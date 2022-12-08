Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Bison football in FCS semifinals this Friday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Incarnate Word did North Dakota State a huge favor over the weekend. “The Word” beat second-seeded Sacramento State 66-63 in the highest-scoring playoff game in F.C.S. history. The Bison are the three-seed, so the Fargodome will be the site of the national semifinals on Friday.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU’s Skunberg Has Earned the TicketSmarter Summit League MBB Peak Performer of the Week Award
On Monday, league officials announced that North Dakota State junior guard Boden Skunberg has been awarded as the latest TicketSmarter Summit League Men’s Basketball Peak Performer of the Week for the first time in his career. He dominated the competition in three games throughout the week averaging 20.3 points...
River Falls Journal
RF grad Stoffel helps NDSU reach FCS semifinals
Joe Stoffel, a 2020 graduate of River Falls High School and a junior on the North Dakota State University football team, scored his first collegiate touchdown in the Bison’s 27-9 victory over Samford University in a NCAA Division I Football Championship Series (FCS) quarterfinal game last Friday night in Fargo.
herosports.com
2022 FCS Playoffs: NDSU vs. UIW Tale of the Tape
No. 3 seed North Dakota State hosts No. 7 Incarnate Word on Friday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. NDSUStatsUIW. 11-2Record12-1 17thSOS29th. 0.542 (2nd)3rd down...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota State Rides Hot Second Half To Defeat Samford In The FCS Quarterfinals
The Fargodome is a tough place to play, let alone if starting quarterback Michael Hiers is out due to injury for the Samford Bulldogs. With Hiers out, redshirt freshman Quincy Crittendon got the start, and the North Dakota State defense made their presence felt early. The Bison forced Samford into...
Montana basketball defeats NDSU behind Dickinson’s Aanen Moddy’s 17 point game
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Josh Bannan’s 27 points helped Montana defeat North Dakota State 82-75 on Saturday night. Bannan was 11-of-16 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) for the Grizzlies (5-5). Brandon Whitney scored 22 points while going 8 of 10 and 6-7 from the free-throw line. Dickinson High School graduate and North Dakota native […]
247Sports
NDSU falls short against Montana after cold shooting second half
NDSU couldn't get over the hump against Montana, losing 82-75, on Saturday night at the SHAC. NDSU built a nine point lead before halftime but gave up a quick 5-0 run to take a four point lead into the break. The game was back and forth for most of the second half until Montana slowly pulled away when NDSU went eight minutes without a made field goal. The Grizzlies shot 56.6% from the floor for the game and scored 49 points in the second half to secure the win. The Bison welcomed Grant Nelson back to the lineup as he finished with 19 points on 8-19 shooting. Boden Skunberg led NDSU with 22 points including 12-12 from the free throw line. Montana was led by Josh Banian with 27 points and Brandon Whitney added 22 points. NDSU takes on Waldorf to finish out the non conference schedule tomorrow afternoon at the SHAC.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
12-10-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 2
10:06 - 10:20 – Derek Hutchinson, West Fargo Horace boys basketball head coach. 10:22 - 10:30 – Transfer portal… Mississippi State RB Dillon Johnson transferring “Since I am not very tough, and (Mike) Leach is glad I’m leaving, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with the hopes of finding a more fit playing environment for me.” Thoughts?!
kvrr.com
Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is riding into West Fargo this week
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re a fan of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, this week can be your chance to see it in person. The traveling hotdog will be at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo on Monday and Tuesday. Both days from 4 p.m....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead man identified after Fargo crash
(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead man who crashed into a pair of concrete pillars near the Red River walking bridge in Fargo Friday night has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 51-year-old Robby Njos suffered serious injuries after the crash near the University exit of I-94 around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Times-Online
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo School Board to consider adding full, part-time reading teachers
(West Fargo, ND) -- Plenty of decisions on big issues are expected to be put in motion Monday night at the West Fargo School Board meeting, including the possibility of adding to the teaching staff at one school. The Board is expected to vote on the possibility of adding 1.5,...
fergusnow.com
LB Homes Announces That It Will Close Alcott Manor in February
LB Homes in Fergus Falls announced this week that they will be closing Alcott Manor Assisted Living effective February 3rd, 2023. They cited the ongoing economic and staffing realities facing healthcare and senior living options and the need for healthcare and senior living providers to operate as efficiently and sustainably is possible.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Winter Storm Warning: Now Through Wednesday Morning
A winter storm warning has been issued through most of North Dakota into Minnesota tonight until noon on Wednesday. Additional advisories may be warranted Thursday into Friday with a potential second burst of snow and increasing wind into Friday afternoon. Through tonight areas of a freezing drizzle and wintery mix...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Public Schools Principal resigns after several complaints
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Public Schools principal has resigned. The West Fargo School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to release Jeffry Johnson from his contract. The district says at least one of two complaints against Johnson has been substantiated. Johnson, who had been Principal of Freedom Elementary...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Six Fargo Public School District teachers set to resign, retire
(Fargo, ND) -- Some turnover is coming to the Fargo Public School District by the way of resignations and retirements. The district is reporting that three teachers have filed to resign from their positions, while three more are set to retire at the end of the school year. Of the...
740thefan.com
Underpass project, lack of city assistance lead Moorhead businesses to relocate to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – More than a dozen Moorhead businesses are being displaced by MnDOT’s 11th Street Underpass project, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The new underpass will run under two busy railroad tracks with the goal of improving safety and mobility in Moorhead. Mayor...
kroxam.com
ELDRED FIRST ENGLISH LUTHERAN CHURCH CANCELS SERVICES FOR SUNDAY, OUR SAVIOR’S IN CROOKSTON WILL REMAIN AS SCHEDULED
There will be no services tomorrow, December 11, at First English Lutheran of Eldred due to the icy weather. All services and Sunday School/Bible Class at Our Savior’s in Crookston will remain as scheduled.
valleynewslive.com
Tow and snow: preparations for winter storm in the valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It only takes a winter storm or two in the midwest to realize one of the most imortant things you can do is prepare. And while some are preparing by stocking up on groceries or show shovels, others are preparing to ensure that we’re able to get there. And Fargo Public Works says that their staffing is the best it’s been for some time, and that they will be able to work around the clock.
newsdakota.com
Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94
WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
