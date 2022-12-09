Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 05:29:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Black Hills POTENT WINTER STORM THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region through Wednesday night, with heavy snow, wind, and blizzard conditions for the northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota plains. Six inches or more of snow is expected for almost all of the area, with a good portion of far northeast Wyoming and the western South Dakota plains having very high potential for over a foot of snow. Favored locations across the northern Black Hills area will likely receive over 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds gusting 40 to over 50 mph at times on the plains, will support blizzard conditions at times. Further east across south central South Dakota, there will be a wintry mix of precipitation this morning, eventually changing over to all snow in the afternoon. Some areas of freezing rain this morning will produce icy conditions. Some uncertainty still remains with respect to the exact track, duration, and intensity of the storm over the next couple of days, which will impact snow amounts and winds. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches in many areas, with up to around 36 inches from Lead and Deadwood to Terry Peak and Cheyenne Crossing. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 03:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
WSLS
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Northern Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 05:29:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills POTENT WINTER STORM THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region through Wednesday night, with heavy snow, wind, and blizzard conditions for the northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota plains. Six inches or more of snow is expected for almost all of the area, with a good portion of far northeast Wyoming and the western South Dakota plains having very high potential for over a foot of snow. Favored locations across the northern Black Hills area will likely receive over 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds gusting 40 to over 50 mph at times on the plains, will support blizzard conditions at times. Further east across south central South Dakota, there will be a wintry mix of precipitation this morning, eventually changing over to all snow in the afternoon. Some areas of freezing rain this morning will produce icy conditions. Some uncertainty still remains with respect to the exact track, duration, and intensity of the storm over the next couple of days, which will impact snow amounts and winds. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 30 inches in most areas, highest amounts generally from Whitewood to Spearfish to near Beulah and across the higher terrain of the Bear Lodge Mountains. Snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the Four Corners area. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Foot Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bayfield, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Bayfield; Douglas WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches. Along the higher terrain of the North Shore expect 13 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Central St. Louis and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas and Bayfield Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area, the Red Cliff Band and the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Clark, Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Taylor Winter Storm Impacts Tonight Through Thursday.. .A strong winter storm affects parts of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and northern Wisconsin between today and Thursday. In northern Wisconsin, a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow arrives tonight. By Wednesday morning, a quarter inch of ice may coat roadways, trees, and power lines in these areas. Travel will likely be hazardous. This ice, coupled with strong winds gusting to 35 to 45 mph, may result in localized tree damage and power outages. Snow sets in by Wednesday morning with a prolonged light to moderate snowfall through Thursday. This forecast is very sensitive to temperatures, which will be right near freezing. If temperatures warm a few degrees above freezing, icing will be reduced. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to a quarter of an inch are possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and further ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Taylor and Clark Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Vieques by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 10:45:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-16 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Vieques HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northern and eastern Vieques. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Kenai Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Kenai Peninsula WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. * WHERE...Western Kenai Peninsula. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall near the Inlet from Nikiski to Soldotna to Ninilchik including the Sterling Highway. Areas closer to Kachemak Bay will likely see precipitation turn to mostly rain.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Casper Mountain, Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Casper Mountain; Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 in the lower elevations, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations and Casper Mountain. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to nearly impossible at times in rural areas, and any roads on Casper Mountain.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burnett, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Sawyer; Washburn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Oglala Lakota by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Oglala Lakota POTENT WINTER STORM LIKELY EARLY TUESDAY THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region Tuesday through Wednesday, with heavy snow, wind, and mixed precipitation for portions of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. Several inches of snow is likely in many areas, especially in the northern Black Hills where there is the potential for 1 to 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds, with gusts over 50 mph, will be possible on the plains east of the Black Hills, supporting potential blizzard conditions. Further east into south central South Dakota, there will be the potential for freezing rain and sleet with icing possible. Uncertainty still remains at this time with respect to the track, duration, and intensity of the storm, which will impact snow amounts and winds. This is especially the case for areas just east and southeast of the Black Hills (including Rapid City, Custer, Newcastle, and Hermosa), where downslope drying could highly affect snow amounts. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...The Custer County Plains, the Fall River County Plains and Oglala Lakota County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From Monday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Aurora, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas, Hanson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Aurora; Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Sanborn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event. Freezing drizzle may mix with snow at times tonight and Wednesday, before changing to all snow Wednesday night. Winds will increase Wednesday afternoon producing areas of blowing snow.
weather.gov
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 06:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-13 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads may be slick and freezing fog will add to the hazardous driving condition. freezing fog coverage is expected to expand overnight into Tuesday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Sherburne, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Anoka; Dakota; Hennepin; Isanti; Ramsey; Sherburne; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow and sleet expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Le Sueur by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carver, McLeod, Meeker, Scott, Wright by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 09:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carver; McLeod; Meeker; Scott; Wright WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow and sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Meeker, Wright, McLeod, Carver and Scott Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beadle, Brule, Gregory, Jerauld by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Beadle; Brule; Gregory; Jerauld WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Beadle, Gregory, Jerauld and Brule Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event. Precipitation will mix with and change to snow this afternoon. Freezing drizzle may mix with snow tonight and Wednesday, before changing to all snow Wednesday night. Winds will increase Wednesday afternoon producing areas of blowing snow.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Calhoun, Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 08:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle, Redwood, Renville, Stevens, Swift by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 09:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac Qui Parle; Redwood; Renville; Stevens; Swift; Yellow Medicine WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Carter, Garvin, Murray by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 05:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carter; Garvin; Murray The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northwestern Carter County in southern Oklahoma Northwestern Murray County in southern Oklahoma * Until 630 AM CST. * At 550 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hennepin, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Pauls Valley, Wynnewood, Stratford, Elmore City, Katie, Tatums, Hennepin and Pooleville. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 56 and 71. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Comments / 0