelined late with ankle injury vs. Chargers
Tyreek Hill was responsible for two of the Dolphins' few highlights in Sunday night's loss to the Chargers, but he didn't come away unscathed. Hill was limited down the stretch, staying on the sideline while the Dolphins attempted to trim their deficit to one possession late in the fourth quarter.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dameon Pierce, Josh Jacobs, Jeff Wilson Jr. affecting Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups
Three key running backs, Dameon Pierce, Josh Jacobs, and Jeff Wilson Jr., all suffered injuries during their respective Week 14 contests and are up in the air for Week 15. All three will play crucial roles in fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so staying up to date on their most recent injury updates is a must ahead of your waiver-wire pickups and lineup decisions.
Sporting News
DraftKings Picks Week 15: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
The byes are over, but with three Saturday games (Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills), the player pool for Week 15's NFL DFS main slate is still thinner than usual. Fortunately, there are still plenty of interesting matchups full of studs and sleepers, and we're banking on a few value receivers coming through in our DraftKings lineup.
Sporting News
What channel is 49ers vs. Buccaneers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 14 game
The 49ers have won five straight and played excellent defense in the process, but they're still reeling from the news that Jimmy Garoppolo is set to miss at least the rest of the regular season with a broken foot. While Brock Purdy played well in place of Garoppolo against the...
