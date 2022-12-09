ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BoardingArea

Which U.S. Airline Has The Best Boarding Procedures?

Each airline is different and with that, some of them do things differently. Take boarding procedures, for example. Southwest is a good example – they don’t have seating assignments. Instead, they offer seating on a “first come/contact, first served [unless you pay extra to be among the first]” system.
BoardingArea

Why Can’t Every TSA Officer Be Like This One???

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) doesn’t have the best of reputations when it comes to their workers. I mean, I’ve heard people refer to TSA officers as, “rude,” “mean,” “uncaring,” “too loud,” “bossy” and a whole bunch more. And I get it – TSA officers are in a stressful but important job where they have to balance safety and security with, let’s face it, a bunch of people who can sometimes be crabby and/or have difficulty following directions. The TSA itself also appears to be having lots of internal problems that could make for crabby workers.
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
CNET

Dog Sent Through TSA X-Ray Machine at Wisconsin Airport

Holiday travel is tough on everyone -- even pets: Less than two weeks after a cat snuck into a passenger's carry-on bag at New York's JFK airport, officials at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, reported a traveler had sent their dog through the airport's security X-ray machine over the weekend.
HOLAUSA

Flying high: Holiday food that’s TSA-approved

We all have that one dish that abuelita makes that we just love and wish we could take with us on our journey back home. The flying of today has changed plenty since the 90s — gone are the days of flying to home from the Dominican Republic...
thedailyadventuresofme.com

Best Travel Credit Cards That I Use

Does your New Year’s resolution include travel? Have you figured out how to use credit cards to make this travel more affordable? In the last few years, I have been working on making the most of my cards to supplement my travel budget. Below I share which travel cards have worked best for me.
TODAY.com

How to bring homemade foods through airport security, according to the TSA

Whether you’re planning a trip to visit loved ones or taking a vacation, you might be contemplating bringing a few of your favorite foods along like a treasured recipe or baked goods. If it’s a road trip, then all you really need to do is to stow your perishable...
Jalopnik

Cat Caught By TSA After Sneaking Into Luggage Had a Happy Thanksgiving

Here at Jalopnik, we bring you only the hardest hitting news in automotive and transportation culture. And when there is a cat involved, well, it’s all hands on deck, stop the presses. We brought you the tale of a cute little feline stowaway last week, caught hiding in a checked bag by Transportation Security Agents at JFK Airport on November 16. Here’s the nail-biting update you’ve all been waiting for: The cat’s name is Smells, and he had an excellent Thanksgiving at home in Brooklyn with his people.
travelnoire.com

Flight Staff Will No Longer Be Able To Skip The Security Line

TSA is reportedly making plans to get rid of the KCM program. The Known Crew Member program allows pilots and airline staff to skip the line at airports across the country. Since its inception in 2011, the program has expedited the screening process for crew members. Abuse Of KCM By...
BoardingArea

The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers

Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
iheart.com

Airport Hacks To Make Holiday Travel Easier

With so many people traveling during the holiday season, the airport experience can be more stressful than usual. But travel expert Nicole Jaques is sharing six hacks that can make your trip much easier. Some of them are surprising, like the first one on her list about which way to go when you reach security.

