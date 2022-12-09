ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oktibbeha County, MS

West Point police search for suspect wanted for multiple crimes

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police are looking for a suspect wanted for several crimes. And they’re asking for your help to find him. Travis Morris is facing a laundry list of charges, including felony fleeing, two counts of felony malicious mischief, grand larceny, and burglary.
WEST POINT, MS
Identity of body found in Noxubee County still unknown

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County investigators are still trying to identify a body found late last week. Coroner R.L. Calhoun said results still have not come in to help identify the remains. Noxubee County deputies got a tip to check a house on Stewart Road this past...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
West Point man charged with aggravated assault for stabbing someone

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man was accused of stabbing another person. 42-year-old Wayco Campbell was charged with aggravated assault, along with several misdemeanors. West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said the incident happened at a home on High Street this past Friday. The victim was...
WEST POINT, MS
Columbus police cruiser destroyed, officer injured after crash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer was injured and a patrol car was destroyed after a weekend pursuit. The CPD vehicle slammed into a pole on Saturday night, near the intersection of Bluecutt and Military Roads. We are told a second cruiser was also damaged. Lowndes County...
COLUMBUS, MS
Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
Six taken to hospital after Lowndes County wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Saturday afternoon in Lowndes County sent six people to the hospital. The crash happened shortly before 4:37 on Highway 45 South near Old Highway 82. The crash only involved one vehicle. Two adults and four children occupied the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over several...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Houston police looking into possible accidental shooting

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Officers with the Houston Police Department are looking into a possible accidental shooting that happened Friday. Chief Adam Harmon said someone called Chickasaw 911 about a shooting victim at a home along Airport Road. Paramedics airlifted the man to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo...
HOUSTON, MS
Deliberations continue in Lowndes County murder trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury is still deliberating the fate of a murder suspect. Terry Macon’s trial started earlier this week. The jury got the case this morning and has been debating ever since. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was anything but a quiet Friday in Noxubee County. A tip to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office leads to the discovery of a body in a rural part of the county. The department has confirmed an unidentified body was found in an...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Hit and run involving pedestrian in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other first responders responded to the scene of a hit and run involving a pedestrian in Lee County. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said it happened Saturday morning on U.S. 45 south, south of Verona in Lee County. There is not...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Mathiston police find meth while serving arrest warrant

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., a Webster County K9 Unit Deputy, and a Mathiston Police Officer went to a residence in the spring valley community in Mathiston to serve an arrest warrant on Curtis Lucas. While in custody, Lucas was found...
MATHISTON, MS
Shuqualak-Butler Water Association is under boil water notice

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A break in the line means some people in Noxubee County need to boil their water. If you live along Macedonia Road, Honey Lake Road, or Langford Road, and are a member of the Shuqualak-Butler Water Association, this notice affects you and your family.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Reckless Driver and a Minor Crash in Kosciusko

7:48 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Attala Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Kosciusko on Hwy 43 South. Kosciusko Police pulled the vehicle over on South Natchez St and the driver was taken into custody. 11:20 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a minor two-vehicle...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Manslaughter conviction lands shooter 20 years in prison

A Lowndes County jury found a Columbus man guilty of imperfect self-defense manslaughter Friday afternoon, following five hours of deliberation. Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced Terry Macon, 46, to 20 years in prison following the verdict, ending a trial that began on Monday. Macon was convicted of the October 2021 shooting death of Deandrian Buckhalter, 28.
COLUMBUS, MS
Citizen helps Columbus police catch accused car thief in action

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An alert citizen helped Columbus police catch an accused car thief in action at a dealership. Now, 42-year-old Terrance Gibbs is charged with two counts of auto burglary, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and one count of possession of stolen property.
COLUMBUS, MS
Many DUI and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

RASIKLAL PRAHLADBHAI PATEL, 64, of Madison, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. REJIE PETTY, 55, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600. JAMES HICKMAN REED, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $15,000. DEVAVIOUS DERRION SMITH, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO....
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

