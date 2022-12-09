Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Bulls Tonight
The Chicago Bulls are considered underdogs as they enter Sunday evening's game against the Atlanta Hawks. However, do not let Chicago's losing record fool you. Atlanta and Chicago are trending in opposite directions, and the Bulls are well-positioned to win tonight. Below are our five keys to victory for Atlanta.
Centre Daily
Dodgers: Kershaw Reveals that LA Wasn’t His Only Option
Clayton Kershaw is locked in with the Dodgers for the 2023 season, but previous speculations that circulated about whether or not Clayton Kershaw would return also revealed that the southpaw was entertaining the idea of playing for one particular team. Rumors surfaced that the 3-time Cy Young winner was looking...
Centre Daily
Durant, Irving propel rested Nets past skidding Wizards
Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched a season best with...
Centre Daily
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery on left shin
DETROIT — Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News on Monday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has been sidelined for 17 games since the Pistons' loss to the Boston Celtics on Nov. 9.
Centre Daily
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Among League Leaders in Free Throw Attempts and Percentage
Oklahoma City fans were frustrated last season when then-Spurs guard Dejounte Murray was selected as an All-Star replacement over OKC's lead guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The former Clipper averaged 24.5 points, 5.9 assists and five rebounds last year for the Thunder, and while the Oklahoma City faithful knew that Gilgeous-Alexander was talented, few envisioned the 11th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft averaging 30.8 points per game the following season. A huge aid to SGA's scoring uptick has been his ability to consistently get to the charity strip.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers Discusses Tyrese Maxey’s ‘Big Week’ Ahead
The Philadelphia 76ers haven’t had the services of their third-year rising star Tyrese Maxey since the team’s November 18 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Twenty minutes into the game, Maxey checked out with a foot injury after draining one of his two free throws to earn his 24th point in the first half.
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Reflects On Returning To Face Indiana Pacers For First Time Since 2021 Trade
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo became an NBA superstar with the Indiana Pacers, the team that drafted him. He was an All-Star before injuries slowed his promising career. On Monday, Oladipo plays his first game back in Indianapolis. Here's what he had to say about his return:. “It definitely brings...
Centre Daily
Fast-paced Indiana holding its own in Eastern Conference
When the season began, it wasn't clear how much longer Myles Turner would be with the Indiana Pacers. That's still a reasonable question — but now there's another one alongside it: How much longer can those Pacers stay in the playoff race?. After losing 57 games a season ago,...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Race Thompson Drains 3-Pointer Against Arizona
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Race Thompson is keeping Indiana in this one with his 3-point shot. With 6:30 left in the first half, Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson dribbled to the left side off a ball screen. Thompson popped to the top of the key and stepped into a 3-pointer on Johnson's pass.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Stephen Curry Includes Two Lakers In His All-Time Top Five Players List
A franchise as historic as yours Los Angeles Lakers is of course built up from the history of all-time talent. A list of talents that can very well put together multiple teams just from the Hall of Fame talent alone. In today's game, most of the young viewers were not...
12-years-old running back goes viral, does not look 12
Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-years-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
Bills vs. Miami: Tyreek Hill Could Be OUT for Saturday Showdown?
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet in their rematch, the crucial AFC East matchup this weekend likely adding a great deal of clarity to who's who in the division ... and maybe in the playoff race. But will one of the NFL's fastest and best players be a...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LeBron James Admits L.A. Was Totally Spent By Overtime Of Sixers Loss
Your Los Angeles Lakers worked their tails off to score 10 points in the final 35 seconds of regulation and force their game against the Philadelphia 76ers into overtime Friday. But it appeared that the effort it took to salvage the contest in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter...
Centre Daily
Panthers WR DJ Moore Set to Undergo MRI
The Carolina Panthers are sitting just one game out of first place in the NFC South thanks to a dominant rushing attack. That said, when the Panthers do throw the ball, DJ Moore is their guy. Well, the Panthers are uncertain if they will have "their guy" for this week's home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Centre Daily
Analysis: NFL fight against fakery leads to feud with Jordan
After reminding teams to leave the fakery on the soccer pitch and the bluffing to the poker table, the NFL finds itself in a feverish feud with New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan. The seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end vehemently denies the league's accusation that he pretended to get hurt...
Centre Daily
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Sees LA in the Market for Dansby Swanson
The Trea Turner saga is officially over for the Dodgers. The long time coming was made official with Turner returning to the east coast but now the Dodgers have a new need to fill. Carlos Correa no longer seems to be a viable option for the Dodgers while Xander Bogaerts...
Centre Daily
Justin Jefferson Breaks Sammy White’s Vikings Single Game Receiving Yardage Record
You knew it was going to happen at some point. Justin Jefferson has come close to breaking Sammy White's Vikings single game receiving yardage record before. White had 210 yards all the way back in 1976, and Jefferson — who came into Sunday's game against the Lions with six career games of at least 160 receiving yards — finally broke though with 223 on 11 catches in Minnesota's loss in Detroit.
Centre Daily
Detroit vs. Everybody: 59 Percent of NFL Experts Select Vikings
The Detroit Lions are 2-point home favorites against the Minnesota Vikings. In their last meeting at U.S. Bank Stadium earlier this season, Detroit twice blew a double-digit lead and ended up losing, 28-24, to drop their record to 1-2. Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown had his streak of eight consecutive games...
