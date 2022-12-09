Read full article on original website
Oregon drug policy director pleads guilty to assaulting child
On Oct. 20, the executive director of the Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission pled guilty in Marion County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor assault charge for physically injuring a child in January of 2022.
Central City Concern on Mayor Wheeler’s homeless shelter plan
Central City Concern has been the forefront of dealing with Portland’s homeless issues since it was founded in 1979.
Critical shortage of public defenders reaches into all corners of Oregon’s criminal justice system
Speaking to “Think Out Loud” Thursday, Democratic Speaker of the House Dan Rayfield said they would be bringing legislation to make that system work. Senate minority leader Tim Knopp said he’s hopeful the parties will be able to craft bipartisan legislation on housing, homelessness and public safety “from defense attorneys to district attorneys, to our rank and file law enforcement, because they all need to be supported.
Oregon City police arrest 4 in retail theft operation
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police arrested four people Friday as part of a retail theft operation at a Home Depot. With the holiday shopping season, there has been a rise in thefts. Oregon City officers worked with loss prevention employees to target thieves. The operation led to...
Readers respond: Employers shirk duty with tip-based jobs
Does your doctor ask for a tip? Tipping culture is simply a way for employers to shirk the responsibility of paying workers a fair wage. Employers are eager to convert as many jobs as possible into tip-based jobs to save money. A tip-based employment economy is worse for everyone except employers.
‘Holidays always increase the stress’: Portland metro sees rise in domestic violence cases
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’ve watched our news coverage this month, you’ve seen us report, unfortunately, on several domestic violence situations, including assault and murder-suicides. Last week, Clark County deputies responded to a home in Salmon Creek after a woman caller told 911 operators her husband had...
Results not as they appeared on Election Night in two local races
Candidates for Tigard and Tualatin council seats were leading Nov. 8, but they fell behind once all ballots were counted.Two candidates in Washington County who were leading in their races on Election Night will not be sworn in, come January. That's because as ballots continued to trickle in and the tallies were made official, their opponents pulled ahead in the races for Tigard and Tualatin city council seats. Races across Washington County and the state were finalized Monday, Dec. 5. Votes continued to be tabulated for days after the Nov. 8 election. That's common in Oregon, as it is in...
Wheeler will ‘no longer partner’ with commission if homeless funds rejected
Mayor Ted Wheeler shared tough words as he spoke at a forum with Commissioner Dan Ryan and members of the Portland Business Alliance Thursday morning.
Food insecurity worries Clark Co. residents ahead of holidays
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KPTV) - Food banks in Southwest Washington are asking for help as they see an increase of food-insecure people looking for meals during the holiday season. Elizabeth Cerveny, Executive Director of the North County Community Food Bank in Battle Ground, says they’ve seen an increase in clients...
PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies
The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
Highly contagious bird flu found in ducks and chickens in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A highly contagious version of avian influenza, most commonly known as the bird flu, has been found in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. The detection is the first in a non-commercial flock in Clackamas County, being found spreading through a flock...
Oregon Gov. Brown extends emergency order as respiratory illnesses surge
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is extending a state of emergency as a surge of respiratory illnesses in adults and children — including RSV, the flu and COVID-19 — strains hospitals. The executive order issued Wednesday calls for the Oregon Health Authority and other state...
▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
How Eliminating Single-Family-Only Zoning Will Impact Builders and Developers
For more than a decade, Eric Thompson built high-end spec infill homes in Portland, Oregon. His company, Oregon Homeworks, had 10 to 15 starts a year, which sold for $1 million and up. But about three years ago, Thompson started building homes with accessory dwelling units (ADUs), splitting the lots, and selling the ADUs separately in anticipation of Portland’s zoning reforms. Today, his business model revolves around building multiple homes on lots previously zoned for single-family housing.
Oregon City police arrest four shoplifting suspects at Home Depot
During just one day, officers conduct operation to deter trend of 'brazen thefts'On Dec. 10, Oregon City police arrested four people in one day of an anti-shoplifting operation at Home Depot. "Officers were assisted by loss prevention employees and targeted thieves after seeing an uptick in brazen thefts this holiday shopping season," said OCPD Sgt. Joseph Pagano. "All of the probable cause arrests were referred to the Oregon City Municipal Court for prosecution." OCPD officers were assisted by officers with the Milwaukie Police Department. Pagano said that all stolen merchandise was able to be returned to the store....
Cost Estimate to Replace Interstate Bridge Increases 56%
The administrator for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Project today released new cost estimates for the job, which would create a new span across the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver, Wash., add light rail to the bridge and make a variety of changes to the highways on both sides of the river.
Another Fentanyl Sentence in Oregon, Dec. 9
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A Tigard, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for trafficking illegal narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, in the Portland area. Cole Richard Killion, 35, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in March 2021, while investigating fentanyl trafficking in the Portland area, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) learned, through various investigative tactics including financial analyses, that Killion was involved in the distribution of counterfeit oxycodone pills. Between December 2020 and February 2021, Killion’s bank account recorded 37 cash deposits and electronic funds transfers totaling approximately $56,000, which was inconsistent with his apparent employment status. On August 4, 2021, agents executed a federal search warrant on Killion’s Tigard residence where he was living with his parents. That day, Killion left the house carrying a rectangular case containing more than 500 counterfeit oxycodone pills and various drug paraphernalia. A further search of the residence returned an additional 1,500 pills later confirmed to contain fentanyl, 187 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, 345 grams of methamphetamine, and 501 grams of cocaine. Investigators also located two firearms, ammunition, and other materials indicating Killion’s involvement in drug trafficking. On August 5, 2021, Killion was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and impeding an officer authorized to conduct a search a warrant. Later, on August 17, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Killion on the drug trafficking and firearm charges. On October 12, 2022, he pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. This case was investigated by HSI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Westside Interagency Narcotics Task Force (WIN). It was prosecuted by Cassady A. Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. WIN includes representatives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaverton, Hillsboro, and Tigard Police Departments. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin. A 3-milligram dose of fentanyl—a few grains of the substance—is enough to kill an average adult male. The availability of illicit fentanyl in Oregon has caused a dramatic increase in overdose deaths throughout the state.
‘We’re all just stuck out here:’ Homeless camps cleared from Central Eastside, some not offered services in return
PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless man stokes a small fire outside of his tent Sunday morning on the corner of Southeast 6th Avenue and Oak Street. He’s only been sleeping there for a short time after Portland’s Rapid Response teams cleared his site twice in one day.
MultCo. leaders respond to Wheeler’s $33 million homeless plan
Multnomah County leaders are reacting to the mayor's demand they help fund sanctioned campsites across Portland.
