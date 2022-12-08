ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IL Attorney General announces $10.7B settlement with Walgreens, CVS over opioid epidemic allegations

(25 News Now) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a settlement with Walgreens and CVS to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at their stores. The $10.7 billion settlement nationally requires significant improvements to how...
What’s Happening in Central Illinois - December 11

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the events happening around Central Illinois on December 11, 2022. The annual family holiday tradition is here! “The Nutcracker” features 100 of Peoria Ballet’s dancers, professional guest artists, and live music from Heartland Festival Orchestra. When: 2pm. Where:...
Strong system brings rain, gusty winds, & flurries this week

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Expect a quiet end the weekend as overcast skies continues. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will slightly increase tomorrow, which could cause some mixing in the atmosphere for the potential of some sunshine ahead of our next strong storm system. Highs will be in the low 40s.
