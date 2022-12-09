BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move southward across the state today. This will produce a bit more cloudiness over the area today along with the chance for a few isolated snow showers this afternoon. It will be another breezy and chilly day with highs in the mid-20 to low 30s and northwest winds gusting to 25-30 MPH making it feel colder. Strong low pressure over the Maritimes will move back to the west towards Maine tonight. Moisture wrapping around the storm will result in periods of light snow and snow showers spreading north to south across the state mainly after midnight tonight. Accumulations of a coating to an inch or two will be possible by daybreak Wednesday. Roads could be slippery in spots tonight and early Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will drop back to the teens for most spots. Winds will increase tonight and could gust to 35 MPH at times after midnight which will result in some areas of blowing snow too.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO