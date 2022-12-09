The Lonesome Polecat: YOUR championship previews

Howdy,

We’ve got finals to preview so there’s no time to waste with jibber-jabber.

THINGS TO REMEMBER:

1. All tickets must be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC.

No money will be accepted at the gate because cash is no longer king.

Tickets are $10 and FREE for children five-and-under and military in uniform or with ID.

2. All six finals will be streamed at NFHSNetwork.com.

3. If there aren’t any stats listed for YOUR team below, it’s because they weren’t to be found at MaxPreps, Hudl, the dark web, etc., when we assembled whatever this is.

4. We included game picks from Mike “Pucks” Fornabaio, Pete PAGUAGA and Sean Patrick Star from the GameTimeCT/Hearst Inc. monolith because they’re the only other mammals we know from a reputable website that picked all the games.

We also included predictions from Ned Freeman’s computer algorithm over at CalPreps.com. His rankings (which can also be found at MaxPreps.com) are used to seed California’s 101 playoff games (at least it seems like there’s that many.) They’re often eerily accurate.

Pucks was a king during the semifinals going 10-2.

Sean went 9-3.

CalPreps and Polecat went 8-3.

Pete finished an absurdly poor 6-6 which, in high school football, is hard to do. We’re not sure if he picked so many wrong because he chose underdogs to catch up in the GameTimeCT picks, is throwing in the towel and/or if is distracted by wedding plans.

Record through two rounds:

Mike: 27-9.

Sean, Polecat: 26-10.

CalPreps: 25-11.

Pete: 23-13.

6. Just because we didn’t pick your team to win doesn’t mean we hate you.

Hell, we don’t even know you, man.

7. Let me remind you — this is only an exhibition. This is not a competition. Please, no wagering.

8. We encourage YOU to follow all of Saturday’s fun on the Twit at #cthsfb.

Let’s do this.

1-2-3-4....

CLASS LL

NO. 2 GREENWICH vs. NO. 5 FAIRFIELD PREP

WHERE/WHEN: Rentschler Field, East Hartford, 5:30 p.m.

RECORDS: Greenwich 10-2; Prep 9-3.

WATCH: HERE.

TICKETS: HERE.

ROSTERS: HERE.

SEMIFINALS: Greenwich 42, No. 6 Glastonbury 0; Prep 42, No. 8 Trumbull 19.

FINALS HISTORY: Greenwich 8-8 (won 2018 Class LL, 2006-07 Class LL, 1999 Class LL, 1990-91 Class LL, 1983 Class L-I, 1981 Class L-I); Prep 3-3 (won 1988 Class LL, 1982 Class L-I, 1976 Class L).

GREENWICH DUDES: Sr. TE-DE Dom DeLuca (6-foot-5, 230 pounds); Sr. WR-DB Charlie Dixon (37 catches, 621 yards, 7 TDs); Jr. TE-DE Griffin Galletta (6-2, 235; 12.5 sacks); Jr. TE-LB Johnny Insinga; Sr. T-DT Jake Kiernan (6-2, 265); Sr. RB Jack Konigsberg (123 carries, 857 yards, 15 TDs); Jr. RB-LB George Vomvolakis (114 carries, 882 yards, 10 TDs); So. OL-DL Peter Vomvolakis (6-2, 295); Sr. WR-CB James Wailgum (61 catches, 957 yards, 12 TDs); Sr. QB Jack Wilson (147-of-246 passing, 2,2,211 yards, 25 TDs, 5 INTs; 47 carries, 193 yards, 13 TDs).

PREP DUDES: Sr. LB Xander Petrides (72 tackles); Sr. OL Charlie Dooley (5-10, 235); Sr. DL Isaiah Joseph (6-2, 220; 52 tackles, 4.5 sacks); Sr. DB Drew Kral (62 tackles); Sr. LB Tanner Langis (80 tackles, 3 sacks); Jr. DB John Morris (105 tackles, 2 INTs); Sr. DL Brice Muller (6-foot-6, 225 pounds; 39 tackles, 7 sacks); Sr. LB Alexander Petrides (72 tackles); Sr. RB Malachi Mercer-Robinson (5-8, 230; 159 carries, 793 yards, 9 TDs); Sr. Patten Royal (6-4, 190; 32 tackles, 3 INTs); Jr. QB Tyler Smith (147-of-256 passing, 1,696 yards, 16 TDs, 8 INTs); Sr. RB Wally Wuchiski (204 carries, 1,003 yards, 10 TDs).

WORDS: Greenwich has been the most impressive team through the first two rounds after wrecking both Hamden (47-7) and Glastonbury. No one had beaten Hamden that thoroughly (it gave Prep its last loss, 42-27, on Sept. 30). No one did that to Glastonbury, including Southington (Glastonbury won, 27-6, Oct. 23) and Maloney (Glastonbury lost in overtime, 28-21, on Nov. 10). The Cardinals’ defensive effort has been especially spectacular. Glastonbury based its offense around a strong run game and Greenwich stuffed it (30 carries, 78 yards). That’s notable because the Jesuits are the Cardinals’ third straight opponent that prefers the run to the pass. Prep isn’t adverse to throwing — Smith completed 17 of 24 passes for 219 yards with four touchdowns in the Trumbull win (the run game gained 107 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries). Running has been its thing, however, as the Jesuits use Mercer-Robinson and Wuchiski to smash away at defenses. Prep’s defense deserves some praise of its own after holding Trumbull’s high-scoring offense to three touchdowns. Hunter Agosti, the Eagles’ veteran quarterback, completed just 16 of 40 passes for 181 yards with two interceptions and a TD in that game. This is of one of the toughest games to handicap on a weekend filled with them. The Jesuits have been as hot as any team in the state since October and has done it battling through the state’s hardest schedule (they played seven playoff teams during the regular season and went 5-2). Greenwich has been so dominant through the first two rounds, though, so we’ll give it the slight edge.

MIKE: Prep.

PETE: Greenwich.

SEAN: Greenwich.

CALPREPS: Greenwich 28-21.

POLECAT: Greenwich.

• • • •

CLASS L

NO. 3 MALONEY vs. NO. 4 NEW CANAAN

WHERE/WHEN: Arute Field, Central Connecticut State University, 2 p.m.

RECORDS: Maloney 11-1; New Canaan 11-1.

WATCH: HERE.

TICKETS: HERE.

ROSTERS: HERE.

SEMIFINALS: Maloney 28, No. 7 Shelton 14; New Canaan 23, No. 8 Cheshire 13.

FINALS HISTORY: Maloney 1-3 (won 2021 Class L); New Canaan 12-5 (won 2015-16 Class L, 2014 Class L-Large, 2013 Class L, 2010-11 Class L, 2006-09 Class MM, 2001-02 Class M, 1993 Class M, 1982 Class L-II).

MALONEY DUDES: Jr. OL-DL Brendon Borak (6-1, 185); Sr. RB Josh Boganski (19 TD runs); Sr. TE-DL Sean Finn (6-0, 195); Sr. WR-DB Joziah Gonzalez (11 TD catches); So. RB-LB Donald Highsmith; Jr. WR-DB Donte Kelly (11 TDs overall, 4 INTs); Jr. RB-LB Zakkai Moore; Jr. OL-DL Rafael Rodriguez (6-0, 215); Sr. OL-DL Howard Stedford (6-3, 220); Sr. QB Kyle Valentine (23 TD passes, 6 INTs); Sr. WR-DB Jaden Vasquez.

NEW CANAAN DUDES: Sr. WR-LB A.J. Bell (95 tackles, 4 sacks); Sr. WR-DB Walker Blair (65 tackles, 2 INTs); Sr. QB-K Ty Groff (60-of-99, 531 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs; 45-of-46 XP, 12 FGs); Fr. WR-DB James McInerney (21 catches, 175 yards); Jr. TE-LB Charlie O’Connor (25 tackles, 7 sacks); Sr. OL-DL Javier Perez-Soto (49 tackles, 4 sacks); Jr. Luke Reed (55 carries, 331 yards, 9 TDs); Sr. TE-LB Matt Salmini (106 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 3 INTs); Jr. WR-DB Cooper Smith (21 catches, 182 yards, 2 TDs); Sr. RB-DB Hunter Telesco (185 carries, 1,234 yards, 16 TDs; 12 catches, 139 yards, 1 TD); Sr. OL-DL Will Pepe (45 tackles, 9 sacks).

WORDS: The defending Class L champions’ win over Shelton certainly wasn’t as eye-popping as Greenwich’s but it was quite notable in its own way. They prevailed despite Valentine being out with a concussion and held the Gaels to their second-lowest score of the season (North Haven beat them, 18-10, on Sept. 30). Kelly came up big again as he scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 79-yard punt return with 4 minutes, 4 seconds left in the game (he scored on a punt return in a quarterfinal win over New Milford and added two picks). Maloney’s defense gave up 243 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 31 carries to Shelton but gave quarterback Michael Kinik fits (7-of-19 passing, 35 yards, three picks). New Canaan, meanwhile, continues to win with defense, running the ball and special teams. It choked out Cheshire’s running game (25 carries, 13 yards), got touchdowns runs from Mack Seelert (20 yards) and Luke Reed (15) while Groff kicked field goals of 26, 23 and 33 yards. New Canaan has been able to get by with just enough offense of late but it’s going to need to play keep away from the speedy Spartans, who have to be ecstatic that this game is on Arute’s turf and not Rentscheler’s grass. Cheshire was able to throw against New Canaan (18 of 21 passing, 230 yards, two touchdowns), and we’re not sure if the Rams’ D can keep Gonzalez or Kelly from making one too many damaging pass plays.

MIKE: New Canaan.

PETE: Maloney.

SEAN: Maloney.

CALPREPS: New Canaan 21-20.

POLECAT: Maloney.

• • • •

CLASS MM

NO. 3 KILLINGLY vs. NO. 5 NORTH HAVEN

WHERE/WHEN: Rentschler Field, 10:30 a.m.

RECORDS: Killingly 11-1; North Haven 10-2.

WATCH/LISTEN: NFHSNetwork, WELI (960-AM, 96.9-FM, 960weli.iheart.com).

TICKETS: HERE.

ROSTERS: HERE.

SEMIFINALS: Killingly 54, No. 7 Masuk 51 (game still ongoing); North Haven 14, No. 8 Wilton 7.

FINALS HISTORY: Killingly 4-2 (won 2021 Class M, 2017 Class M, 1996 Class M, 1981 Class M-II); North Haven 0-1.

KILLINGLY DUDES: Sr. DL Terrance Allen (6-1, 253; 50 tackles, 2 sacks); Sr. WR-CB Noah Colangelo (19 catches, 593 yards, 9 TDs; 41 tackles, 2 INTs); Sr. QB-K-P Thomas Dreibholz (72-of-106 passing, 1,961 yards, 32 TDs, 3 INTs; 63-of-74 XPs); Jr. OL-DL Devin Exarhoulias (5-9, 255; 29 tackles, 2 sacks); Sr. WR-S Ben Jax (39 catches, 1,196 yards, 18 TDs; 59 tackles, 2 INTs); Sr. RB-DL Brady O’Donnell (61 tackles, 4 sacks); Sr. WR-CB Braden Pedersen (36 tackles, 4 INTs); Sr. FULLBACK-LB Keith Perry (65 carries, 588 yards, 5 TDs; 89 tackles); Sr. TE-OLB Alex Potapskiy (55 tackles, 4 sacks); Sr. Jr. FULLBACK-OLB Soren Rief (211 carries, 1,876 yards, 28 TDs; 40 tackles).

NORTH HAVEN DUDES: Jr. TE-LB Nicholas Harkins (86 tackles); Sr. RB-DB Jeffrey Karavas (18-of-40 passing, 311 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs; 217 carries, 1,256 yards, 20 TDs; 44 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 INTs); Sr. RB-LB Brian Lastomirsky (45 carries, 400 yards, 1 TD; 79 tackles); Sr. TE-DL Chayse Mangino (61 tackles, 8 sacks); Sr. OL-DL Michael Masto (51 tackles, 4 sacks); Jr. RB-DB Jake McCreven (34 tackles, 5 INTs); Jr. RB-DB Adam Pandolfi (91 carries, 820 yards, 7 TDs; 66 tackles); Jr. OL-DL Brendan Ryan (62 tackles, 9 sacks, 2 INTs); Jr. Camren Thompson (52 carries, 318 yards, 6 TDs; 63 tackles, 3 sacks).

