Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
IL Attorney General announces $10.7B settlement with Walgreens, CVS over opioid epidemic allegations
(25 News Now) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a settlement with Walgreens and CVS to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at their stores. The $10.7 billion settlement nationally requires significant improvements to how...
25newsnow.com
Illinois lawmakers hear from survivors during first hearing on proposed assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - When will enough be enough? It’s a question many people ask in the wake of the hundreds of mass shootings that make headlines each year. Survivors of recent mass shootings in Illinois are demanding a ban on the weapons used to kill their family members, friends and neighbors.
25newsnow.com
What’s Happening in Central Illinois - December 11
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the events happening around Central Illinois on December 11, 2022. The annual family holiday tradition is here! “The Nutcracker” features 100 of Peoria Ballet’s dancers, professional guest artists, and live music from Heartland Festival Orchestra. When: 2pm. Where:...
25newsnow.com
Strong system brings rain, gusty winds, & flurries this week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Expect a quiet end the weekend as overcast skies continues. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will slightly increase tomorrow, which could cause some mixing in the atmosphere for the potential of some sunshine ahead of our next strong storm system. Highs will be in the low 40s.
Comments / 0