25newsnow.com
Shotspotter alert leads to teen being arrested
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old teen is in the Juvenile Detention Center after being arrested after a Shot Spotter alert Sunday afternoon. Peoria Police say the seven round Shot Spotter alert came in just before 2:30 PM Sunday in the 2000 block of West Antoinette. A statement from...
Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart
Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
25newsnow.com
Pedestrian hit Monday evening in Peoria in ‘critical condition’; crash is not being investigated as hit & run
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle around 6:45 Monday night. Peoria Police said Jesse Hardin was “struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near the intersection of Wisconsin and McClure near the 900 block of East McClure.
25newsnow.com
Shots fired at apartment complex Saturday in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after a woman says she woke up to bullet holes in her apartment, Saturday. Sgt. Jeff Longfellow says police were called to the 700 block of N Golfcrest around 10:45 am to a report of shots fired. After arriving, police were unable to find any evidence.
Neponset man's wild ride ends in multiple charges
Cole Carlson, 24, Neponset, was charged with multiple offenses last week after he took Kewanee police on a vehicular pursuit.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A police pursuit following a reported hit and run has led to multiple charges against a Neponset man.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen shot in Peoria Friday, no suspect yet
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old male was shot multiple times on Friday afternoon, and Peoria Police are still looking for whoever did it. According to a PPD press release, officers responded to the 3400 block of Fallen Oak just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.
1470 WMBD
Central Illinois Proud
Chillicothe car crash victim identified
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified 44-year-old Katherine “Katie” Wright of Chillicothe as the victim of a deadly car crash on Friday night. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. She was...
wmay.com
Body Found, Believed To Be That Of Missing Woman
Menard County authorities say a body pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is believed to be that of a missing woman from Springfield. The 76-year-old woman was reported missing Friday, and her vehicle was parked near the river in Petersburg later that day. After an extensive search, personnel in a rescue boat spotted the body in the water around 4 Sunday afternoon.
1470 WMBD
Police arrest man for Peoria’s 17th homicide, also faces charges in other cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been arrested in connection with a homicide from September, and also faces charges in three other cases. Peoria Police say Domonicue Linwood, 24, faces charges in one case of First-Degree Murder, and counts in other cases ranging from Armed Robbery to Home Invasion.
wjbc.com
1 dead after single-car crash in southeast Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has released the name of the fatal crash victim from Friday evening in Bloomington. The victim was 19-year-old Rowan B. Rumley of Bloomington. The autopsy indicates that Rumley died from multiple blunt injuries after hitting a concrete barrier with his car. The crash...
25newsnow.com
25newsnow.com
21-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a young woman with an attempted murder warrant out for her arrest. Gabrielle L. Sturdivant is alleged to have gotten into her vehicle and approached a victim standing in the parking...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington school board member pleads guilty to agg. DUI, driving with revoked license
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Bloomington District 87 school board member Fitzgerald Samedy has pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI and driving with a revoked license. In early May, Bloomington Police said they were called to a report of a disturbance on South Evergreen Lane. Samedy, 36, reportedly got out...
25newsnow.com
PPD buy 89 guns in second buyback program in a month
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Less than an hour after the doors for Peoria Police Department’s gun buyback opened, money had already run out. Police offered to pay upwards of $500 for working firearms. Lieutenant James Chiola said people were lined up before the start to turn in weapons. Overall, 89 guns were collected including a sawed-off shotgun, a sawed-off rifle, and a ghost gun, which is a gun made from untraceable parts.
1470 WMBD
Man pleads not guilty to Pekin homicide
PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin man has pleaded not guilty to the death of a neighbor starting with an assault on Halloween. Tazewell County Circuit Court records indicate Kolby Kincade, 20, pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Thursday to counts of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Home Invasion. Kincade...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Another Pontiac Correctional Center Correctional Officer attacked
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A day after a union picket over safety at the Pontiac Correctional Center, we’re told another Correctional Officer was injured at the facility. The AFSCME Union President tells 25 News, again, it was an officer, and inmate incident just before 10 AM Thursday. That...
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
1470 WMBD
Woman not facing Drug Induced Homicide charge following arrest Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria County Circuit Court records indicate a Peoria woman is so far not facing the charge of Drug-Induced Homicide she was booked on, but officials remain concerned nonetheless. Sharon Lucy, 58 and who has a lengthy arrest history in Peoria County, was booked Tuesday on that...
wlds.com
Missing Person Investigation Underway Near Petersburg, Search is on Near Sangamon River
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies are currently conducting a missing persons investigation. According to a press release from shortly after 5:30 last night, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the Petersburg Police Department with a missing persons investigation along the the Sangamon River near Hurie Park.