WORDS: This is THE official state final of Teh Polecat because both teams are red belts in the Manly Discipline of the Running Arts and will run run run run run run run run run run run run run run run run all game if they can. Killingly has two big edges over the Nighthawks. The first is experience as it won last year’s Class M title. The other is its (winces) passing game. It has used play-action to catch defenses that start cheating up to the line of scrimmage and the trio of Dreibholz (9 of 15 passing, 345 yards, five TDs), Jax (five catches, 181 yards, two TDs) and Colangelo (two catches, 112 yards, two TDs) put up absurd numbers in the thriller over Masuk. North Haven gets the edge in defense after allowing 76 points during the regular season, fourth-best in the state. Consider, too, that it did so playing in the state’s toughest division (Tier 1 of the Southern Connecticut Conference) which had two teams reach the Class L semifinals (Cheshire and Shelton) and two reach the finals (Prep, Notre Dame of West Haven). Its 17-13 loss at Prep (Nov. 10) was the most points it’s given up this season. It helps, too, that the Nighthawks run GOD’S FATHER’S OFFENSE (single wing) which can devour time off the clock while battering a defense four or five yards at a time. The only thing we feel confident saying about this game is that it won’t take very long from all the running.

MIKE: North Haven.

PETE: North Haven.

SEAN: Killingly.

CALPREPS: North Haven 31-22.

POLECAT: North Haven.

• • • •

CLASS M

NO. 1 BERLIN vs. NO. 2 NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN

WHERE/WHEN: That place UConn plays, 2 p.m.

RECORDS: Berlin 12-0; Notre Dame 9-3.

WATCH/LISTEN: NFHSNetwork, WELI (960-AM, 96.9-FM, 960weli.iheart.com).

TICKETS: HERE.

ROSTERS: HERE.

SEMIFINALS: Berlin 42, No. 4 Rockville 7; Notre Dame 28, No. 3 Law 14.

FINALS HISTORY: Berlin 1-8 (won 2009 Class M); Notre Dame-West Haven 3-4 (won 2009 Class L, 2001 Class L, 1991 Class L).

BERLIN DUDES: Sr. RB-LB Josh Clement (78 carries, 530 yards, 10 TDs; 44 tackles, 7 sacks); Sr. OL-LB Will Gomes (135 tackles, 4 sacks); Sr. WR-DB Josh Grimm (107 tackles, 2 sacks; 46 of 54 XPs, 2 FGs); Sr. WR-DB Luke Maguder (30 carries, 294 yards, 3 TDs; 24 carries, 437 yards, 5 TDs; 72 tackles, 2 INTs); So. WR-DB Kyle Melville (75 carries, 563 yards, 5 TDs; 29 catches, 410 yards, 3 TDs; 37 tackles, 2 INTs); Sr. QB Lorenzo Miele (98 of 163 passing, 1,536 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs; 99 carries, 405 yards, 9 TDs); Jr. RB-LB Elijah Santos (39 carries, 281 yards, 8 TDs; 15 catches, 209 yards, 3 TDs).

NOTRE DAME DUDES: Sr. DE Jourdan Cintron (6-0, 225; 49 tackles, 4 sacks); Sr. OL-DL Josh Kuczynski (5-11, 235; 41 tackles); Sr. WR-LB Alexander Labadia (68 tackles, 1 INT); Jr. OL-DL Christian Lewis (5-11, 250; 47 tackles, 2 sacks); Sr. WR-DB Tyrell Mosley (55 tackles, 3 INTs); Sr. WR-DB William Panza (42 catches, 338 yards, 2 TDs); Sr. WR-DB Mattaeo Petruzziello (21 catches, 297 yards, 2 TDs; 54 tackles, 2 INTs); Sr. QB Matthew Piechota (131-of-204 passing, 1,585 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs; 100 carries, 487 yards, 7 TDs); Sr. RB-LB Jacob Staton (158 carries, 1,025 yards, 10 TDs; 96 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 INTs); Sr. TE-LB Cooper Torrey (92 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 INTs).

WORDS: Notre Dame has been the favorite in this division but, man, did it have a fight on its hands against Law. That was a huge surprise given the disparity between teams from the SCC’s Tier 1 (ND) and Tier 3 (Law) but dang if the Lawmen didn’t make the Green Knights sweat. The game was tied at 14 with 5 minutes remaining when Staton scored on a 73-yard pass from Piechota, then ran for a 75-yard touchdown less than 3 minutes later. Staton, the SCC Tier 1 Player of the Year, was a monster in that win (247 yards rushing, three scores). Piechota is one of them dual-threat QBs that every defensive coordinator hates to face. ND’s defense, meanwhile, held the state’s highest scoring offense (48 ppg) to under 33 points for the first time all season. The Redcoats had no such issues with Rockville as they battered the Ramsr and played one of their best games of the season. They’ve done a terrific job all season spreading the ball around and did so again with eight players combining on 40 carries for 312 yards and six touchdowns (Melville led the way with 11 carries for 101 yards and a TD). And, oh yeah — the defense had three interceptions and nine sacks. NINE. Clement had four of those said sacks. This is the best team Berlin has seen all season, though, and ND has gotten this far playing a tougher schedule. The latter pays off more often than not in the playoffs.

