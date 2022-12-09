ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Comments / 1

Related
ijpr.org

Critical shortage of public defenders reaches into all corners of Oregon’s criminal justice system

Speaking to “Think Out Loud” Thursday, Democratic Speaker of the House Dan Rayfield said they would be bringing legislation to make that system work. Senate minority leader Tim Knopp said he’s hopeful the parties will be able to craft bipartisan legislation on housing, homelessness and public safety “from defense attorneys to district attorneys, to our rank and file law enforcement, because they all need to be supported.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon City police arrest 4 in retail theft operation

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police arrested four people Friday as part of a retail theft operation at a Home Depot. With the holiday shopping season, there has been a rise in thefts. Oregon City officers worked with loss prevention employees to target thieves. The operation led to...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Times

Results not as they appeared on Election Night in two local races

Candidates for Tigard and Tualatin council seats were leading Nov. 8, but they fell behind once all ballots were counted.Two candidates in Washington County who were leading in their races on Election Night will not be sworn in, come January. That's because as ballots continued to trickle in and the tallies were made official, their opponents pulled ahead in the races for Tigard and Tualatin city council seats. Races across Washington County and the state were finalized Monday, Dec. 5. Votes continued to be tabulated for days after the Nov. 8 election. That's common in Oregon, as it is in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Food insecurity worries Clark Co. residents ahead of holidays

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KPTV) - Food banks in Southwest Washington are asking for help as they see an increase of food-insecure people looking for meals during the holiday season. Elizabeth Cerveny, Executive Director of the North County Community Food Bank in Battle Ground, says they’ve seen an increase in clients...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies

The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Builder

How Eliminating Single-Family-Only Zoning Will Impact Builders and Developers

For more than a decade, Eric Thompson built high-end spec infill homes in Portland, Oregon. His company, Oregon Homeworks, had 10 to 15 starts a year, which sold for $1 million and up. But about three years ago, Thompson started building homes with accessory dwelling units (ADUs), splitting the lots, and selling the ADUs separately in anticipation of Portland’s zoning reforms. Today, his business model revolves around building multiple homes on lots previously zoned for single-family housing.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City police arrest four shoplifting suspects at Home Depot

During just one day, officers conduct operation to deter trend of 'brazen thefts'On Dec. 10, Oregon City police arrested four people in one day of an anti-shoplifting operation at Home Depot. "Officers were assisted by loss prevention employees and targeted thieves after seeing an uptick in brazen thefts this holiday shopping season," said OCPD Sgt. Joseph Pagano. "All of the probable cause arrests were referred to the Oregon City Municipal Court for prosecution." OCPD officers were assisted by officers with the Milwaukie Police Department. Pagano said that all stolen merchandise was able to be returned to the store....
OREGON CITY, OR
WWEEK

Cost Estimate to Replace Interstate Bridge Increases 56%

The administrator for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Project today released new cost estimates for the job, which would create a new span across the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver, Wash., add light rail to the bridge and make a variety of changes to the highways on both sides of the river.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Another Fentanyl Sentence in Oregon, Dec. 9

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A Tigard, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for trafficking illegal narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, in the Portland area. Cole Richard Killion, 35, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in March 2021, while investigating fentanyl trafficking in the Portland area, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) learned, through various investigative tactics including financial analyses, that Killion was involved in the distribution of counterfeit oxycodone pills. Between December 2020 and February 2021, Killion’s bank account recorded 37 cash deposits and electronic funds transfers totaling approximately $56,000, which was inconsistent with his apparent employment status. On August 4, 2021, agents executed a federal search warrant on Killion’s Tigard residence where he was living with his parents. That day, Killion left the house carrying a rectangular case containing more than 500 counterfeit oxycodone pills and various drug paraphernalia. A further search of the residence returned an additional 1,500 pills later confirmed to contain fentanyl, 187 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, 345 grams of methamphetamine, and 501 grams of cocaine. Investigators also located two firearms, ammunition, and other materials indicating Killion’s involvement in drug trafficking. On August 5, 2021, Killion was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and impeding an officer authorized to conduct a search a warrant. Later, on August 17, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Killion on the drug trafficking and firearm charges. On October 12, 2022, he pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. This case was investigated by HSI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Westside Interagency Narcotics Task Force (WIN). It was prosecuted by Cassady A. Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. WIN includes representatives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaverton, Hillsboro, and Tigard Police Departments. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin. A 3-milligram dose of fentanyl—a few grains of the substance—is enough to kill an average adult male. The availability of illicit fentanyl in Oregon has caused a dramatic increase in overdose deaths throughout the state.
TIGARD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy