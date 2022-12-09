Read full article on original website
Woman found dead at Poplar Bluff home, authorities investigating
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says the woman's identity is being withheld until her next-of-kin are notified. Her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
Sikeston, Missouri man convicted of first-degree murder in November 2019 shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — After a nearly two-year-long search that led to his arrest in 2021, a suspect in the 2019 murder of Keon L. Cooper was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday. Olando T. Sheron, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was convicted following a jury trial led by Jackson...
Police release name of woman found dead at home in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities have released the name of a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman whose body was found in the backyard of a home. Announcing its investigation into the woman's death, the Poplar Bluff Police Department initially said her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
Work begins on Sikeston intersection
Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. Teen accused of arson, trying to 'assassinate' or shoot 2 of his relatives. A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson...
Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old. Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed...
Future of Scott County K-9 officer Rex
Scott County Commissioners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting. They were expected to discuss the fate of Scott County Sheriff's K-9 officer Rex. Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. The Breakfast Show Too headlines...
Southern Mo. deputies fatally shoot man suspected of killing brother, dad
A southeast Missouri man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said.
Officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo
There was a four-car pileup tonight on Route 3 Southbound, between East Cape and Gale, Illinois. A few people were injured. One month ago, Missouri voters approved amendment three making recreational marijuana legal in the Show Me State. Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County. Updated: 3 hours ago.
WATCH LIVE: Scott County Commissioners meeting; Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer Rex to remain active, not retiring
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - It appears K-9 officer Rex will remain an active member of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. In a released statement on Tuesday morning, December 13, Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said, “After much deliberation regarding Rex’s future, we feel that it is in the best interest of Rex and the citizens of Scott County not to retire him at this time.”
Meeting to discuss future of K-9 Rex to be held Tuesday
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided on Tuesday, December 13. Scott County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m., when they will discuss the future of K-9 Rex. Rex belongs to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, but his...
Suspect in double-homicide killed in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will return to downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Friday night. Man accused of killing two women to be back in court. A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. 243 toys collected during Teddy Bear Toss.
Body recovered after trench collapses on workers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed. According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect
Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
Family members killed in Thursday afternoon shooting
Law enforcement officials believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County before being shot and killed by responding deputies. Butler County sheriff’s department was called shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Highway AA, according to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs. Concerns were also raised by neighbors about the well-being of those in a residence in that block.
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/13
Scott County Commissioners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting. They were expected to discuss the fate of Scott County Sheriff's K-9 officer Rex. The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided Tuesday, Dec. 13. Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead. Updated: 5 hours...
Police investigate $100K of tires stolen
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help in finding the person responsible for stealing $100,000 of items from a tire store. A Jonesboro police report said the theft happened at Plaza Tire Service, 1404 South Caraway Road, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 6. It said several tires of...
18-year-old makes court appearance; charged with murder in connection with shooting after Caruthersville H.S. football game
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Prosecutors in Pemiscot County asked a judge for more time in a Heartland murder case. Zy’Quan Williams appeared in court on Thursday morning, December 8. He’s charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting after a high school football game in Caruthersville...
No injuries in crash with entrapment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police and medical crews responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening. Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road. They explained three SUVs were involved and entrapment was involved. However,...
