Fargo, ND

KFYR-TV

Bison football in FCS semifinals this Friday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Incarnate Word did North Dakota State a huge favor over the weekend. “The Word” beat second-seeded Sacramento State 66-63 in the highest-scoring playoff game in F.C.S. history. The Bison are the three-seed, so the Fargodome will be the site of the national semifinals on Friday.
FARGO, ND
River Falls Journal

RF grad Stoffel helps NDSU reach FCS semifinals

Joe Stoffel, a 2020 graduate of River Falls High School and a junior on the North Dakota State University football team, scored his first collegiate touchdown in the Bison’s 27-9 victory over Samford University in a NCAA Division I Football Championship Series (FCS) quarterfinal game last Friday night in Fargo.
FARGO, ND
herosports.com

2022 FCS Playoffs: NDSU vs. UIW Tale of the Tape

No. 3 seed North Dakota State hosts No. 7 Incarnate Word on Friday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. NDSUStatsUIW. 11-2Record12-1 17thSOS29th. 0.542 (2nd)3rd down...
FARGO, ND
247Sports

NDSU falls short against Montana after cold shooting second half

NDSU couldn't get over the hump against Montana, losing 82-75, on Saturday night at the SHAC. NDSU built a nine point lead before halftime but gave up a quick 5-0 run to take a four point lead into the break. The game was back and forth for most of the second half until Montana slowly pulled away when NDSU went eight minutes without a made field goal. The Grizzlies shot 56.6% from the floor for the game and scored 49 points in the second half to secure the win. The Bison welcomed Grant Nelson back to the lineup as he finished with 19 points on 8-19 shooting. Boden Skunberg led NDSU with 22 points including 12-12 from the free throw line. Montana was led by Josh Banian with 27 points and Brandon Whitney added 22 points. NDSU takes on Waldorf to finish out the non conference schedule tomorrow afternoon at the SHAC.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

12-10-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 2

10:06 - 10:20 – Derek Hutchinson, West Fargo Horace boys basketball head coach. 10:22 - 10:30 – Transfer portal… Mississippi State RB Dillon Johnson transferring “Since I am not very tough, and (Mike) Leach is glad I’m leaving, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with the hopes of finding a more fit playing environment for me.” Thoughts?!
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Moorhead man identified after Fargo crash

(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead man who crashed into a pair of concrete pillars near the Red River walking bridge in Fargo Friday night has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 51-year-old Robby Njos suffered serious injuries after the crash near the University exit of I-94 around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
FARGO, ND
fergusnow.com

LB Homes Announces That It Will Close Alcott Manor in February

LB Homes in Fergus Falls announced this week that they will be closing Alcott Manor Assisted Living effective February 3rd, 2023. They cited the ongoing economic and staffing realities facing healthcare and senior living options and the need for healthcare and senior living providers to operate as efficiently and sustainably is possible.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Winter Storm Warning: Now Through Wednesday Morning

A winter storm warning has been issued through most of North Dakota into Minnesota tonight until noon on Wednesday. Additional advisories may be warranted Thursday into Friday with a potential second burst of snow and increasing wind into Friday afternoon. Through tonight areas of a freezing drizzle and wintery mix...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Public Schools Principal resigns after several complaints

(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Public Schools principal has resigned. The West Fargo School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to release Jeffry Johnson from his contract. The district says at least one of two complaints against Johnson has been substantiated. Johnson, who had been Principal of Freedom Elementary...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Six Fargo Public School District teachers set to resign, retire

(Fargo, ND) -- Some turnover is coming to the Fargo Public School District by the way of resignations and retirements. The district is reporting that three teachers have filed to resign from their positions, while three more are set to retire at the end of the school year. Of the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Tow and snow: preparations for winter storm in the valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It only takes a winter storm or two in the midwest to realize one of the most imortant things you can do is prepare. And while some are preparing by stocking up on groceries or show shovels, others are preparing to ensure that we’re able to get there. And Fargo Public Works says that their staffing is the best it’s been for some time, and that they will be able to work around the clock.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94

WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
WEST FARGO, ND

