Winter Park, CO

skyhinews.com

Snowstorm to hit Grand, Summit and Routt counties beginning Monday

Grand County will see 8 to 12 inches of snow as a storm rolls in today, with blizzard conditions hitting Routt County area. According to the National Weather Service of Denver/Boulder, this winter weather advisory begins Monday, Dec.12, at 1 p.m. and ends on 5 p.m. Wednesday, with heavy wind gusts and snowfall expected.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Granby Ranch opens for winter season with new leadership

The first chair banner has been torn and Grand County’s second ski resort has officially opened for the season. Granby Ranch welcomed skiers and riders Saturday morning, Dec. 10, with freshly groomed slopes and even free coffee. General Manager Roxanne Hoover is in her first year in the position,...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Opinion | Patrick Brower: Darn, there likely will be positive job growth in ‘23￼

The headline in The Denver Post said it well: “Colorado economy will cool next year, but it won’t freeze over.”. That headline was over a story about the annual yearly economic preview called the Colorado Business Economic Outlook from the University of Colorado Boulder. The Leeds School of Business at CU Boulder puts together this usually prescient annual economic forecast, which has been offered for 58 years.
COLORADO STATE