MIKE: ND.

PETE: ND.

SEAN: ND.

CALPREPS: ND 31-17.

POLECAT: ND.

• • • •

CLASS SS

NO. 5 BARLOW vs. NO. 6 VALLEY REGIONAL/OLD LYME

WHERE/WHEN: Arute Field, Central Connecticut State University, 5:30 p.m.

RECORDS: Barlow 10-2; Valley/Lyme 11-1.

WATCH: HERE.

TICKETS: HERE.

ROSTERS: HERE.

SEMIFINALS: Barlow 40, No. 1 Cromwell/Portland 35; Old/Regional 26, No. 7 Gilbert/Northwestern Regional/Housatonic Regional 14.

FINALS HISTORY: Barlow 0-1; Valley/Lyme 1-0 (won 2014 Class S-Large).

BARLOW DUDES: Sr. WE-TE Evan Corazzelli (14 catches, 433 yards, 7 TDs; 36 tackles, 1 INT); Sr. OL-DL Tristan Counter (70 tackles, 5 sacks); Jr. WR-DE Liam Kiernan (34 tackles, 3.5 sacks); Sr. RB-DB Mason Leavitt (35 carries, 374 yards, 5 TDs; 103 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 INTs); So. RB-DB Scott Romano (66 carries, 712 yards, 8 TDs; 24 tackles); Jr. RB-LB Cole Peterson (62 carries, 599 yards, 4 TDs; 74 tackles, 2 INTs); Sr. QB-LB Danny Shaban (23 of 42 passing, 655 yards, 11 TDs; 205 carries, 1,873 yards, 30 TDs; 68 tackles, 10 sacks); Jr. RB-DB Dylan Taylor (83 carries, 670 yards, 11 TDs; 34 tackles, 2 INTs).

VALLEY/OLD LYME DUDES: Sr. OL-DL Samuel Bourez (5-10, 280); So. WR-LB Matthew Cooper; Sr. WR-DB Nick Cox (11 TD catches); Sr. WR-DB DiAngelo Jean-Pierre (10 TD catches); Jr. QB Grady Lacourciere (26 TD passes); Sr. OL-DL Adam Metz (6-3, 292); Sr. OL-DL Joseph Montazella; So. RB-LB Max Novak; Sr. RB-OLB Jake Rand (12 TD rushing); Sr WR-DB Andrew Yermenson.

WORDS: Shaban has been a beast this season quarterbacking a triple option attack that’s averaged 364.5 rushing yards a game. We use the word “beast” to describe him as he’s a former fullback who can use his strength to fight off tacklers just as well as he can fly past them. The Falcons ran 47 times for 541 yards (gets flush from excitement) and five touchdowns in Sunday’s win over Cromwell/Portland and reminded everyone that while Shaban has been their primary weapon that they have other dudes who can hurt a defense. Peterson ran for a game-high 212 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries while Romano had 12 carries for 166 yards and a score. Shaban also completed the only two passes he threw, one of which was a 30-yard touchdown to Leavitt. We’re very intrigued to see how Barlow fares against the WARRIORCATS after how good their defense played in Sunday’s win over G/N/H. The latter’s Fred Camp raced for an 89-yard touchdown run on the game’s first offensive play but Valley/Old Lyme allowed 137 yards on 50 plays the remainder of the game. Offensively, it likes to be balanced with Rand, Lacourciere, Cox and the very dangerous Jean-Pierre sharing touches (the latter could be electric on Arute’s turf field). The Voices keep telling us this will be the most high-scoring game with Barlow winning another shootout.

MIKE: TERRORBIRDS.

PETE: TERRORBIRDS.

SEAN: WARRIORCATS.

CALPREPS: TERRORBIRDS 31-21.

POLECAT: TERRORBIRDS.

• • • •

CLASS S

NO. 1 ANSONIA vs. NO. 2 BLOOMFIELD (PART LXIX)

WHERE/WHEN: Arute Field, Central Connecticut State University, 10:30 a.m.

