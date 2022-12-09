Read full article on original website
Maine organizations receive funds from Biden-Harris administration to expand rural businesses
(WABI) - Good news for businesses in rural areas here in Maine. The USDA has announced they are investing nearly a billion dollars to expand essential services for rural people, businesses, and entrepreneurs. The $981 million investment will help communities in 47 states, Guam, and the Virgin Islands. Maine will...
Mostly cloudy skies and cold, with some flurries for southern Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -As the low continues to slip to the south of the region, there may be a few flurries that fly for far southern Maine. The rest of the state remains dry through tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows drop back into the teens and single digits and winds will be out of the north at around 5-10 mph.
Breezy & Chilly Today, Light Snow & Snow Showers Tonight
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move southward across the state today. This will produce a bit more cloudiness over the area today along with the chance for a few isolated snow showers this afternoon. It will be another breezy and chilly day with highs in the mid-20 to low 30s and northwest winds gusting to 25-30 MPH making it feel colder. Strong low pressure over the Maritimes will move back to the west towards Maine tonight. Moisture wrapping around the storm will result in periods of light snow and snow showers spreading north to south across the state mainly after midnight tonight. Accumulations of a coating to an inch or two will be possible by daybreak Wednesday. Roads could be slippery in spots tonight and early Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will drop back to the teens for most spots. Winds will increase tonight and could gust to 35 MPH at times after midnight which will result in some areas of blowing snow too.
Penquis and local motorcycle clubs raises funds, collects donations for Christmas is for Kids
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’ll take more than a cold day to keep a motorcycle club and a local community agency from helping kids this holiday season. Dover-Foxcroft based motorcycle club, the Gunrunners were out today raising funds and collecting donations. Teaming up with Penquis, and other motorcycle clubs...
Maine court considering next steps after judge’s error invalidates 30-year attempted murder sentence
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court is deciding how to correct a judge’s error that invalidates the 30-year sentence of a Hartland man who shot at and wounded police officers, according to the Morning Sentinel. Richard Murray-Burns, 32, pleaded guilty to 13 charges last August, including 10...
