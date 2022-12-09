Read full article on original website
Pleasanton Express
Did someone say tamales?
As December arrives, the weather is fitting for it. Social media is abundant in posts regarding stews, soups and the warm, comfortable food of everybody’s preference. While I am a fan of all food (as you can tell), I do have a Christmas and winter time favorite, tamales. Last year, the kids decided to become interested in the making of tamales and realized how much work is involved. With my wife and I serving as the supervision, they toiled, cooked and their first batch was pretty good. We have decided to repeat the tradition again this year and hopefully the children can take this tradition with them throughout their lives with their children.
