San Jose receives millions from the state for homeless motels, so where are these rooms?

KTVU FOX 2
San Jose moves forward with plans to build 32,000 housing units
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For the first time in over a decade, the city of San Jose says new housing will be built in the near future. The North San Jose development will add over 30,000 homes and will be located near public transit stations. The agreement to build more...
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
East Bay woman feeds unhoused people every week, now she is facing homelessness
Sharon Alexander is set to be evicted at the end of January.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco renters offered big buyouts from property owners
Some San Francisco property owners are offering hundreds of thousands of dollars to get renters out. Housing experts say those buyouts being offered to renters is a sign that there is still not enough housing in the city.
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
kion546.com
‘I feel embarrassed for our city’; City Council debate leaves San Mateo without a mayor
SAN MATEO, California (KPIX) — Bucking a 128-year-old tradition, a heated city council dispute has left San Mateo without a mayor. For more than a century, the city has a rotational system where the most senior councilmember is selected mayor. But now two brand new councilmembers are blocking attempts...
NBC Bay Area
Residential Units Damaged by Fire in San Jose
Crews responded to a two-alarm fire in San Jose Monday, officials confirmed. The fire began burning at around 11:50 a.m. on the 4700 block of Hatfield Walkway and was under control less than an hour later. San Jose Fire Department officials said on Twitter one patient was taken to a...
Is California Releasing Relief Payments To All LGBTQ Residents Very Soon?
The City of San Francisco started a guaranteed income program for its transgender people in November, sparking suspicions that the state of California may create a statewide stimulus check for all LGBTQ individuals.
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program
Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
lhsepic.com
Housing prices rise in Silicon Valley
Skyrocketing housing prices and declining home listings in Silicon Valley have forced many renters out of their homes and left potential homeowners lost in a market of unattainable residences. Increasing prices and older resident demographics have taken the future of buying property out of the picture for many. Moreover, this housing crisis has significantly contributed to issues like declining enrollment in FUHSD, while disproportionately affecting lower-income and blue-collar workers looking to move into the coveted location.
Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
A startling number of luxury units in San Francisco's most opulent buildings are sitting empty. Here's why, according to a market expert.
KRON4
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area counties
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Airport workers rallying for better wages, benefits. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Medication...
Apply to get $1,200 in monthly guaranteed income in San Francisco
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Are you struggling financially right now? If so, know you're not alone. Costs have skyrocketed in California and are approximately 6.0% higher this year versus last year in San Francisco.(source)
2 separate Monday shootings in San Francisco, police say
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two early-morning shootings Monday, according to a SFPD tweet. One of the shooting victims was also stabbed, and another person was stabbed as part of the same incident. SFPD responded to the first incident at about 1:45 a.m. on Hyde Street and Fulton Street […]
Despite having housing assistance, San Francisco woman struggles to find a new home
SAN FRANCISCO - A homeless woman who takes care of her disabled brother during the day while holding down a job at night has discovered that finding a place to live, even with her brother eligible for housing assistance, has proved nearly impossible.For tens of thousands of people in the Bay Area waiting for housing assistance, The housing shortage has made units scarce, expensive, and very difficult to secure, especially with government issued vouchers. It is a complex process that can leave some waiting for years before they acquire a home. Read part 1 of Leticia and Adolphus Washington's storyOne...
Poets and Quants
In The Heart Of Silicon Valley, A Soft Landing For The Laid-Off
Hundreds of tech companies are based in the Bay Area of California, with concentrations in San Francisco and the South Bay’s Silicon Valley. As tens of thousands of tech workers lose their jobs in a major industry bloodletting, it makes sense that business schools in the area would step up and offer to help the jobless get back on their feet.
Woman arrested after lighting restroom on fire in South San Francisco park
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (KRON) — A woman was arrested after lighting a restroom on fire on Saturday at Orange Memorial Park, the South San Francisco announced in a Facebook post. A report says that the fire was lit inside the restroom near the basketball courts. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect […]
EXCLUSIVE: 79-year-old woman kicked in stomach on SF Muni bus, highlighting increase in attacks
"I get in the bus, need to scan my Clipper. I saw him standing up - he kicked me with his foot." Lisa, who stands barely over 5-feet-tall, says it was a straight up random attack - the man in the red hooded jacket did not take anything from her.
smartcitiesdive.com
San Jose, California, to eliminate minimum parking requirements
San Jose, California, became the latest city to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments following a unanimous vote by the city council to approve the measure on Tuesday. The policy aims to make building additional housing easier and less expensive, encourage greater building density, reduce the public’s reliance on...
4 top pho spots in San Jose, CA
From the most variety to the best flavorful meats, we break down some of the top phở restaurants in San Jose, CA.
