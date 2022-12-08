Read full article on original website
What is West Virginia House Bill 2365?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia House Bill (HB) 2365, which relates to people being accessories to crimes, did not complete the legislative process during the 2022 legislative season. The death of Mercer County teen Kierra Jackson has brought House Bill (HB) 2365 back into attention, but what exactly would it have done? To understand what HB 2365 […]
wchstv.com
Eight more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were announced Monday in West Virginia as active virus cases fell slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release as the state’s pandemic death total increased to 7,646:. a 61-year-old woman...
West Virginia residents with no internet urged to file complaint to FCC
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you have a problem with your internet, West Virginia’s U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito want to hear from you. The senators say West Virginians can submit a claim if the FCC says you have internet service, but you really don’t. They say it is important for anyone […]
West Virginia’s counties receive storm relief
Several counties in West Virginia are about to receive relief after suffering from severe weather.
WSAZ
Gov. Justice | WVDHHR Cabinet Secretary retiring
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is retiring, Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday during a virtual press conference. Bill Crouch’s retirement will be effective December 31, 2022. Bill J. Crouch was appointed Cabinet Secretary of the West...
Grant applications to open in five WV counties
Five West Virginia counties are about to receive a boost to their local nonprofits.
wvpublic.org
Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday
Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
Medicine shortage affecting West Virginia pharmacies
In the middle of a "tripledemic," some medications, including Children's Tylenol, are hard to find in stock.
Why does WV have a giant teapot?
West Virginia has its fair share of oddities, but the giant teapot right at the tip of the northern panhandle certainly stands out.
Light Reading
Biden admin awards more than $5.7M to West Virginia in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that West Virginia received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. West Virginia is receiving $5,728,065.00 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
WV one of the least-green states to die in
A recent study from Choice Mutual Insurance Agency has found that West Virginia is one of the least-green states in the nation to die in.
WVNT-TV
Top Stories of the Week in Southern West Virginia | 12/5/22-12/11/22
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Just in case you missed anything this week, take a look at our top stories from this week!. list will be published every Sunday and will include a small intro to each story, as well as a link to each original story! Depending on how the week goes, this list could include anywhere from three stories to ten!
5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
WVNT-TV
Rise In Missing People In WV
Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer …. Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer beater. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather …. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather at local brewery. WV Paranormal Investigators. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co. Beer. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co....
WVSU, UniCare Health Plan of WV Announce Establishment of Scholarship Program
INSTITUTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State University (WVSU) and UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia today announced the establishment of a new scholarship program at the university to expand the number of frontline workers in the state, increase access to care and improve health equity in West Virginia’s underserved areas.
WSAZ
W.Va. lawmakers look to incentivize jury duty
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was perhaps the biggest trial in years for Kanawha County -- a police officer killed, the alleged gunman charged with murder. Both sides were prepared for trial March 28, 2022, and then everything stopped. “This trial can not go forward today as a jury trial...
WDTV
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A spokesperson for the Department of...
Southern Regional Jail reports 13th death so far this year