RECORDS: Ansonia 12-0; Bloomfield 10-2.

HERE: WATCH.

TICKETS: HERE.

ROSTERS: HERE.

SEMIFINALS: Ansonia 35, No. 4 Woodland 20; Bloomfield 45, No. 3 Holy Cross 21.

FINALS HISTORY: (Prepares to get writer’s cramp) Ansonia 20-11 (won 2016 Class S, 2011-13 Class S, 2006-07 Class S, 2002-03 Class S, 1995 Class S, 1994 Class S, 1987-89 Class S, 1981-84 Class S-II, 1979 Class M, 1976-77 Class S); (takes long sip of water) Bloomfield 9-7 (won 2018 Class S, 2015 Class S, 2003 Class SS, 2001 Class S, 2000 Class M, 1997-99 Class S, 1982 Class M-I).

ANSONIA DUDES: Sr. RB-LB David Cassetti; QB Chris Kaminski; Sr. RB-LB Machi Ingram; Sr. OL-DL Tracey Ray (6-3, 260), Jr. TE-DE Preston Dziubina (6-3, 218).

BLOOMFIELD DUDES: Sr. OL-DL D’Andre Alvelo (6-0, 228; 58 tackles, 3 sacks); So. QB Darrien Foster (135 of 199 passing, 2,544 yards, 29 TDs, 10 INTs); Sr. RB-WR-OLB Ja'Den Jesurum (34 carries, 313 yards, 5 TDs; 19 catches, 329 yards, 2 TDs; 27 tackles); Jr. WR-FS DAVIEN Kerr (60 carries, 684 yards, 6 TDs; 39 catches, 926 yards, 13 TDs; 61 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 INTs); Jr. WR-FS DAVION Kerr (37 catches, 786 yards, 9 TDs; 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3 INTs); Sr. RB-LB Damion Lewin-Gaynor (49 carries, 386 yards, 6 TDs); Sr. Travis Murray (6-3, 235; 50 tackles, 6.5 sacks); Sr. OL-DL Ryan Phillips (96 tackles, 8 sacks); So. RB-LB Edwin Rodriguez (78 carries, 525 yards, 7 TDs; 18 tackles); Sr. WR-DE Howard Simpson (6-5, 220; 99 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 3 INTs).

WORDS: JK — it’s actually the VII, dangit, seventh time these two programs have faced off in the state final (which is a record). This is the oddest game for us to pick because, on paper, we should be favoring the WARHAWKS. For starters, the latter did a number on Holy Cross, which Ansonia battled past for a 31-28 win on Oct. 21. Bloomfield is also the more explosive team with the Chargers not having the same team speed that they always have. Foster completed 12 of 19 passes for 259 yards with four touchdowns (and three interceptions), DAVIEN Kerr ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. DAVION Kerr needed just four catches to rack up 157 yards and two scores. Ansonia is going to have to be very sound defensively to keep the WARHAWKS contained. Offensively, the Chargers continue their decade-plus long tradition of being among the state’s best running teams. It didn’t attempt a pass against Woodland (thank you, Tom Brockett) with Cassetti continuing to be the Chargers’ Brahma bull with 24 carries for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Ingram, who has been nursing an injury, still popped off 75 yards on five carries and Kaminski got free for a 77-yard run. All that written there are few teams we hate to pick against more than Ansonia because its proven us wrong before. This group has consistently found ways to win tough games with Brockett telling GameTimeCT after Sunday’s win that, “This might be the most resilient (team) I have ever had,” and we’ll trust them to find a way to win another one and give the Chargers a state-record 21st CIAC state title.

MIKE: Ansonia.

PETE: Ansonia.

SEAN: Ansonia.

CALPREPS: Ansonia 30-28.

POLECAT: Ansonia.

• • • •

Ned Freeman’s cold, calculating computer rankings for CalPreps and MaxPreps: 1. Greenwich; 2. Fairfield Prep; 3. New Canaan; 4. Maloney; 5. St. Joseph (9-2); 6. North Haven; 7. Notre Dame-West Haven; 8. Staples (9-2); 9. Southington (9-2); 10. Trumbull (8-4).

Here’s where the other finalists are ranked: Killingly is No. 13, Ansonia No. 16, Berlin No. 18, Bloomfield No. 20, Barlow No. 22 and Valley Regional/Old Lyme No. 32.

• • • •

Thanks for reading.

Enjoy Saturday and all its football goodness.

Adios....