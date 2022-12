Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s NXT Deadline 2022 preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and today the Tuesday night brand steps inside the Iron Survivor Challenge for a brand new (and complicated) signature match to determine the next contenders to the top singles titles. Deadline has just five matches on the card just like Survivor Series: WarGames, which makes since considering both have big gimmick matches at their core. But the matches on tap for today do have a lot of potential including two title bouts and a heated(ish) grudge match, so let’s go ahead and jump right in!

2 DAYS AGO